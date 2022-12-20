Amelia Island’s Official Auction Of 2023 Amelia

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

As the official The Amelia Auction host, Broad Arrow Auctions is getting ready to wow!

Broad Arrow Auctions is gearing up to host their Amelia Island auction at the Ritz.Taking on the enormous task to bring the best-of-the-best to the bidders at The Amelia, the main auction is also responsible for setting the tone and trends as one of the biggest kick-off auctions to (unofficially) start bidding season for car collectors.

Broad Arrow Auctions Senior Car Specialist Barney Ruprecht says in a statement, “We are honored to be the official auction house of The Amelia and are thrilled with the outstanding response from clients looking to participate, whether in the auction or Concours events throughout the motoring weekend. It is truly one of the most special automotive experiences on the annual collector car calendar and the team at Broad Arrow is actively working on what will undoubtedly be a flagship event. It goes without saying, we are truly delighted to be executing a world-class event in March of 2023.”

Traditionally a position held by RM, Broad Arrow Auctions is moving into the space of being the official auction event of The Amelia. The inaugural Amelia Auction is set for 3-4 March at the stunning Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island.

Docket highlights including a sunning Metallic Blue 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Disc Brake Roadster, a post-war sports car and The Amelia Auction headliner. Additionally, well-outfitted and upgraded 1969 365 GTB/4 Daytona Competizione Conversion and a very low mileage 1982 512 BBi “Ermenegildo Zegna” example, one of just 27 built featuring the limited production interior.

Now simply called, The Amelia, Bill Warner founded the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance 26 years ago, and it was acquired by Hagerty for the 2021 event. Event and bidder registration information for The Amelia Auction is available at broadarrowauctions.com.













