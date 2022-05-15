Amelia Baca killed by police, KKK prank and Las Cruces gets (some) paper bag revenue

In this image released by the Las Cruces Police Department, an officer's body camera shows him pointing a gun at Amelia Baca, who stands inside her home on Fir Avenue on April 16, 2022. LCPD circled two large kitchen knives that Baca is holding in her right hand.

Amelia Baca was shot and killed by a police officer at her home on the 800 block of Fir Street on April 16 — the Saturday before Easter Sunday. Baca's grandson, Bryan Gutierrez, told the Las Cruces Sun-News that Baca lived with dementia and was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of the shooting. Information released by police Friday, April 22, supports that statement.

A video produced by LCPD and the City of Las Cruces includes a voiceover reading text on the screen, audio from a 911 call Baca's daughter made to police, as well as video and still photos from the responding officer's body camera. The name of the responding officer still has not been released.

When police arrived, police say they found the elderly woman holding a large kitchen knife in each hand. Videos obtained by the Sun-News show that Baca was shot as she took a step toward the responding officer.

Our efforts in reporting this story have been rife with transparency issues, stemming from the City of Las Cruces and the Las Cruces Police Department. Days passed before the department acknowledged the fatal shooting. Eventually, they named the victim. And our subsequent records requests shined a little more light on what happened that Saturday night.

On Thursday, May 12, the family held a news conference with their attorney, Sam Bregman.

Justin Garcia, who covers public safety for the Sun-News, has been covering this story. Justin said:

Every reporter and lawyer in the room fell silent when the video of a police officer shooting Ameilia Baca played. Watching the video with us was Baca's family. We could hear and see her family's emotional response. Some turned away from the video, averting their eyes even as tears streamed out. Other family members watched, bearing witness to Baca's killing in a room full of lawyers and reporters. It was a heartbreaking moment that felt like it lasted for an hour. In reality, only 38 seconds had passed.

Story continues

The news conference was the latest development in the Baca killing, a story that's far from over. Still, the news conference last week felt like a transitional moment with a lot of weight. Sam Bregman, the family's attorney, is a man who knows how to command a room. Careful readers will remember him as the lawyer representing Antonio Valnezula's family. Whatever he learned about talking to Las Cruces through the media he clearly leveraged. He flooded the news this week with impactful quotes and compelling moments that make journalists like me perk up. He set up the narrative that Baca was killed by a gun-wielding murderer, a narrative that he'll use to press LCPD for relief for his clients. It's also a narrative that many in the community will listen to and adopt just as many have already adopted the narrative that the officer did nothing wrong. The line is drawn, friends. Now we see how those with the power to push the story forward decide to act.

I have a lot of questions and, I'm sure you do too. I'd love to hear your thoughts and know the questions you have. Feel free to email me at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com with any questions you're thinking about as we all learn about what the hell happened on Fir Street.

This is also the topic of our latest podcast, "The Reporter's Notebook," in which we talk to Justin about his reporting on this issue. If you want to hear a whole lot more, I hope you'll give it a listen.

The Foxworth-Galbraith Lumber Co. and hardware store in Deming, N.M. is seen on Friday, May 13, 2022.

Foxworth-Galbraith reacts to employees' alleged racist prank at Deming store

A 120-year-old lumber and building materials supplier responded quickly this week to a bizarre prank involving employees at its Deming store.

David Garnand, a Deming resident, said he was shopping at the store on N. Pearl Street when he observed employees gathered around a table near the kitchen remodeling section.

One employee reportedly wore a bag over their head with eye holes cut out to simulate a Ku Klux Klan hood.

"It had a point and eye slits cut out," Garnand recalled.

Then, as customers looked on, the employee extended their arm outward, as in a Nazi salute, and yelled, "Sieg heil." The German phrase — "Hail to victory" in English — was commonly used as a slogan by the Nazi party.

Amid laughter by some but not all employees, Garnand described one individual walking past the group and saying, "Dude, you're at work!"

