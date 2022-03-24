Amended complaint: Retired probation officer accused in sophisticated fraud scheme

Mar. 24—A retired Santa Barbara County Probation officer accused of defrauding his union of more than $600,000 is now charged with aggravating factors in the case, including that he carried out the crime with sophistication and dissuaded a witness, according to an amended complaint.

Manuel "Ed" Torres, 66, who was also a St. Joseph High School girls basketball coach, is charged with 16 felony counts, including 11 counts of tax evasion, forgery, embezzlement, false impersonation, grand theft and money laundering, along with five enhancements. The charges are connected to a scheme in which he allegedly stole money from the Santa Barbara County Probation Peace Officers Association over a 10-year period from 2009 to 2019.

In the amended criminal complaint filed by Deputy District Attorney Brian Cota on Feb. 25, a special allegation of an aggravated white collar crime enhancement was added due to several factors, including that he allegedly exposed his wife to criminal prosecution and civil liability by directing her to sign tax returns over the 10-period and that he dissuaded a witness when he "flipped off" a former colleague on Aug. 23, 2020, violating the terms of his supervised release.

Additional factors include that he allegedly took advantage of his position as association president to steal the money and that the stolen funds exceeded more than $500,000. Torres has yet to enter a plea on the new special allegation, according to Cota.

Torres was arrested on July 29, 2020, following a yearlong investigation into accusations that he cut multiple checks to himself totaling more than $635,000 from the union's bank account and deposited them into his own personal account, according to District Attorney investigator Chris Clement.

The funds came from association dues, which are deducted from probation officers' paychecks. Some of the money deducted is meant to fund legal representation for members.

Torres pleaded not guilty to all charges on Aug. 3, 2020. The charges were upheld after a Superior Court judge found probable cause following a preliminary hearing on Oct. 4, 2021.

In addition to the amended complaint, Cota filed a motion for a preliminary injunction March 14 to prevent Torres from selling his Santa Maria home, an asset that would go toward paying the money back should there be an embezzlement conviction and restitution order in the case.

Michael Scott, who represents Torres, on Wednesday said that he expects a judge to grant the injunction but that the residence is jointly owned by Torres and his wife, who lives in the home with their daughter.

In a reply to Cota's motion filed on Tuesday, Scott said the only issue in dispute is whether Torres, who does not live in the home, should be ordered to make monthly mortgage payments and that he expects Torres' wife to object to the preliminary injunction as she is the "innocent spouse" and holds equity in the property.

A provision of the law used to freeze Torres' assets states that the court "shall seek to protect the interests of any innocent third persons," including the spouse, who weren't involved in the crime.

The preliminary injunction motion is scheduled to be heard before Judge John Fisher at 8:30 a.m. March 25 in the Superior Court's Figueroa Division in Santa Barbara.