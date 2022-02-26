Amended WA House bill is bid on tougher approach to deterring catalytic converter theft

Washington state lawmakers are working on a tougher approach to curbing huge rises in catalytic converter thefts seen across the state since the end of 2020 by imposing heavier punishment on those trying to sell or buy a stolen one.

If passed into law, House Bill 1815 would make it a felony to try to unlawfully buy or sell a catalytic converter that has been removed from a vehicle. Criminals would face jail time and a $5,000 fine for each catalytic converter.

Unlawful possession of a catalytic converter would also be a crime, a gross misdemeanor punishable by jail time and a $2,000 fine per item.

The crackdown comes in the form of an amendment to House Bill 1815, which was originally sponsored by Rep. Cindy Ryu, D-Shoreline and passed out of the House of Representatives Feb. 12. The amendment was adopted Thursday during a Senate Law & Justice Committee meeting.

The amendment keeps some of the bill’s previous proposals, such as convening a task force to study the issue and provide recommendations to lawmakers next year. But the amended bill also aims to deter thieves directly.

The approach reflects a proposal from Sen. Jeff Wilson, R-Longview, who added language in the amendment from a separate Senate bill which did not make it out of a committee.

“We all recognize we need to address this problem head-on,” Wilson said in a news release. “By enacting tough new laws, we give thieves reason to think twice before they crawl under your car with a Sawzall.”

Rash of catalytic converter thefts burdens Pierce County drivers. What can be done?

The bill would also require the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs to develop a statewide law enforcement strategy targeting metal theft. The strategy would include creating relationships between local law enforcement and scrap metal recyclers, with a focus on deterring unlawful purchases and identifying individuals involved in theft.

A grant and training program would also be created through that same association of law enforcement leaders to help fund police sting operations to catch unlawful sellers in the act.

Story continues

The grant and training program has yet to be funded, but the chair of the House Transportation Committee, Rep. Jake Fey, D-Tacoma, said in a news release earlier this month he would make sure the transportation budget includes that money.

The legislation comes after a year when residents of Tacoma and Pierce County saw a huge increase in catalytic converter theft. In 2021, the Tacoma Police Department recorded 1,077 catalytic converter thefts, compared to 191 in 2020.

Thieves’ ability to steal catalytic converters within minutes and the fact that car owners often don’t discover the theft until hours later make the crime difficult to prosecute. Whether new legislation can bring more thieves to justice remains to be seen.

In the meantime, the scourge of theft continues in Pierce County, with sometimes stark consequences for people with less financial stability. The News Tribune recently spoke with victims, prosecutors and local leaders to find out more about what can be done.

Other provisions of the bill: