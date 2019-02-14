Ameren (AEE) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Ameren Corporation’s AEE fourth-quarter 2018 earnings of 28 cents per share from continuing operations missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents by 12.5%. The bottom line, however, improved when compared to a loss of 24 cents incurred in the year-ago quarter.

The company generated 2018 adjusted earnings of $3.37 per share from continuing operations, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.41 by 1.2%. The bottom line, however, improved 19.1% from the year-ago tally.

Total Revenues

Total revenues came in at $1,419 million in the reported quarter, which improved 1.4% year over year owing to higher electric as well as natural gas sales volumes.

In 2018, the company generated total revenues of $6,291 million, which increased 1.9% from the year-ago tally.

Ameren Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ameren Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise | Ameren Corporation Quote

Highlights of the Release

Ameren’s total electricity sales volumes expanded 9.3% to 19,537 million kilowatt hours (kWh) compared with 17,873 million kWh in the year-ago quarter. Moreover, gas volumes expanded 3.4% to 61 million dekatherms.

Total operating expenses summed $1,253 million, up 5.6% year over year.

Interest expenses were $99 million compared with $96 million a year ago.

Financial Condition

Ameren reported cash and cash equivalents of $16 million as of Dec 31, 2018 compared with $10 million at 2017 end.

As of Dec 31, 2018, long-term debt totaled $7,859 million compared with $7,094 million as of Dec 31, 2017.

In 2018, cash from operating activities amounted to $2,170 million compared with $2,118 million in 2017.

Guidance

Ameren issued its 2019 guidance. The company expects its earnings to be in the range of $3.15-$3.35 per share, which is projected to grow at a 6-8% compound annual rate from 2018 through 2023. Currently the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2019 earnings is pegged at $3.29 per share, higher than the mid-point of the company provided guidance.

Zacks Rank

Ameren sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

American Electric Power Co. AEP reported fourth-quarter 2018 operating earnings per share of 72 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported fourth-quarter 2018 adjusted earnings of $1.49 per share, which fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 by 1.3%.

Dominion Energy Inc. D reported fourth-quarter 2018 operating earnings of 89 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 91 cents by 2.2%.

Will You Make a Fortune on the Shift to Electric Cars?

Here's another stock idea to consider. Much like petroleum 150 years ago, lithium power may soon shake the world, creating millionaires and reshaping geo-politics. Soon electric vehicles (EVs) may be cheaper than gas guzzlers. Some are already reaching 265 miles on a single charge.



With battery prices plummeting and charging stations set to multiply, one company stands out as the #1 stock to buy according to Zacks research.



It's not the one you think.



See This Ticker Free >>





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report



Ameren Corporation (AEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report



American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research