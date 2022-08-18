Amelia Island-bound: See who's registered to attend the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce

More than 500 attendees are slated to flood the Ritz Carlton resort at Amelia Island for the sold-out Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce Conference this weekend.

The annual event draws a large crowd of who's who in the private, public and nonprofit sectors that represents a wide range of industries, including banking, construction and development and hospitality.

List of registered attendees for the Chamber's 2022 conference:

2-1-1 Big Bend — Ms. Kay Meyer, director of development and communications

2-1-1 Big Bend — Tori Greer, president and CEO

223 Agency — Dustin Rivest, president

223 Agency — Javier Lopez, partner and design director

223 Agency — Nick Williams, director of business development

A

A&E Wholesale — Analorena Melendez, CEO

AC Hotel Tallahassee — Michelle Wilson, sales executive

AC Hotel Tallahassee Universities at the Capitol — Cassandra Reed, catering sales executive

Access Direct Primary Care & Canopy Pediatrics (Innovative Care Group) — Dr. Kansas Sparks, physician

Access Direct Primary Care & Canopy Pediatrics (Innovative Care Group) — Russell Homan, owner and physician

Aegis Business Technologies — Blake Dowling, CEO

Ajax Building Company — Jay Smith, president

Ajax Building Company — Luke Thompson, project engineer

Akerman, LLP — Bruce Wiener, partner

Akerman, LLP — Bedford Wilder, partner

Allstate Construction — Rebecca Harrell, business development coordinator

Allstate Construction — Scott Brewer, president

American Commerce Bank Justin Wimberly, market executive/senior vice president

AMWAT Moving Warehousing Storage — Gloria Pugh, president/CEO

Andrews Downtown/Rootstock — Susan Roth, partner

Andrews Downtown/Rootstock — Paul Roth, partner

Architects Lewis + Whitlock — Emily Ely, senior interior designer

Architects Lewis + Whitlock — Rodney Lewis, principal

Ausley McMullen — Rob Clarke, attorney

Ausley McMullen — Dylan Rivers, attorney

Ausley McMullen — Gerry Thomas, shareholder

Ausley McMullen — David Weiss, shareholder

Story continues

Ausley McMullen — Deborah Minnis, partner

Awards4U — Sam Varn, president

Awards4U — Justin Varn, vice president

B

B2B CFO — Marvin Garland, partner

Bare Waxing — Victoria Kalivas-Landy, owner

Bare Waxing — Michael Landy, owner

Barineau Heating & A/C — Patrick Barineau, patrick

Barineau Heating & A/C —Tyler Payne, sales manager

Barring Luxury Properties — Miesha Barrington, owner

Barrington Luxury Properties, LLC — Luther Lee, agent.

