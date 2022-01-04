AMD, Nvidia Lead Chip Stocks Lower in Broad-Based Tech Selloff

Jeran Wittenstein
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor stocks slid as rising U.S. Treasury yields drove investors to shift from growth stocks toward companies more closely tied to swings in the pace of economic growth.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Nvidia Corp. were among the biggest decliners in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index Tuesday with drops of about 5%. The index of 30-chip related companies fell as much as 2.7% and is on pace for its worst decline in more than two weeks.

Technology and health-care stocks were the two worst performing sectors in the S&P 500 as the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond climbed to 1.68%, the highest since November. Energy, financial and industrial stocks were the three best performing sectors in the benchmark.

High-growth stocks are the most susceptible to the impacts of rising bond yields since their values rely heavily on future earnings, which analysts discount into current dollars by using prevailing market rates. The higher those rates go, the smaller the current value of those earnings become.

Other big decliners in the chip index included Lattice Semiconductor Corp., which fell 6%, and ASML Holding NV, which declined more than 3%. The Philadelphia semiconductor index’s drop erased Monday’s gains, though the gauge is still up nearly 4% over the past month.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Shale Fracker NexTier’s Stock Jumps as Demand Swells Revenue

    (Bloomberg) -- NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. soared more than 20% after the fracking provider disclosed higher-than-expected quarterly sales, signaling an acceleration in U.S. shale drilling.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets o

  • Chinese EV startups turn to Nvidia in the race to catch Tesla

    U.S. high performance chip maker Nvidia Corp said Tuesday it has landed more deals with Chinese electric vehicle makers that want to use the company's technology to power software-driven features that could lure customers away from Tesla Inc. Nvidia vice president Ali Kani used a presentation to the CES technology conference to list several Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers that will use Nvidia's DRIVE technology as part of the computer brains of new vehicles, including Polestar, Xpeng, NIO, IM Motors, Li Auto and R Auto. Nvidia said auto suppliers and contract manufacturers Desay, Flex, Quanta, Valeo and ZF also will use its Drive platform as the foundation for automated driving systems in vehicles they engineer for EV brands.

  • Kashkari Sees 2022 Fed Rate Hikes to Counter Inflation Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said he supports two interest-rate increases this year to counter risks posed by inflation.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 Hack“I brought forwa

  • Tech Rout Pulls Stocks From Record; Bonds Fall: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A rout in tech shares dragged U.S. stocks from all-time highs on worries higher interest rates will devalue their profits. Treasuries fell and the yen dropped to the lowest since 2017.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Sec

  • AMD, Nvidia, Intel, Qualcomm Tout Chip Advances At CES 2022

    Four top chipmakers on Tuesday introduced their latest products ahead of the CES 2022 tech conference.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Hitting A 52-Week Low?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Attractive Valuation Makes These 3 Stocks a ‘Buy,’ Say Top Analysts

    Let’s take a moment to talk about investment strategies. Every investor needs one – whether a hedge fund billionaire or a small-time retail investor, getting into the market without a clear plan is a recipe for failure. Two of the clearest such strategies are also among the simplest. Investors can find an expert, one of the Wall Street pros with a solid record evaluating stocks, and follow his or her trail of stock choices. Investors can also buy into stocks with attractively low prices. ‘Buy lo

  • Stock Market Weakens As S&P 500 Reverses Lower, But These Stocks Hit Buy Points

    The stock market weakened at midday Tuesday, after the Nasdaq and then the S&P 500 reversed lower. Leading stocks were broadly lower, but a number of financial stocks broke out past buy points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 climbed to record highs.

  • Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Raving About This 'Game-Changing' Egg Pan—and It's Only $27

    It has more than 1,300 perfect ratings.

  • Evergrande Is Told to Tear Down 39 Buildings on Man-Made Island

    The embattled property developer released data showing its financial stress had largely halted sales of new homes and said it had been ordered to tear down dozens of buildings on an extravagant man-made island in southern China.

  • China Stocks Suffer Worst Start Since 2019 on Profit Taking

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese shares had their worst start to the new year since 2019, as investors took profit on some of their most successful bets in 2021. Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackThe benchmark CSI 300 index cl

  • Nord Stream 2 go-ahead could come in mid-2022 - Uniper CEO

    The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is to transport Russian gas to Germany, could get approved in the middle of the year, the CEO of one of the project's financial backers told a newspaper. The pipeline, led by Russia's Gazprom, has been completed since September and is waiting for final certification by the German network agency, which has said that no decision would be taken in the first half of 2022. This has burdened diplomatic relations that are already strained by the risk of open conflict between Russia and Ukraine, fuelling speculation the pipeline could be used to exert political pressure on Moscow.

  • Digital Realty Is In Talks to Buy Teraco for Over $3 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Digital Realty Trust Inc. said it agreed to acquire a majority stake in Teraco Data Environments Pty, Africa’s largest data-center operator, from private equity owners Permira and Berkshire Partners.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insi

  • Ford's Moves Are Electrifying: Here's How to Trade It

    Within two years, Ford expects to have the capacity to produce 600,000 battery electric vehicles per annum.

  • 3 Wildly Undervalued Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Today we will study Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), three stocks that fit this expensive-looking mold, yet could be wildly undervalued when looking out over the next decade, thanks to their high revenue growth and strong free cash flow (FCF) generation. Note that Levered FCF and Revenue Growth are using trailing 12-month figures.

  • Is It Time to Throw in the Towel on Novavax?

    Last month, I went out on a limb with a prediction about Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). On Dec. 14, I wrote that Novavax stock could "soar 20% or more within the next 20 days." Within three days, shares jumped 29%. Since then, Novavax gave up all of those gains and then some.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks That Could Outperform the Market Over the Next Decade

    Two potential candidates that stand out as industry leaders with immense growth potential are Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) and DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN). Doximity is gaining a name for itself in the field of medicine, earning a nickname as the "LinkedIn (a Microsoft subsidiary) for doctors." Doximity also has a research page where medical professionals can learn about the newest, most innovative medical discoveries and practices.

  • Down 86.1% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why Allakos Inc. (ALLK) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround

    Allakos Inc. (ALLK) is technically in oversold territory now, so the heavy selling pressure might have exhausted. This along with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in raising earnings estimates could lead to a trend reversal for the stock.

  • 5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy in 2022 and Hold Forever

    Dividend Kings are companies that are part of the S&P 500 index and have increased their annual payouts to shareholders annually for at least 50 years. Providing a half-century of annual payout growth signals that a company has a relatively strong underlying business and has been able to survive and thrive through big changes and shakeups along the way. If you're seeking companies that can reliably increase their dividend payouts, read on for a look at five top Dividend King stocks to buy in 2022 and hold for the long term.

  • Want to be Uncle Sam's Landlord? Earn up to 8.7% yield with these REITs that rent to the US government

    We all pay taxes, so why not get some money back?