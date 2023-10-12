Amelia County breast cancer survivor's message to others: 'Get all your checkups'

TechCrunch

Israeli biotech startup Mana.bio has been planning to launch its programmable drug treatment solution for months, and decided to forge ahead in spite of the attacks that happened this past weekend in the country. The company is using an AI-driven approach called liquid nanoparticles (LNP) to create unique programmable drug treatments. “Mana.bio's integrated experimental and machine learning platform enables the discovery of smarter, faster, more precise delivery formulations to unlock the field of nucleic acid-based and genetic medicines,” company co-founder and CEO Yogev Debbi said in a statement.