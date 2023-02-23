Amedisys' (NASDAQ:AMED) five-year total shareholder returns outpace the underlying earnings growth

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. Buying under-rated businesses is one path to excess returns. For example, the Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) share price is up 66% in the last 5 years, clearly besting the market return of around 44% (ignoring dividends).

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 5.6%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Amedisys managed to grow its earnings per share at 32% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 11% over the same period. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Amedisys shareholders are down 36% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 7.5%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 11%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Amedisys .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

