AMD's new 12-core, $499 processor is a pretty big deal

Nowadays, most computer users don't need to worry about the exact specifications of the chips running in their machines — a mid-range processor will run the majority of common tasks without issues.

But every once in a while comes a processor that promises to make everyday computers far more powerful without breaking the bankAMD's new Ryzen 9 3900X, launched at Computex trade show on Sunday, is one such processor.

The Ryzen 9 3900X is a 12-core, desktop processor built on AMD's 7-nanometer architecture, that performs a little better (according to AMD) than Intel's top-of-the-line Core i9-9920X processor. Despite the performance boost, AMD's chip has a better power efficiency than Intel's offering, with a 105W TDP (thermal design power), compared to Intel's 165W TDP. Read more...

