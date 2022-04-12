Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Ameresco:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.056 = US$97m ÷ (US$2.2b - US$474m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Ameresco has an ROCE of 5.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Construction industry average of 9.2%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Ameresco compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Ameresco here for free.

What Can We Tell From Ameresco's ROCE Trend?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Ameresco in recent years. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 5.6% and the business has deployed 188% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Bottom Line On Ameresco's ROCE

In conclusion, Ameresco has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 844% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Ameresco (of which 2 are significant!) that you should know about.

While Ameresco isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

