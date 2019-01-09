AMD shows off 7nm next-gen chips at CES, aims at Intel and Nvidia

Lisa Su, president and CEO of AMD, talks about AMD's 3rd generation Ryzen desktop processor during a keynote address at the 2019 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

By Sonam Rai and Stephen Nellis

(Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Wednesday unveiled its next generation smaller and power-efficient computer chip and a graphics processor, aiming at bigger rivals Intel Corp and Nvidia Corp.

Chief Executive Officer Lisa Su, during a keynote address at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, gave a preview of AMD's third-generation Ryzen CPU chips for desktop users.

The Ryzen CPU chips will be launched in the middle of this year and will compete with Intel's PC processors.

AMD will start shipping its Radeon VII (seven) graphics chips, which compete with Nvidia's gaming chips, from Feb. 7 and the next generation of EPYC server chips in mid-2019, Su said.

All the three chips are based on AMD's new 7nm manufacturing technology that packs more transistors on smaller chips and can boost performance at lower power.

AMD last year said it would quit trying to develop such advanced manufacturing techniques on its own and would instead turn to outside suppliers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, which analysts also believe is making 7nm chips for Apple Inc