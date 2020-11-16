AMERI Holdings Announces S-4 Has Been Declared Effective

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) ("Ameri", the "Company"), announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has declared the Registration Statement on Form S-4 in connection with the Company's proposed tender agreement with Jay Pharma to be effective.

The Company has set Wednesday, December 23, 2020 for a special meeting for its stockholders to approve the proposals associated with the merger. The Proxy Statement to its stockholders is available at: www.ameri100.com/for-investors/.

The Boards of Directors of both companies are excited to be entering the final step prior to a successful conclusion of the long-awaited reverse merger transaction.

The S-4 and other Ameri Holdings' SEC filings are available at: https://ameri100.com/for-investors/sec-filing/.

Ameri's common stock is currently traded on Nasdaq under the symbol "AMRH." Completion of the transaction is subject to approval by Ameri and Jay Pharma stockholders, Nasdaq approval, and other customary closing conditions.

About Ameri100

Ameri is a specialized SAP® cloud, digital and enterprise solutions company that provides SAP® services to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia, Ameri has offices in the U.S. and Canada. The Company also has global delivery centers in India. With its bespoke engagement model, Ameri delivers transformational value to its clients across industry verticals. For further information, visit www.ameri100.com

Important Additional Information Filed with the SEC

In connection with the proposed transactions, Ameri has filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 that includes a preliminary joint proxy statement of Ameri and Jay Pharma that also constitutes a prospectus of Ameri and the definitive joint proxy statement statement/prospectus will be mailed to shareholders of Ameri and Jay Pharma. Ameri and Jay Pharma also plan to file other relevant documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction AMERI URGES INVESTORS AND STOCKHOLDERS TO READ THESE MATERIALS CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT AMERI, THE PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS AND RELATED MATTERS. Investors and shareholders will be able to obtain free copies of the proxy statement, prospectus and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC (when they become available) through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. In addition, investors and shareholders will be able to obtain free copies of the proxy statement, prospectus and other documents filed by Ameri with the SEC by contacting Investor Relations by mail at 4080 McGinnis Ferry Road, Suite 1306, Alpharetta, Georgia. Stockholders are urged to read the proxy statement, prospectus and the other relevant materials when they become available before making any voting or investment decision with respect to the proposed transactions.

Participants in the Solicitation

Ameri and Jay Pharma, as well as each of their respective directors and executive officers and certain of their other members of management and employees, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transactions. Additional information regarding these persons and their interests in the transaction will be included in the definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents filed with the SEC if and when they become available. Investors should read the definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus carefully when it becomes available before making any voting or investment decisions. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release does not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed transaction. This press release also does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", " expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the Amalgamation. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the Amalgamation will be consummated or that the parties other plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Ameri disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, Ameri undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Corporate Contact:

Barry Kostiner, Chief Financial Officer

IR@ameri100.com

Ameri Holdings Investor Relations Contact:

Sanjay M. Hurry

LHA Investor Relations

(212) 838-3777

IR@ameri100.com

