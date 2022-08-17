AmeraMex International Reports Corrected Financials for Its Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CHICO, CA --News Direct-- Ameramex International
AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation, reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Statement of Operations for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
The Company reported revenue of approximately $2.4 million versus revenue of $6.3 million for the comparable 2021 quarter, a 62 percent decrease. Had all the equipment shipped as planned, the Sales of Equipment, and Other Revenues (including rental revenue) would have been $5.4, $900,000 less than the comparable 2021 quarter. This is due in part to a 44 percent reduction in rental revenue. The delays in shipping were caused by back-ordered parts, interstate trucking delays and lack of availability of third-party shippers.
The Company is committed to getting the remaining machines shipped in the third quarter as well as continuing its ongoing sales efforts.
NOTE: The August 15 news release was somewhat confusing as rental revenue was not included in the “what if ” revenue numbers. This has been corrected making easier to compare apples to apples.
Gross profit for the quarter was $420,000, compared to gross profit of $970,000 for the comparable quarter. If all the sold equipment had shipped, gross profit would have been approximately $2.3 million.
Gross profit as a percentage of sales, was 18 percent for the quarter compared to gross profit as a percentage of sales of 15 percent for the comparable quarter. Gross profit, as a percentage of sales, if all sold equipment had shipped, would be 42 percent.
Net income for the quarter was $146,172 compared to net income of $78,000 for the comparable quarter. Prices of equipment have been adjusted to cover increased cost of goods sold and operating costs. Earnings per share were $0.01 for the quarter compared to $0.01 for the comparable 2021 quarter.
Statement of Operations for the Six-Month period June 30, 2022
The company reported revenue of approximately $7.3 million versus revenue of $10.3 million for the comparable 2021 period. The 26 percent decrease in Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues for the six-month period, is due to delays in shipping sold machines to customers. Had all sold machines shipped, Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues (including rental revenue) would have been approximately $10.4 million, $100,000over the comparable six-month period.
Gross profit for the period was $1.7 million compared to gross profit of $2.1 million for the comparable period. If all of the sold equipment had shipped, gross profit would have been $3.5 million.
Gross profit as a percentage of sales, was 23 percent for the period compared to gross profit as a percentage of sales of 21 percent for the comparable period. If the additional equipment had shipped, gross profit as a percentage of sales. would be 34 percent.
Net income for the period was $404,489 compared to net income of $443,879 for the comparable period. Earnings per share were $0.03 for the period compared to $0.03 for the comparable 2021 period. Had all sold equipment been shipped, net income for the six-month period would have been $1.3 million with EPS of $0.08.
Balance Sheet for the Period Ended June 30, 2022
Current Assets rose 33 percent to $11.0 million while Total Assets increased $4.1 million due in part to a $4.2 million increase in Inventory.
Current Liabilities for the period have increased approximately $2.8 million while Total Liabilities increased $3.7 million due in part to a new Line of Credit and lease liability under long-term liabilities – a new GAAP rule for reporting certain lease property.
AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,
SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
REVENUES
Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues
$ 2,015,247
$ 5,656,744
$ 6,600,939
8,902,726
Rentals and Leases
363,301
643,207
729,215
1,426,921
Total Sales
2,378,548
6,299,951
7,330,154
10,329,647
COST OF SALES
Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues
1,799,708
5,140,234
5,352,529
7,753,266
Rentals and Leases
158,008
189,290
307,724
434,246
Total Cost of Sales
1,957,716
5,329,524
5,660,253
8,187,512
GROSS PROFIT
420,832
970,427
1,669,901
2,142,135
OPERATING EXPENSES
Selling Expense
$ 230,064
$ 284,732
$ 553,505
423,921
General and Administrative
233,273
229,927
602,609
474,230
Total Operating Expenses
$ 463,337
$ 514,659
$ 1,156,114
898,151
Profit (loss) From Operations
(42,505)
455,768
513,787
1,243,984
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
Interest Expense, net
(96,374)
(267,975)
(274,131)
(535,032)
Loss from Early Extinguishment of Debt
-
(77,845)
(15,345)
(90,178)
Other Income (Expense)
349,580
764
350,134
10,842
Total Other Income (Expense)
253,206
(345,056)
60,658
(614,368)
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION for INCOME TAXES
210,701
110,712
