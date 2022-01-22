Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) sheds 15% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

It certainly might concern Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) shareholders to see the share price down 38% in just 30 days. But that does not change the realty that the stock's performance has been terrific, over five years. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 777% in that time. So we don't think the recent decline in the share price means its story is a sad one. But the real question is whether the business fundamentals can improve over the long term. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 15%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Ameresco achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 51% per year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 54% per year. Therefore one could conclude that sentiment towards the shares hasn't morphed very much. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free interactive report on Ameresco's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Ameresco shareholders are down 18% for the year, but the market itself is up 5.6%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 54%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Ameresco (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

