America’s ancient politicians are a national embarrassment

There is much wrong with our politicians, but one thing we can say for them is that the leading lights are well outside the danger zone for senility. Even the portly 59-year-old Boris Johnson, despite the odd bizarre stumble (and Covid hospitalisation), was generally hale and hearty. And when one looks at a scene dominated by Rishi Sunak (43) and Sir Keir Starmer (61, though he seems much younger), one can only look across the pond at America’s gerontocracy with horror.

It’s embarrassing, really, that the grandees of the Senate and the White House are so old they can barely stand up straight. Certainly worthy in their time, and no doubt sharp, age has caught up with them. And yet on they go. Joe Biden’s decline is so palpable and distracting that the 80-year-old is apparently kept from public platforms. Speeches are a nightmare for his team.

Then there’s the 81-year-old Mitch McConnell, who claims the dubious honour of being the longest-serving Senate Republican leader of all time. But he keeps freezing on camera, forcing him to get a doctor’s letter pronouncing him “medically clear” to continue his work.

Diane Feinstein, the Californian senator, is 90 and has visibly declined in recent years, with worrying reports of memory loss among other things.

And let us not forget Donald Trump, the nightmare in waiting. At 77, there appears to be no stopping him, and if he takes office next year he’ll be 78, with a term that goes on until he’s 82.

There’s no doubt that the wisdom of age and the shrewdness gained from years of experience are worth a lot. But politics, if not a young person’s game, does require physical and mental fitness too. America’s political class needs to learn that when your body or brain says “no”, sometimes you just have to move aside.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.