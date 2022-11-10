AMD launches data center CPU 'Genoa', taps Google, Microsoft as customers

FILE PHOTO: Signs of AMD are seen at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, also known as ChinaJoy, in Shanghai
Jane Lanhee Lee and Chavi Mehta
·2 min read

By Jane Lanhee Lee and Chavi Mehta

(Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc launched its latest data center chip on Thursday and said Microsoft Corp's Azure, Alphabet-owned Google Cloud and Oracle Corp would be some of its customers.

The fourth generation EPYC processor, code named "Genoa", makes significant improvement on performance and energy efficiency compared with its previous chip, said Chief Executive Lisa Su.

"What that means for enterprises and for cloud data centers is that it translates into lower capex, lower opex and lower total cost of ownership," she said.

Shares of AMD soared about 14%, mirroring the rise in peers such as Nvidia Corp which gained over 13% on signs of cooling inflation. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index surged 8.7%.

Genoa launches at a time when rival Intel Corp's latest data center chip, code named Sapphire Rapids, has struggled with delays.

"With this latest generation, they (AMD) have made a huge leap in performance not only against Intel, but against their previous generation... so that makes the viability of an AMD-based solution much more real," said Bob O'Donnell, an analyst for TECHnalysis Research.

AMD, which launched its first EPYC data center chip in 2017, has been steadily gaining market share at the expense of Intel, making especially strong inroads with cloud service providers. According to research firm IDC, AMD's market share of chips, which are built on the x86 architecture and used by cloud services, went from zero in 2016 to about 29% last year. Cloud is one of the biggest growth areas for semiconductors.

"IDC expects AMD will stay on track, continue building up market share in public cloud deployments," said Ashish Nadkarni, datacenter and cloud analyst at IDC.

(Reporting by Jane Lanhee Lee in San Francisco and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Recommended Stories

  • Solar Shares Soar After California Scales Back Subsidy Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- California regulators unveiled a scaled-back proposal to reform a landmark subsidy for rooftop solar after clean-power advocates warned an earlier plan would have undermined the state’s climate goals. Shares of solar companies surged.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift RoomFTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Bill

  • United Airlines Brings Back Something To Make Parents Happy

    Offset only by photos of first-class meals and the occasional on-board treat, bad airplane food has a reputation that goes back decades. YouTube videos rating the worst congealed chicken and cold pasta garner millions of views while, in 1971, the creators of "Terror In The Sky" wrote a horror film on the premise of plane passengers having nowhere to run after getting sick from on-board chicken pot pie.

  • FTX reportedly scrambling to manage through fallout of Binance deal

    Yahoo Finance crypto reporter David Hollerith details the latest in the ongoing FTX-Binance fallout.

  • IBM Introduces 433 Qubit 'Osprey' Processor At Its Quantum Summit 2022

    International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) kicked off the IBM Quantum Summit 2022 with breakthrough advancements in quantum hardware and software, outlining its pioneering vision for quantum-centric supercomputing. The annual IBM Quantum Summit showcases the company's broad quantum ecosystem of clients, partners, and developers and their continued progress in bringing practical quantum computing to the world. At the Summit, the company showcased the 'IBM Osprey' - its new 433-quantum bit (

  • Apple Earmarks $450M For iPhone 14's Satellite Emergency SOS

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) committed $450 million of its Advanced Manufacturing Fund to support the critical infrastructure powering Emergency SOS via satellite, the groundbreaking safety capability for the iPhone 14 lineup. Available to customers in the U.S. and Canada shortly, the new service will allow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models to connect directly to a satellite, enabling messaging with emergency services when outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. Most of the funding goes to Globalst

  • Bank of Canada Open to ‘More Normal’ Rate Hikes Amid Softer Data

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada left the door open to further slowing its pace of interest rate hikes, while warning the labor market faces an uneven adjustment to higher borrowing costs.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift RoomFTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got

  • U.S. budget deficit narrows sharply in October

    The U.S. federal budget deficit narrowed to $87.8 billion in October, down from $165.1 billion in the same month last year, the Treasury Department said.

  • Mishaps, distrust spur Election Day misinformation

    Voters casting ballots in Tuesday's pivotal midterms grappled with misleading claims about glitchy election machines and delayed results, the final crest of a wave of misinformation that's expected to linger long after the last votes are tallied. In Arizona, news of snags with vote tabulators spawned baseless claims about vote rigging, which quickly jumped from fringe sites popular with the far-right to mainstream platforms. In Pennsylvania, election officials pushed back on baseless claims that delays in counting the vote equate to election fraud.

  • Why Brookfield Asset Management Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) surged as much as 13.8% by 2:45 p.m. ET on Thursday. Brookfield had an excellent quarter raising capital from investors. Inflows totaled $33 billion as it closed several new funds, including its fifth flagship infrastructure fund and sixth flagship private equity fund.

  • Amazon Loses $1T Market Value: Time for AMZD ETF?

    Amazon.com became the world's first public company to shed a trillion dollars in market value.

  • Amazon, in Broad Cost-Cutting Review, Weighs Changes at Alexa and Other Unprofitable Units

    CEO Andy Jassy is leading the review including the devices unit that encompasses Alexa and which has had an annual operating loss of $5 billion in some recent years, documents show.

  • Social Security: Why Not Everyone Will Get An 8.7% COLA Increase in 2023

    Social Security recipients will soon find out what their new monthly payments will be in 2023 after the 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) kicks in. Beginning in December, the Social Security...

  • Bulls in Control of Nvidia Stock. Here's How High It Could Rally

    Nvidia stock is bursting higher on Thursday and hitting its highest level since August. Here's how to trade it from here.

  • Read the 2:30 a.m. email Elon Musk sent to staff, his first, announcing the end of remote working at Twitter

    Musk sent Twitter staff an email for the first time, putting an end to remote work and saying, "The road ahead is arduous."

  • Hackers Claim World’s First Folding iPhone Required a Monumental Amount of Modifications

    Does Apple plan to ever release an iPhone or iPad with a folding screen? If so, the company doesn’t seem to be in any rush to get it out the door. Instead of jumping ship to Android to hop on the folding screen bandwagon, a group of talented Chinese engineers claims they’ve hacked together the world’s first folding iPhone, and it looks like it was a real nightmare to build.

  • Apple puts a 10-minute cap on receiving AirDrop transfers in China

    Apple has limited the window of time a user can receive files via AirDrop from non-contacts to 10 minutes in China. It reportedly plans to release the new setting worldwide next year.

  • Apple Is Tracking You Even When Its Own Privacy Settings Say It’s Not, New Research Says

    For all of Apple’s talk about how private your iPhone is, the company vacuums up a lot of data about you. iPhones do have a privacy setting that is supposed to turn off that tracking. According to a new report by independent researchers, though, Apple collects extremely detailed information on you with its own apps even when you turn off tracking, an apparent direct contradiction of Apple’s own description of how the privacy protection works.

  • Lucid owners are reporting glitches like bricking and cars driving the wrong way — just as the EV startup gets production under control

    Insiders and Lucid vehicle owners describe a rocky road with the EV startup's software and electronics. Lucid's CEO is racing to change that.

  • Black Friday has come early: Amazon's full-featured smartwatch is a killer deal at $55

    I've tried a number of Amazfit wearables over the past couple years, and this watch is one of the best yet.

  • Army showcases space-enabled targeting system at Project Convergence

    Raytheon and Palantir are developing competing prototypes for the Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node, a key element of JADC2.