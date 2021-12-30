AMD's $35 billion deal for Xilinx now expected to close in 2022

·1 min read

(Reuters) - Chip company Advanced Micro Devices Inc's $35 billion all-stock deal for peer Xilinx is now expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, delayed from a previous target of end-2021, the companies said on Thursday.

"While we had previously expected that we would secure all approvals by the end of 2021, we have not yet completed the process," the companies said in a statement.

Shares of AMD were marginally up in trading after the bell, while those of Xilinx fell 3.6%.

AMD announced the deal in October, intensifying its battle with chief rival Intel Corp in the data center chip market.

Amid U.S.-China tensions, chip deals face approval challenges from Chinese regulators, who are known for their lengthy and sometimes opaque antitrust reviews.

"Our conversations with regulators continue to progress productively, and we expect to secure all required approvals,” the companies said.

Chip designing peer Nvidia Corp has been struggling with getting regulatory approval for its deal for UK-based chip firm ARM Ltd, with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission earlier this month suing to block the deal over competition concerns.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Samsung, Micron warn China's Xian lockdown could disrupt memory chip manufacturing

    (Reuters) -Samsung Electronics and Micron Technology, two of the world's largest memory chip makers, warned that strict COVID-19 curbs in the Chinese city of Xian could disrupt their chip manufacturing bases in the area. The lockdown in the city puts further pressure on global supply chains and adds to a torturous year for exporters facing sharply higher freight costs even as prices for raw materials including semiconductors skyrocket amid the two-year long pandemic. The curbs could cause delays in the supply of DRAM memory chips, widely used in data centres, Micron said on Wednesday.

  • Chinese Professor Lands $3.4 Billion Fortune With SenseTime IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Just weeks after the U.S. placed a unit of SenseTime Group Inc. on a blacklist for alleged human rights violations, the firm is about to make founder Tang Xiao’ou one of the world’s richest people.Most Read from BloombergApple Aims to Prevent Defections to Meta With Rare $180,000 Bonuses for Top TalentThe Senator Who Could Rescue Biden’s AgendaCovid With Omicron Isn’t ‘Same Disease,’ Oxford Scientist SaysMercedes Swept Up in China Internet Furor Over Model’s EyesHow Errors, Inacti

  • China warns of "drastic measures" if Taiwan provokes on independence

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China will take "drastic measures" if Taiwan makes moves towards formal independence, a Beijing official warned on Wednesday, adding that Taiwan's provocations and outside meddling could intensify next year. China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and in the past two years has stepped up military and diplomatic pressure to assert its sovereignty claim, fuelling anger in Taipei and concern in Washington. China was willing to try its utmost to seek peaceful reunification with Taiwan but would act if any red lines on independence were crossed, Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman of the Taiwan Affairs Office, told a media briefing.

  • Why Nio, EVgo, and XL Fleet Stocks Jumped Today

    One day after the American depositary shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) hit their lowest level in over a year, the shares are jumping today. The thing is, these stocks have very little in common, other than the glaring fact that they all are in the electric vehicle sector.

  • 3 Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Let’s talk about losses. Specifically, let’s talk about individual stock losses during a time of generally rising markets. While these situations can define stocks that are fundamentally unsound, they can also highlight stocks that are primed for rapid gains. To start with, we’re still in a long-term bullish trend. It got started back in March of 2020, when the economy hit bottom during the initial stage of the pandemic crisis. Since then, that first bounce back up has turned into a strong and s

  • Bank of America predicts an S&P 500 slump in 2022 — but it still believes in these 3 sectors

    The bank suggests going overweight on these sectors to avoid negative returns.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2022

    The year is winding down, and it’s time for Wall Street’s analysts to flag their top picks for the coming year. It’s a time-honored tradition, in most walks of life, to take a sometimes tongue-in-cheek look at what lies ahead, and to start giving advice on the say-so of a metaphorical crystal ball. Analysts have been analyzing each stock carefully, looking at its past and current performance, its trends on a variety of time frames, management’s plans – the analysts take everything into account.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks – and Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    Cathie Wood's investments haven't impressed this year. But she's confident in her strategy, which includes these top growth stocks.

  • I Sold My Tesla Stock for Just $12 Per Share -- Here's Why It Was One of the Best Decisions I Ever Made

    If I had simply done nothing and held on, my $2,300 investment would be worth $544,000 today. Of the three stocks I owned at the time (the other two were AT&T and First Solar) Tesla was the only one that had increased by any substantial amount. My original investment of $2,300 had increased to just over $6,000.

  • These stocks are down at least 20% from 2021 highs, but Wall Street sees them gaining as much as 87% in 2022

    More than 90 large-cap stocks are down at least 20% from their 2021 highs, but analysts love many of them, including JD.com, PayPal and Disney.

  • Is the U.S. stock market closed on Friday for New Year’s Eve? No. It isn’t even closed on Monday. Here’s why!

    Blame it on an obscure rule. For the first time in a decade, there will be no U.S. stock-market closure in observance of New Year's Day.

  • If You'd Invested $5,000 in Amazon in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has generated massive multibagger gains since its initial public offering (IPO) on May 15, 1997. Investors might be kicking themselves for missing out on those life-changing returns, but Amazon has also generated multibagger gains for investors who bought shares long after it became the 800-pound gorilla of the e-commerce market. In fact, a $5,000 investment in Amazon on the first trading day of 2015 would still be worth about $55,000 today.

  • 4 Lithium Stocks to Power Your Portfolio in 2022

    Thanks to the accelerated adoption of green vehicles, demand for lithium is likely to continue escalating. Stay invested in ALB, LAC and LTHM and PLL to capitalize on the robust lithium market.

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Supplement Your Social Security in 2022

    If you feel like inflation is outpacing the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) planned for everyone's Social Security checks beginning in January, you're not being unreasonable. It's a fact of life that too many must-have things rose in price more than the 5.9% COLA increase scheduled for 2022. The good news is, having a stake in the right dividend stocks can help many investors more than offset this likely shortfall.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could 5x in 2022

    If you're going to buy growth stocks, don't settle for just beating the market. Crush the market.

  • 3 REITs That Are Safer Than Crypto

    If you'd like to invest in something safer, you might want to consider these three real estate investment trusts (REITs). While they won't gain 1,000% in a single year, they should produce steady returns with less volatility, making them much safer than investing in crypto. Realty Income (NYSE: O) is a proven winner.

  • Don't Want to Stress About Stocks in 2022? Sit Back and Relax With These 3 Dividend Aristocrats

    Whether you're a new investor, well into your career, or a retiree looking to generate passive income, having a successful year from a financial perspective is a shared goal among us all. Dividend Aristocrats are members of the S&P 500 that have paid and raised their annual dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. Dover (NYSE: DOV), Clorox (NYSE: CLX), and Pentair (NYSE: PNR) are three of the best Dividend Aristocrats out there.

  • 5 REITs Poised to Continue Their Winning Streaks in 2022

    Amid the tell-tale signs of an economic revival and with the market dynamics of individual asset categories playing a pivotal role in the operating performances of REITs, these 5 industry participants are likely to continue their winning streaks.

  • Cathie Wood says inflation will 'unwind pretty quickly' and that stocks will probably be fine — here are 3 of her top picks to keep riding the bull

    Wood believes we're still in a strong bull market. Take advantage.

  • My Top 5 Portfolio Holdings for 2022

    In less than 48 hours, we'll be ringing in the new year. However, Wall Street might be sad to the see the page turn. After all, the benchmark S&P 500 has more than doubled up its average annual total return of 11% since the beginning of 1980, through this past weekend.