Berger Singerman, LLP — Floyd Self, partner

Big Bend Cares — Rob Renzi, CEO

Big Bend Cares — Daniel Taylor, president

Big Bend Homeless Coalition — Holly Bernardo, CEO

Big Bend Hospice Foundation — Dena Strickland, president

Big Bend Minority Chamber of Commerce — Antonio Jefferson, president and CEO

Big Bend Minority Chamber of Commerce — Terrence Barber, membership director

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend — Molly Lord, CEO

BIG FISH Real Estate Services — Barbra Boutin, Realtor

Bill Kimberl Construction — Bill Kimberl, president and owner

Blue Lake Ventures — Ram Chella, CEO

Bond Community Health Center — Dr. Temple Robinson, CEO

Bond Community Health Center — Marshun Deane, chief operating officer

Boyette Zettle LLC — Aaron Boyette, partner

Boyette Zettle LLC — Brian Zettle, partner

Brown & Brown Insurance — Greg Japp, executive vice president

Brown & Brown Insurance — Doug Saunders, employee benefits practice leader

Brown Lucas Consulting — Carla Brown Lucas, president

C

C.W. Roberts Contracting — Connie Crowley, director of human resources

CAMPUS USA Credit Union Regional — Traci Poucher, manager

Capital Area Community Action Agency, Inc. — Tim Center, CEO

Capital City Bank — Edward Canup, EVP and chief revenue officer

Capital City Bank — Daniel Petronio, SVP/corporate banking manager

Capital City Bank — Myles Bradley, specialty lending manager

Capital City Bank — Ms. Beth Corum, chief operating officer

Capital City Bank — Tom Barron, president

Capital City Bank — William Smith III, president of Leon and Gadsden Counties

Capital City Bank — Ashley Leggett, vice president

Capital City Bank — Denise Wilson, director of learning and development

Capital City Bank — Melissa Wright, private banker

Capital City Bank — Brooke Hallock, chief brand officer

Capital City Bank — Bill Smith Jr., chairman and CEO

Capital City Bank — Jaynie Mitchell, business banking portfolio specialist

Capital City Chamber of Commerce — Katrina Tuggerson, president

Capital City Gutter — Holdon Neal, owner

Capital City Home Loans — Greg Shumate, CEO and managing partner

Capital City Trust Company — Bill Moor, president

Capital City Trust Company — Allie VanLandingham, vice president and trust officer

Capital City Trust Company — Ed West, strategy process manager

Capital City Trust Company — Ben Bowersox, wealth advisor

Capital City Youth Services (CCYS) — Gwynn Virostek, president and cEO

Capital Health Plan — Karen Frost, vice president, development

Capital Health Plan — Tom Glennon, senior vice president of marketing and administrative services

Capital Health Plan — Mark Hicks, director of sales and account management

Capital Health Plan — Lauren Bailey, marketing coordinator

Capital Health Plan — Jennifer Akins

Capitol Alliance Group — Jeffrey Sharkey, CEO

CareerSource Capital Region — Jim McShane, CEO

CareerSource Capital Region — Dolores King, account representative

CareerSource Capital Region — Keith Gerena, account representative

Carroll and Company, CPA's — Stephanie Zottoli, partner

CBRE — Brent Scott, vice president

CBRE — Katherine Hull, appraiser

Challenger Learning Center — Alan Hanstein, executive director

Charlie Bravo Pictures — CB Lorch, owner

Chase Bank — Jermaine White, business banking relationship manager

Childers Construction Company — Jason Gassett, project manager

Children's Services Council of Leon County — Cecka Rose Green, executive director

Ciminelli Real Estate Services of Florida — Stewart Proctor, managing director

City of Tallahassee — Wayne Tedder, assistant city manager

City of Tallahassee — Thomas Whitley, chief of staff, Office of the Mayor

City of Tallahassee — Mayor John Dailey

City of Tallahassee — Catherine Branch, director of internal affairs, Office of the Mayor

City of Tallahassee — Commissione Curtis Richardson

City of Tallahassee — Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox

City of Tallahassee — Cynthia Barber, deputy city manager

City of Tallahassee — Karen Jumonville, director of growth management

Clothesline Custom Printed Apparel — Dana Lachter-Rivera, owner

Coldwell Banker Hartung — Amy Billingsley, Realtor

Coldwell Banker Hartung — Caroline Weiss, Realtor

Columbia Residential — Ray Kuniansky, chief development officer

Commercial Repair & Renovation — Jeremy Deese, president

Community Foundation of North Florida — Katrina Rolle, president and CEO

Community Foundation of North Florida — Emily Fulton, director of donor relations

Community Foundation of North Florida —Sarah Stout, director of donor relations

Culpepper Construction Company — Ted Brodley, senior project manager

Culpepper Construction Company — Allan Franklin, director of preconstruction

Culpepper Construction Company — Lisa Tjaden, marketing coordinator

D

D.R. Horton — Stewart Haire, land manager

Danfoss Turbocor Compressors — Ricardo Schneider, president

Demont Insurance Agency — Graham Demont, president

Dermatology Associates of Tallahassee — Brian Schaper, CEO

Dermatology Associates of Tallahassee — Dr. Marc Inglese, dermatologist

Devr, Inc. — Beth deSousa, program manager

Devr, Inc. — Shashi Gowda, CEO

Domi Education, Inc. — Robert Blacklidge, executive director

Douglas M. Croley, Inc. — Chris Homan, group benefits advisor

Duke Energy — Daniel Collins, government and community relations manager

Dunlap & Shipman, P.A. — Davisson Dunlap III, partner

Dunlap & Shipman, P.A. — Dixie Daimwood-Westberry, partner

E

Earl Bacon Agency — Lauren Bacon, commercial agent for small business and nonprofits