Our reporter, Algernon D'Ammassa, covered this story for the Sun-News and Deming Headlight.

A longtime source in Deming made me aware that a local resident had posted about a bizarre incident he had witnessed at a local business. The man had posted about it in a Facebook community group and posted his correspondence with the store's corporate headquarters.

The quick hit on this would be a "gotcha" story based on the emails and the eyewitness account. I tried, despite having limited time, to do better. I had hoped the business would talk about how they responded, what they mean by "sensitivity training," and what solutions they would enact. At press time, however, neither the local office nor headquarters responded.

A history professor at NMSU offered some perspective on the question of why people feel comfortable joking about the Ku Klux Klan and Nazis in the midst of their customers in public. The eyewitness shared with me some of the fallout he's received for talking about what he saw (including threats). And the director of the university's Borderlands and Ethnic Studies program comments on why punitive-only measures may miss the point.

Plastic bags snag onto a tree branch in Las Cruces on Wednesday, April 15, 2021.

$70,000 in paper bag sales: Here's what we've learned after three months of plastic bag ban

Data show retailers citywide sold hundreds of thousands of paper bags to customers during the first three months of the year after Las Cruces' plastic bag ban went into effect. But the city's sustainability officer said most of the affected businesses have yet to turn over the share of fee revenue they owe the city.

Beginning in January, most retailers in Las Cruces were prohibited from offering single-use plastic bags to customers at checkout. They could offer paper bags as an alternative disposable bag option, but they would be required to charge a 10-cent "environmental service fee" for each paper bag given to customers.

Customers receiving government benefits, such as welfare or food stamps, are supposed to be exempt from the paper bag fee. Food trucks, restaurants, food banks and nonprofits providing groceries, household goods and clothing are the only establishments which can continue to provide plastic grocery bags.

Our reporter, Michael McDevitt, has been reporting on this for the Sun-News.

In reporting the bag story, I utilized a tool we as reporters use all the time — public records. But sometimes, records alone can’t produce a full story or tell you every detail. This was one of those instances.

Initially, I submitted a public records request with the intention to do a “by the numbers” story — simply looking at how much revenue was generated and how many paper bags were sold. After receiving a completed records request for the paper bag data and revenue, however, I was puzzled. The number, 707,000 paper bags used, seemed low for a city and county of our size. My suspicions were only confirmed when I interviewed Lisa LaRocque, who said most businesses hadn’t reported bag revenue data.

The story became about how the city was struggling to fully enforce and implement this ordinance rather than a simple numbers piece. I think this story provides an example of how public records can inform lines of inquiry when reporting, and how on the flip side, data can only tell you so much on its own. If I hadn’t interviewed Lisa, the context wouldn’t have come out. It also illustrates an important rule in journalism — you can’t go in with an angle in mind. Sometimes where the story takes you is much different — and more interesting.

Aggravated battery suspect Elee Garcia Silva is suspected of ransacking a Chucky's Gas Station convenience store in Doña Ana on May 11, 2022.

Intense video shows battery suspect ransacking Chucky's in Doña Ana

One man is in custody following a violent encounter at the Chucky’s Gas Station in Doña Ana which left two people injured and the store a mess.

Elee Garcia Silva, 43, is charged with one felony count of criminal damage to property over $1,000, one count of criminal damage to property less than $1,000, one felony count of aggravated battery, one misdemeanor count of battery and one misdemeanor count cruelty to animals.

About 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, Silva walked into Chucky’s and can be seen on the convenience store's security camera yelling at the employee behind the counter. The camera shows him throwing items at the employee until she left.

The man continued to ransack the store for several more minutes, the video shows.

Sun-News reporter Leah Romero covered this story as it unfolded.

Wednesday of last week we noticed that there were quite of few people talking on Facebook about a situation at Chucky's Gas Station in Doña Ana. Then the Sheriff's Office sent out a notice that they were hosting a press conference later that afternoon to discuss the situation.

