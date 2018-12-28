Many travelers opt for the comfort and familiarity of chain restaurants, and review website TripAdvisor has come up with a list of the top ones among its users.
In this first-ever list, TripAdvisor highlighted 30 restaurants of all types—fine dining, casual dining, quick service, and fast casual. They were divided into small, medium and large chains.
The rankings were based on the quality, quantity and recency of reviews of all the chain’s locations during the period from Dec. 1, 2017 to Nov. 30, 2018.
The chains have a minimum average rating of four out of five bubbles and an average of at least 100 reviews per property.
"Chain restaurants are integral to the American dining experience as they offer consumers convenient and satisfying meals for all occasions," says Bertrand Jelensperger, senior vice president for TripAdvisor Restaurants.
The top small U.S. restaurant chains with 10 to 50 locations are:
- Eddie V's Prime Seafood
- Seasons 52
- Houston's
- Ocean Prime
- J. Alexander's
- Fogo de Chão
- Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen
- Half Shell Oyster House
- Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano
- Maggiano's Little Italy
The top 10 medium chains, with 51 to 100 locations, are:
- The Capital Grille
- Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
- Texas de Brazil
- Yard House
- BRIO Tuscan Grille
- Portillo's
- Morton's The Steakhouse
- The Melting Pot
- Sweet Tomatoes
- Another Broken Egg Cafe
The top 10 large U.S. chains with more than 101 locations are:
- Ruth's Chris Steak House
- The Cheesecake Factory
- Bonefish Grill
- Texas Roadhouse
- Mellow Mushroom
- In-N-Out Burger
- First Watch The Daytime Cafe
- Jason's Deli
- Corner Bakery Cafe
- Blaze Pizza
For a look at the top U.S. restaurant chains, click on the photo gallery above.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: America's best restaurant chains: Top-rated brands according to TripAdvisor