Earl Bacon Agency — Jeff Williams, employee benefits consultant

Early Learning Coalition of the Big Bend Region — Lizbeth Murphy, CEO

Early Learning Coalition of the Big Bend Region — Kara Palmer Smith, COO

ECHO Outreach Ministries — Freddy Branham, executive director

Elder Care Services — Jocelyne Fliger, CEO

Elder Care Services — Nicole Ballas, chief development officer

ESP Media — Jamie Van Pelt, president

Evergreen Solutions, LLC — Michelle Eubanks, subcontractor

EW Bryant Associates — Elaine Bryant, president and CEO

F

Fasig Brooks Law Offices — Dana Brooks, managing shareholder

FASTSIGNS — John Buck, owner

FASTSIGNS — Marilyn Buck, accounts payable

FBMC Benefits Management — Barb Brown, employee benefits consultant

Fiore Communications — Dave Fiore, CEO and founder

First Commerce Credit Union — Kim Howes, senior vice president/ chief operating officer

Flightline Group — Danny Langston, CEO

Flightline Group — Taylor Langston, financial planning analyst

Florida A&M University — Shawnta Friday-Stroud, vice president for university advancement

Florida Blue — Ashley Rousseau, senior manager/center director

Florida Blue — Darnell Smith, market president for North Florida

Florida Blue — Daniel Vermette, market leader for North Florida

Florida Blue — Erica Osmar, sales consultant

Florida Blue — Hong Potomski, senior director of marketing

Florida First Capital Finance Corporation — Marsha Asbury-Turner, business development officer

Florida House of Representatives Alison Tant

Florida House of Representative Jason Shoaf

Florida State University — Richard McCullough, university president

Florida State University — Michael Hartline, dean of the College of Business

Florida State University — Jeff Whalen, STEM Entrepreneur in Residence at the FSU Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship

Florida State University — Blake Barton Renfro, director of business development

Florida State University — Kevin Graham, executive director Real Estate Foundation and Office of Real Estate.

Florida State University — Marissa Langston, chief of staff in President's Office

Florida State University Career — Tracey Dowling Lord, career center program director, experimental learning

FMI Business Systems — Brian Haley, account manager

Folmar's Gun and Pawn — Alex Folmar, owner

For the Table Hospitality — Ashley Chaney, director of business development

FSM (Facility Solutions & Management) — Robert Gelhardt, principal and director of engineering

FSU Alumni Association — Julie Decker, president and CEO

Full Press Apparel — Danny Shrine, founder and co-owner

Full Press Apparel — Tracey Shrine, CEO co-owner

G

Gadsden County Chamber of Commerce — David Gardner, executive director

Gandy Printers — Bernie Gandy, manager

Gannett/LocaliQ — Cari Thro, senior accounts director

General Dynamics Land Systems — Craig Otto, production support manager

Grimsley and Company CPA — Andrew Gay, certified public accountant

Gunster Law Firm — Sha'Ron James, shareholder

H

Half Associates — David Hutcheson, senior vice president

Hammerhead Communications — Skip Foster, president

Hancock Whitney — Paul Sullivan, senior vice president

Hancock Whitney — Sam McMillan, business banker

Hancock Whitney — Diana O'Bryant, senior vice president

Hancock Whitney — Tom Deison, market president

HCA Florida Capital Hospital —Alan Keesee, CEO

HCA Florida Healthcare — Denise Kendust, AVP, community engagement

HCA Healthcare Division — Monique Butler, chielf medical officer

Holland & Knight — Shannon Hartsfield, exeutive partner

Hub International Area — Samuel Rogers, executive vice president

HUB International — Jonathan Romero, commercial risk manager

HUB International — Bart Gunter, president

HUB International — Russ Browning, commercial risk manager

Hunger Fight — Dean Porter, vice president of operations

Hunger Fight — Ritchie Pickron, area development director

I

ICF — Edward "Ned" Fernandez, vice president disaster management

IMS Business — Gregg Patterson, CEO

IMS Business — Suzanne Litherland, senior manager controller/CFO

Indoor Environmental Management — Jason Hollister, maintenance department director

