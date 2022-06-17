Amended charges filed against Rollins man accused of Whitefish shooting

Jun. 17—Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for the Rollins man linked to a shooting in Whitefish earlier this year after prosecutors filed amended charges against him.

Wilson Dane Huyser, 33, was released on his own recognizance — with conditions — after initially being arrested on a criminal endangerment charge following the May 14 shooting. According to court documents, investigators determined Huyser fired multiple shots from a vehicle exiting the parking structure attached to Whitefish City Hall about 11 p.m.

A ricochet struck a bystander in the eye, who was subsequently hospitalized. She is recovering from the injuries.

Using a combination of witness accounts, surveillance footage and a copy of Huyser's driver's license photo for verification, investigators identified the Rollins man as the likely culprit. Deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Office arrested Huyser at his home, turning up a pair of handguns and spent shell casing in his vehicle, court documents said.

Until his release on his own recognizance, Huyser was held in the county jail on a $75,000 bond. The new arrest warrant, which comes after prosecutors amended the charges against him, comes with a bond of $150,000.

Along with criminal endangerment, Huyser faces a felony assault with a weapon charge for having "purposely or knowingly caused reasonable apprehension of serious bodily injury to another by use of a weapon ..." during the May 14 shooting.

Criminal endangerment carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in state prison and a $50,000 fine. Assault with a weapon is punishable by up to 20 years behind bars and a fine of $50,000.

Huyser's arraignment before Judge Heidi Ulbricht in Flathead County District Court is scheduled for June 30.

