Amelia Earhart's 1936 Cord 810: A Testament to Her Legacy and Love for Automotive Innovation

The car returns to its former glory, after being lost for decades.

Amelia Earhart, the pioneering aviator known for her record-breaking flights, also had an equally daring taste in automobiles. Known for her exceptional spirit and forward-thinking, it's no surprise that she owned a 1936 Cord 810, a car as innovative and revolutionary as Earhart herself.

The Cord 810, unveiled at the 1935 New York Auto Show, was a marvel of automotive technology. Its revolutionary design, with a "coffin-nose" hood, hidden headlights, and an absence of running boards, reflected a break from the past and a daring step towards the future. The car was equipped with a V-8 Lycoming engine, delivering 125 horsepower, and an innovative pre-selector transmission system, qualities that appealed to a risk-taker like Earhart.

Amelia Earhart's Cord 810 was a Westchester Sedan model, finished in a light hue popularly referred to as "Earhart Red". It was equipped with front-wheel drive, another progressive feature that appealed to Earhart's adventurous spirit. This car symbolized her fearless and pioneering nature, making it not just an automobile, but a piece of history embodying her character and values.

Unfortunately, Earhart disappeared during her attempt to circumnavigate the globe in 1937, less than a year after she bought the Cord. Her car, however, lived on and has been carefully preserved. It underwent a complete restoration in 1989, and meticulous efforts were made to keep it as original as possible. The result is a beautifully preserved car that stands as a testament to Earhart's daring spirit and love for innovation.

Interestingly, the Cord was not the only car Earhart owned. She also had a yellow Kissel "Gold Bug" Speedster, which she dubbed the "Yellow Peril". It is clear that she had a keen interest in cars that were technologically advanced and reflected her bold personality.

The existence of Earhart's 1936 Cord 810 and its careful preservation offer an intimate glimpse into the life of this pioneering figure. It serves as a reminder that Earhart was not just an aviation icon, but also a lover of innovation and advancement in all forms. In this sense, her Cord 810 is more than just a car; it is a symbol of her passion, her vision, and her enduring legacy. It is a timeless piece of history that continues to inspire admirers of Earhart and automobile enthusiasts alike.