Ingram Accounting & Consulting — Spencer Ingram, managing member

Innovation Park, North Florida Innovation Labs — Bill Lickson, director

J

J.S. Held — Kathy Bell, integration coordinator

J.S. Held — John Bell, senior engineer

James Moore & Co., P.L. — Nadia Batey, certified public account

James Moore & Co., P.L. — Kevin Warren, certified public account

James Moore & Co., P.L. — Kelly Green, HR consultant

James Moore & Co., P.L. — Andrew Ferguson, communication coordinator

James Moore & Co., P.L. — Chris Salak, manager

James Moore & Co., P.L. — Ben Clark, manager

Revell Media — Jay Revell, president

JBE Sitework — Bryan Eubanks, owner

Jeri's Midtown Cafe — Jeri Madden, owner

Jeri's Midtown Cafe — Bryan Desloge, retired

Jersey Mike's Subs / Kalo — Kimberly Crowell, co-founder

Jersey Mike's Subs / Kalo — Angelo Crowell, principal

Jersey Mike's Subs-Kalo — Lisa Davis, director of catering

Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship — Marina Lickson, manager of Tallahassee programs

John Scott Dailey Florida Institute of Government at Florida State University — Jeff Hendry, executive director

Johnson + Milner — Aaron Milner, vice president

Johnson + Milner — George Johnson, Jr., vice president

Jordan Roper Crilow Financial Consulting Group of Wells Fargo Advisors — Kyle Crilow, financial advisor

JRA ARCHITECTS — David Vincent, senior vice president

K

Kent's Property Preservation — Darrick Kent, owner

Kent's Property Preservation — Britt Kent, owner

Kids Incorporated of the Big Bend — LaFonda Wilson, CEO

Kids Incorporated of the Big Bend — Jillian Davis, community engagement coordinator

Kids Incorporated of the Big Bend — Anita Bushnyakova, chief financial officer

Kimley-Horn — Shawn Kalbli, associate

Kimley-Horn and Associates — Brennon Clayton, project manager

Kimley-Horn and Associates — Ali Palmer, community planner

Kimley-Horn and Associates — Cameron Snipes, engineer

King & Wood, P.A. — Ed Wood, attorney

King & Wood, P.A. — Kimberly L. King, attorney

King & Wood, P.A. — Annalise Kapusta, attorney

King & Wood, P.A. — Robert Celander, attorney

KristineMarie.co — Kristine Dobosenski, owner

KristineMarie.co — Louis Dobosenski

L

Law Offices of John C. Kenny — John Kenny, CEO

Law Offices of John C. Kenny — Taylor Drew, COO

Law Offices of John C. Kenny — Traylor Roberts, head of sales

Leon County Commissioner Rick Minor

Leon County Commissioner Nick Maddox

Leon County Commission Aide Sinclair Yoshikawa

Leon County County Commissioner Brian Welch

Leon County Commissioner Aide Kyle Frost

Leon County Commission Aide Chauncy E. Haynes

Leon County Commissioner Carolyn D. Cummings

Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier

Leon County Property Appraiser Akin Akinyemi

Leon County Assistant Property Appraiser Gina Fletcher

Leon County Property Appraiser — Andy Janecek, director of public relations

Leon County Property Appraiser — Nik Cutrell, chief deputy of appraisal

Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna

Leon County Schools — Michelle Gayle, assistant superintendent, professional and community services

Leon County School Board Member Darryl Jones (Deputy Director, Minority Women & Small Business Enterprise Program)