Sheriff Kim Stewart explained that a man, later identified as Elee Garcia Silva, had entered the Chucky's and started throwing things around. The store was ultimately trashed and several people in the area, as well as a dog, had been on the receiving end of the violent actions. It was believed that Silva was experiencing a violent mental health episode.

This particular gas station has been the scene of several other situations involving violence and assault — often at the hands of community member Ruben Rincon. Notably, Rincon was at the Chucky's station when Silva was. Stewart highlighted the danger of having these two men meet, even briefly, as they both have history of mental illness but are at two different levels of physical aggression.

DASO sent out the surveillance video of Silva's situation, which the Sun-News included in the reporting of the story. This law enforcement response to a mentally ill person who was taken into custody also comes at the heels of the Las Cruces Police Department's fatal response to Amelia Baca, who had dementia and was recently shot to death.

Chancellor Dan Arvizu, center, his wife, Sheryl Arvizu,left front row Dean of Engineering Lakshmi Reddi,right front row, Taylor Fresques, right back row, Manufacturing Tech and Engineering Center lab coordinator and Luke Nogales, left back row, Engineering Technology associate professor, in the Aggie Innovation Space, In the Ed and Foreman Engineering Complex III, Thursday January 10, 2018. The chancellor and Mrs. Arvizu gave a gift of $250,000 to support student scholarships and fellowships in the Aggie Innovation Center.

NMSU chancellor's wife arrested for domestic violence

The wife of New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan Arvizu is accused of punching him several times Thursday, according to a recent court filing.

Sheryl Arvizu, 58, is charged with battery on a household member, a misdemeanor.

Arvizu "punched her husband Mr. Arvizu several times inside the vehicle as she was accusing him of cheating," states a criminal complaint filed by the responding Doña Ana County sheriff's deputy.

Sheriff Kim Stewart confirmed Sheryl Arvizu was arrested at 9:14 p.m. May 5, at a home in the Las Alturas neighborhood.

Sheryl Arvizu was booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center at 10:25 p.m. Thursday evening and later released on her own recognizance. In an arraignment Friday, she pleaded not guilty to the charge. Arvizu's case is scheduled for a pretrial hearing July 15.

Dan Arvizu, 71, became NMSU's chancellor in 2018.

Las Cruces Sun-News News Director Lucas Peerman has been following this story.

We were not the first to report the news that Sheryl Arvizu — Dan’s wife — had been arrested and charged with battery on a household member. I was alerted to this news by a KFOX-TV tweet about 7:30 on a Friday evening.

The first question: Was this even news?

To answer that question, gather the facts. We knew Sheryl had been arrested and we knew the charges. We asked both the sheriff (the arresting agency) and the NMSU spokesperson for information. In a reply, the NMSU spokesperson said: "Dan Arvizu and his family are going through some deeply personal issues right now. He asks for the community to grant his family privacy during this time."

Dan Arvizu is the chancellor of a university system that not only has 20,000-plus students, but is also the largest employer in Las Cruces. If he’s involved in a domestic dispute resulting in an arrest, that’s news.

We reported what we could Friday night, with a note to readers letting them know further details wouldn’t be available until we could access court records on Monday. On Monday, we wrote a second story detailing the arrest. The arresting officer wrote in the criminal complaint — a public document — that Sheryl "punched her husband Mr. Arvizu several times inside the vehicle as she was accusing him of cheating.”

We’ve reported what is public record and do not plan to dig into this further unless something comes to light that would affect the larger NMSU community.

Some have criticized the Sun-News for going public with this news. If you are a critic, ask yourself this: If the chancellor was a female and her husband was arrested after allegedly beating her, would you want to see that reported?

On behalf of all of us at the Las Cruces Sun-News, thanks for reading this week's newsletter.

Damien Willis is a Lead Reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at 575-541-5443, dwillis@lcsun-news.com or @DamienWillis on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Amelia Baca killed by police, KKK prank and paper bag revenue