Amedisys (AMED) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Amedisys (AMED) closed the most recent trading day at $114.79, moving +0.88% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home health care and hospice services provider had lost 16.22% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 6.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.96% in that time.

AMED will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 26, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.85, up 51.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $426.49 million, up 5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

AMED's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.58 per share and revenue of $1.66 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +61.99% and +8%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMED. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AMED is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note AMED's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 31.78. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.34.

Investors should also note that AMED has a PEG ratio of 1.69 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