Leon County School Board Member Joy Bowen

Leon County School Board Member Rosanne Wood

Leon County School Board Member Alva Striplin

Leon County Schools — Eric Clark, executive director of Foundation for Leon County Schools

Leon County Schools — Heather Thomas, marketing coordinator

Leon County Schools — Lashay McKhan, early childhood programs coordinator

Leon County Schools — Brooke Brunner, early childhood programs director

Leon County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Walt McNeil

Lively Technical College — Brittani Stokes, executive secretary

Lively Technical College — Chelsea Williams, coordinator

Lively Technical College — Sean Friend, coordinator

Lively Technical College — Courtney Allen, project manager

Lively Technical College — Matthew Zadra, business office coordinator

LSN Partners — Cissy Proctor, managing partner of the Tallahassee office

Lucky Goat Coffee — Ben Pautsch, managing member

Lucky Goat Coffee — Dan Watkins, managing member

M

Maclay School — James Milford, headmaster

Mad Dog Construction — Laurie Dozier III, chairman

Mad Dog Construction — Kelly Dozier, senior vice president, chief community officer, owner

Mad Dog Construction — Curtis Whighamm, vice president and senior project manager

Mad Dog Construction — Scott Rowse, vice president and senior project manager

Mad Dog Construction — Mike Eerp, vice president and senior project manager

Mad Dog Construction — Shawn Roberts, president and co-owner

Mainline Information Systems — Richard Kearney, CEO

Marpan Supply Company — Kim Williams, president and owner

Marpan Supply Company — Andrew Williams, owner

Marpan Supply Company — Shannon Todd, administrator

Marpan Supply Company — Bryce Hill, general manager

McGriff Insurance — Chad Sanders, employee benefits consultant

McKee Insurance Agency — Chad Gardner, vice president

McKee Insurance Agency — Ian Clark, vice president

McKee Insurance Agency — Patrick McKee, vice president

Meridian Blue Solutions —Adam Belcher, partner

Meridian Blue Solutions — Suzanne Martin, parnter

Merrill Lynch-MDWD Group — Kimberly Dixon, senior financial advisor

Merrill Lynch-MDWD Group — Bobby Dick, vice president and managing director

Merrill Lynch-MDWD Group — Mark Webb, senior vice president

Messer Caparello, P.A. — Patrick O'Bryant, associate

MidSouth Bank — Chris Edwards, market president

MidSouth Bank — Joshua DeSha, vice president and commercial loan officer

MillCreek Financial Consultants — Lauren Helm, director of marketing

MillCreek Financial Consultants — William Green, certified financial planner

MillCreek Financial Consultants — Robbie Kinney, partner and financial advisor

Millennium Nail & Day Spa — Tammy Nguyen, owner

Miller's Tree Service — Clay Culpepper, partner

MLD Architects — J. Scott, president and principal architect

MLD Architects — Iain Harnden, principal

Moore Bass Consulting — Ken Powell, shareholder

Moore Bass Consulting — Richard Darabi, civil engineer

Moore, Ellison & McDuffie, CPA's — John Stafford, shareholder and CPA

Moore, Inc. — Terrie Ard, president and COO

Moore, Inc. — Karen B. Moore, founder and CEO

Mr. Steve Evans — Steve Evans, retired IBM executive

N

Nabors Giblin & Nickerson — Elizabeth Ellis, attorney

NAI TALCOR — John McNeill, commercial advisor

NAI TALCOR — Ed Murray, president

NAI TALCOR — Slaton Murray, commercial advisor

NAI TALCOR — Jessica Drake, marketing director

Neighborhood Medical Center — Jeanne Freeman, CEO

Neighborhood Medical — Mark Leonard, COO/CIO

North Florida Payroll Services — Mark Bulmer, president

North Florida Payroll Services — Philip Browning, district sales manager

Northwestern Mutual — Bill Zottoli, financial advisor

Notary Public Underwriters — Jack Diestelhorst, owner

O

OliverSperry Renovation and Construction — Todd Sperry, vice president

OliverSperry Renovation and Construction —Bill Oliver, president

