AMD Not Prioritize Mining Cards Over Gaming GPUs, Says CFO

AMD, along with other chip manufacturers, has struggled to keep up with the high demand for GPUs due to crypto mining.

The past year has been hard on those looking to buy gaming graphic processing units (GPUs). The same high-powered units that are used in HD gaming applications also happen to be the GPU of choice for cryptocurrency miners worldwide. As the mining of cryptos such as Bitcoin becomes more and more difficult, more and more processing power is required to achieve the same goal.

Due to this, there has been a rush on GPUs in the last year with AMD, Nvidia, and other manufacturers struggling to keep pace. AMD has come under heavy pressure because of how poor its ability to meet the growing demand has been. Some even accused the company of prioritizing mining cards over gaming chips. The pandemic was another root cause of this shortage as the world’s population demanded more home electronics and entertainment devices across the board.