574,445
629,616
PROVISION for INCOME TAXES
64,529
32,662
169,956
185,737
NET INCOME
$ 146,172
$ 78,050
$ 404,489
$ 443,879
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:
Basic
14,629,155
14,629,155
14,629,155
14,629,155
Diluted
14,629,155
14,629,155
14,629,155
14,629,155
Earnings (loss) per Share
Basic
$ 0.01
$ 0.01
$ 0.03
$ 0.03
Diluted
$ 0.01
$ 0.01
$ 0.03
$ 0.03
AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash
$ 299,754
$ 995,611
Accounts Receivable, Net
1,270,183
1,162,300
Inventory, Net
9,414,871
5,185,864
Other Current Assets
220,353
312,963
Total Current Assets
11,205,161
7,656,738
Property and Equipment, Net
1,457,234
1,275,717
Rental Equipment, Net
1,083,194
1,461,716
Lease Right of Use Asset
828,725
-
Other Assets
358,859
391,330
Total Other Assets
3,728,012
3,128,763
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 14,933,173
$ 10,785,501
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts Payable
$ 2,319,355
$ 560,076
Accrued Expenses
243,984
264,534
Customer Deposits
1,045,078
302,000
Joint Venture Liability
262,293
142,500
Lines of Credit
3,412,441
3,180,968
Notes Payable, Current Portion
626,911
777,601
Lease Liability
129,081
-
Total Current Liabilities
8,039,143
5,227,679
Long-Term Liabilities
Deferred Tax Liabilities, Net
695,060
588,792
Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion
1,815,160
1,689,353
Lease Liability, Net of Current Portion
699,644
-
Total Long-Term Liabilities
3,209,864
2,278,145
TOTAL LIABILITIES
11,249,007
7,505,824
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11)
-
-
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no
-
-
shares issued and outstanding
Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized
14,629
14,629
14,629,155 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and
December 31, 2021
Additional Paid-In Capital
21,600,734
21,600,734
Accumulated Deficit
(17,931,197)
(18,335,686)
Total Stockholders' Equity
3,684,166
3,279,677
TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 14,933,173
$ 10,785,501
-
-
AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30
2022
2021
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net Income
$ 404,489
$ 443,879
Adjustments to reconcile Net Income to
Net Cash provided (used) by Operating Activities:
Depreciation and Amortization
376,013
518,025
Provision (Benefit) for Deferred Income Taxes
106,268
27,613
Marketing Services Paid in Stock
-
46,400
Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt
$ 15,345
$ 90,178
Amortization of Right of Use Asset
19,406
-
Amortization and Accretion of Interest
$ 10,246
$ 86,135
Change in Assets and Liabilities:
Accounts Receivable
(107,883)
(581,244)
Inventory
(4,229,007)
1,357,966
Other Current Assets
92,610
-$27,925
Accounts Payable
1,759,279
360,258
Customer Deposits
743,078
-
Accrued Expenses
(20,550)
249,991
NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
(830,706)
2,571,276
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Payments for Property & Equipment
(335,596)
(156,502)
Proceeds (Payments) for Rental Equipment
142,281
(416,292)
NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(193,315)
(572,794)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from Notes Payable
633,930
2,072,205
Payments on Notes Payable
(657,033)
(2,622,373)
Payment on Note Payable - Related Party
-
(23,908)
Joint Venture Liability
119,793
(69,500)
Net Borrowing (Repayments) Under Lines of Credit
231,474
(1,311,843)
NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
328,164
(1,955,419)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS
(695,857)
43,063
Cash and Cash Equivalents, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
995,611
407,881
Cash and Cash Equivalents, END OF PERIOD
299,754
450,944
CASH PAID FOR:
Interest
273,169
422,505
Income Taxes
800
-
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING
AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Transfer of Inventory to Rental Equipment
-
508,000
Equipment Financed under Capital Leases
-
187,732
Transfer of Rental Equipment to Inventory
-
964,600
AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021
Additional
Total
Common Stock
Paid-in
Accumulated
Stockholders'
Balance
Shares
Amount
Capital
Deficit
Equity
December 31, 2020
14,549,155
$ 14,549
$ 21,545,614
$ (19,967,433)
$ 1,592,730
Stock for Services
80,000
80
55,120
-
55,200
Net Income
-
-
-
$ 443,879
443,879
June 30, 2021
14,629,155
$ 14,629
$ 21,600,734
$ (19,523,554)
$ 2,091,809
December 31, 2021
14,629,155
$ 14,629
$ 21,600,734
$ (18,335,686)
$ 3,279,677
Net Income
-
-
-
404,489
404,489
June 30, 2022
14,629,155
$ 14,629
$ 21,600,734
$ (17,931,197)
$ 3,684,166
14,629,155
14,629
21,600,734
(17,931,197)
3,684,166
-
-
-
-
-
About AmeraMex International
AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if added information becomes available in the future.
Contact Details
Marty Tullio
+1 949-632-1900
marty@mccloudcommunications.com
Company Website
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/ameramex-international-reports-corrected-financials-for-its-second-quarter-ended-june-30-2022-744564495