OliverSperry Renovation and Construction — Jake Oliver, project engineer

OliverSperry Renovation and Construction — Chaney Coggins, operations manager

Opening Nights at Florida State University — Lori Elliott, development director

Opening Nights Performing Arts — Jennifer Allen, director

P

Parker Services — Jeremy Parker, president

Partners in Association Management — Kim Barclay, chief staff executive

Partners in Association Management — Eric Thorn, general counsel

Paul's Termite and Pest Control — J Townley, general manager

Pittman Law Group — Dana Dudley, chief operating officer

Pittman Law Group — Sean Pittman, man aging partner

Poole Engineering and Surveying — Brandon Poole, vice president

Poole Engineering and Surveying — Kim Lee, president

Poole Engineering and Surveying — Jack Trafton, project manager

Precision Building & Renovating — Kyndra Light, owner and CEO

Premier Fine Homes — Jason Ghazvini, vice president

Premier Fine Homes — Justin Ghazvini, shareholder and commercial development specialist

Premier Fine Homes — Thomas Asbury, internal operations manager

Premier Fine Homes — Tien Holmes, sales and marketing specialist

Premier Fine Homes — Tom Asbury, president

Premier Fine Homes — Steve Ghazvini, president

Premier Fine Homes — Jeff Doxsee, marketing director

Prime Meridian Bank — Sammie Dixon, vice chairman, president and CEO

Prime Meridian Bank — John Baker, marketing director

Prime Meridian Bank — Christine Brooks, vice president/senior associate relationship manager

Prime Meridian Bank — Sam Franklin, associate relationship manager

Prime Meridian Bank — Tyler Harris, vice president and relationship manager

Prime Meridian Bank — Scott Higginbotham, vice president and business development officer

Prime Meridian Bank — Philip Pomeroy, commercial lender

Prime Meridian Bank — Brianna Page, AVP and associate treasury assistant

Prime Meridian Bank — Lindsey Sheppard, business development associate

Prime Meridian Bank — Taylor Joyner, bank manager

Prime Meridian Bank — Laura Jo Hewitt, senior vice president and mortgage lending manager

Prime Meridian Bank — Susan Payne Turner, executive vice president and chief risk officer

Prime Meridian Bank — Arden Fernandez, vice president, treasury management

Prime Meridian Bank — Mary Stafford, vice president and business development officer

Prime Meridian Bank — Jill Macmillan, executive administrator

Prime Meridian Bank — Chris L. Jensen Jr., executive vice president and senior lender

Prime Meridian Bank — Mesha Ware, chief brand officer and bank operations officer

Prime Meridian Bank — Kyle Phelps, chief banking officer

Prime Source Payroll — Nick Bonadio, director of sales and operations

Q

Quick and Clean, Inc. — Brian McQueen, sales and marketing coordinator

R

Redwire — Ted Frazee, president

Redwire/Sonitrol — Tim Lockard, senior account executive

Rep. Loranne Ausley

Residential Elevators — Rhyse Boeneke, vice president of services

Residential Elevators — Demory Boeneke, director

Residential Elevators — Tom Hance, CEO

Riley Palmer Construction Company — Sutton Webb, president

Riley Palmer Construction Company — Rodney Wilhite, vice president

Rowland Publishing, Inc./Tallahassee Magazine/850 Business Magazine — Dan Parisi, director of new business development

Ruvos — Eddie Gonzalez Loumiet, CEO

Ruvos — Jeff Couch, co-founder

S

Sachs Media — Herbie Thiele, partner

SalterMitchell PR — Heidi Otway, president and partner

Second Harvest of the Big Bend — Monique Ellsworth, CEO

Second Harvest of the Big Bend — James McGowan, chief development officer

Secure Records Solutions — Rainey Campbell, chief of staff

Seminole Boosters — Stephen Ponder, president and CEO

Small Business Development Center at Florida A&M University — Keith Bowers, regional director (incoming executive director (slated to become executive director of the Tallahassee-Leon County Office of Economic Vitality on Aug. 29)

Small Business Development Center at Florida A&M University — Pamela Johnson, strategy consultant

Small Business Development Center at FAMU — Aundra' McGlockton, associate director

Small Business Development Center at FAMU — Emery Parker, business consultant

Small Business Development Center at FAMU — Stephane Konan, business consultant

SmartBank — Jack Kane, senior vice president

Smith | Bruer Advisors — Steven Hiraga, CCO

Smith | Bruer Advisors — Hannah Lyons, financial planning associate

Smith | Bruer Advisors — George Smith, Co-CEO

Social Catering and Events — Angela Walker, managing partner

Southern Standard Construction — Wayne Mayo, president

Southern Standard Construction — Vanessa Anderson, vice president of operations

Southern Standard Construction — Brittany Maxwell, senior executive administrator

Sperry & Associates — Jay Bostwick, vice president of business development

Sperry & Associates — Bart Wells, executive director

Sperry & Associates — Faith Daw, marketing coordinator

Sperry & Associates — Russell VanLandingham, estimator

Sperry & Associates — Clayton Wells, construction manager

Sperry & Associates — Matt Edwards, senior estimator

Sperry & Associates — Mike Dilger, project manager

Sperry & Associates — Curtis Benton, project manager

Staybridge Suites — Lynne Troelstrup, director of operations

Staybridge Suites — Glenn Grossenbacher, general manager

Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson, P.A. — Kelly O'Keefe, attorney

Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson, P.A. — Melanie Leitman, attorney

Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson, P.A. — Erin Tilton, attorney

Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson, P.A. — Landus Anderson, attorney

Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson, P.A. — Marco Paredes, director of governmental affairs

Streamline Roofing and Construction — Ralph Davis, president

Streamline Roofing and Construction — Ian Miller, sales manager

STRUCTURE Commercial Real Estate — Daniel Wagnon, principal and director

STRUCTURE Commercial Real Estate — Caleb McAuley, senior technician

STRUCTURE Commercial Real Estate — Jacob McAuley, senior technician

Summit Group Management — Ron Brafford, broker

Summit Group Management — Kevin Collins, sales associate

SynovusMarket — Bill Moore, president- Tallahassee

Syntech Systems — Sara Dunlap, operations and marketing manager

Syntech Systems — Scott Dunlap, CFO

T

Tal Search Group — John McFarlain, president

Tal Search Group — Tracey Mcrae, accounts payable

Tallahassee Board of Realtors — Steven Louchheim, CEO

Tallahassee Board of Realtors — Justin Peel, president

Tallahassee Board of Realtors —Danielle Galvin, president elect

Tallahassee Community College — Kimberly Moore, vice president for workforce innovation

Tallahassee Community College — Heather Mitchell, vice president of institutional advancement

Tallahassee Democrat — TaMaryn Waters, Economic Development Reporter

Tallahassee Democrat — Cari Thro, ad director

Tallahassee Downtown Improvement Authority — Elizabeth Emmanuel, CEO

Tallahassee Ford Lincoln — Bob Hudson, operating partner

Tallahassee Housing Authority — Marco Moo Young, director of housing choice voucher

Tallahassee Housing Authority — Brenda Williams, director

Tallahassee Housing Authority — Tawana Thompson, director of development and administrative support

Tallahassee International Airport — David Pollard, aviation director

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare — Rebeccah Lutz, director of marketing and communications

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare — Mark O'Bryant, president and CEO

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare — Andrew Starr, chief health operations officer

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare Foundation — Nigel Allen, president and chief advancement officer

Tallahassee National Bank — Don May, president

Tallahassee National Bank — Stuart Chandronnet, commercial loan officer

Tallahassee National Bank — Nicole Granger, director of private and rental banking

Tallahassee National Bank —Renee McNeill, senior vice president/commercial lending

Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic — Shelbi Evans, marketing manager

Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic — Dr. Jason Oberste, orthopedic surgeon

Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic — Michael Boblitz, CEO

Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic —Kelby Tardi, CFO

Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic — Garrison Rolle, orthopedic surgeon

Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic — Dr. Matthew Lee, orthopedic surgeon

Tallahassee Primary Care Associates, PA Administrative Offices — Thomas Harrison, CEO

Tallulah CBD + Juicebar — Ashley Guy, CEO

Target Print & Mail — Tracey Cohen, president

Target Print & Mail — Jeremy Cohen, business development

Target Print & Mail — Mayda Williams, founder

TC Federal Bank — Sheila Rogers, vice president and mortgage lender

TC Federal Bank — Patricia Griffin, vice president, private banking and business development

TC Federal Bank — Lori Rawlings, vice president mortgage lending

TC Federal Bank — Caitlin Moore, vice president residential lending

TC Federal Ban — Nathan Higdon, market president

TC Federal Bank — Jamie Lawrence, AVP commercial banker

Tharpe Construction & Remodeling — Mat Tharpe, owner

The Current Agency — Chirag Shah, founder and president

The Current Agency — Savannah Swindle, creative director

The First Bank — Michael Wilson, vice president, private and commercial banking

The First Bank — William Davis, market president

The First, A National Banking Association — Khanty Xayabouth, regional retail specialist and senior vice president

The St. Joe Company — Jorge Gonzalez, president and CEO

The Survive and Thrive Advocacy Center (STAC) — Robin Hassler Thompson, executive director

The Village Square — Vanessa Rowse, executive director

The Williams Group — Johanna Money, broker and president

The Zachary Group — Gary Yordon, president

The Zimmerman Agency — Cole Zimmerman, senior vice president, group account director

Thomas Howell Ferguson P.A. CPAs — Julian Dozier, shareholder, assurance services

Thomas Howell Ferguson P.A. CPAs — Jeffrey Barbacci, managing shareholder

Thomas Howell Ferguson P.A. CPAs — Michael Kalifeh, shareholder, tax services department leader

Thomas Howell Ferguson P.A. CPAs — Canita Gunter Peterson, shareholder

Thomas Howell Ferguson P.A. CPAs — Ying Wang, senior tax manager

Thomas Howell Ferguson P.A. CPAs — Becca Gilbert, senior manager over marketing and business development

Thomas Howell Ferguson P.A. CPAs — Allison Harrell, shareholder

Thomas Howell Ferguson P.A. CPAs — Brian Walgamott, director

TLG Real Estate Services — Trey DeSantis, partner and real estate sales associate

TLG Real Estate Services — Dan Ausley, broker and partner

TLG Real Estate Services — Mark Beaudoin, broker

Tri-Eagle Sales — Mike LePorin, senior vice president

Tri-Eagle Sales — Kris McCaffrey, marketing manager

Tri-Eagle Sales — Tripp Transou, director of business development

Tri-Eagle Sales — Mikaela Transou, inventory data specialist

Truist Bank — John Welden, vice president commercial relationship manager

Truist Bank — Chris Mills, president

Truist Financial — J.R. Saginario, senior vice president wealth advisor

TSpark Enterprises — Travis Sparkman, roofing and construction services president

Tucker Civic Center — Ron Rideout, general manager

Tucker Civic Center — Sarah Kraynik, director of marketing

U

United Way of the Big Bend — Berneice Cox, president and CEO

United Way of the Big Bend — Jenny Blalock, president of resource development

Urban Catalyst — Sean Marston, president

Urban Catalyst — William Colbert, vice president

V

Viamedia — Leslie Baker, regional senior account executive

Volunteers of America — Shawn Noles, property manager

W

Wash Around the Clock Laundry — Dan Campbell, president and owner

WCTV — Heather Peeples, general manager

WCTV — Dan Mecca, national and regional sales manager

Wells Fargo Advisors — Josh Jordan, branch manager and senior vice president

Wells Fargo Advisors — Jason Roper, investor officer

WFSU Public Media — Greg Shelley, corporate support

WFSU Public Media — Kee Elwell, sales representative

Willow Tree Consultants — Kimberly Adcock, CEO

WTXL-TV ABC 27 — Vicki Bradley, news director

