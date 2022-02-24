AmeraMex International Announces Equipment Sales of Approximately $ 1.1 Million

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has received equipment orders totaling $1,139,000. This brings Y-T-D sales totaling $3.9 million. The refurbished equipment is expected to ship before the end of the first quarter.

  • The first order consists of three Taylor Forklifts, a TX250, TX300 and TX330. All three forklifts are shipping to a California-based sawmill company.

  • There were two different orders for two Taylor XEC207/8 Empty Container Handlers. One is shipping to Washington State and the other to California.

Taylor XEC207/8 Empty Container Handler
Taylor XEC207/8 Empty Container Handler

  • The fourth order is for a Hoist Side Pic shipping to a California-based customer.

For more information and pricing of equipment for the logistics, construction, and forestry industries, or to book a demonstration of the Kovaco Electric’s 100 percent electric skid steer loaders, ASV Posti-Tract and Skid Steer Loaders or a Magni Telescopic Handler, contact the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment sales team at 530.895.8955.

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if added information becomes available in the future.

