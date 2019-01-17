America's Highest Earners Live in This State, According to Census

More than 10 percent of households in the District of Columbia and four other states earn $200,000 or more a year.

California has the largest number of high-income households, but D.C. boasts the highest proportion.

Though these states are wealthy, several of them are plagued by financial problems under the surface.

Washington, D.C., and California have the most high-income households in the country, a GOBankingRates analysis of the just-released American Community Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau found. California has the most high-income households and the biggest increase year-over-year of high-income households, while Washington, D.C., has the highest percentage of high-income households.

The American Community Survey is a comprehensive survey conducted annually covering a broad range of topics including financial, economic and housing. GOBankingRates zeroed in on the survey’s high-income household data. Several past GOBankingRates studies have found that the middle class is getting squeezed and wealth inequality is growing.

GOBankingRates determined which states have the most high-income households in absolute numbers and as a percentage of all households. For the study, high income was defined as households earning $125,000 or more a year.

States With the Most High-Income Households

California topped the list, adding over 250,000 households with incomes of $125,000 or more in just one year, for a total of 3 million households. Washington holds the highest percentage of high-income households, with over 31 percent earning $125,000 or more.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 states with the most high-income households. This scored ranking comes from a comprehensive analysis of each state’s percentage of households earning $125,000 or more against the absolute number of such high-income households.

State Median Household Income Households earning $125,000 or more (%) 2016-2017 YOY Change (%) Households earning $125,000 or more (#) 2016-2017 YOY Change (#) 1. California $67,169 23.9% 26% 3,082,922 257,946 2. New Jersey $76,475 28.4% 17.3% 908,961 53,477 3. Maryland $78,916 28.1% 16.4% 613,330 33,538 4. Massachusetts $74,167 27.1% 24.2% 700,900 55,088 5. Washington, D.C. $77,649 31.1% 16.5% 86,485 5,135 6. Connecticut $73,781 26.8% 15.7% 364,476 19,110 7. New York $62,765 22.1% 22.2% 1,611,577 115,924 8. Virginia $68,766 23.6% 18.5% 734,182 44,313 9. Alaska $76,114 24.3% 14.6% 61,483 2,855 10. Hawaii $74,923 24.6% 29.5% 112,268 10,035 2017 American Community Survey. The absolute number of households carries half the weight of the percentage of households in the final ranking.

California is home to dozens of America’s wealthiest cities. Eight large cities — those with more than 50,000 residents — have median household incomes in excess of $125,000, according to Census data:

San Ramon: $161,870

Palo Alto: $153,802

Pleasanton: $152,123

Mountain View: $135,115

Sunnyvale: $134,234

Yorba Linda: $132,952

Milpitas: $127,984

Fremont: $127,235

Hawaii only has 38,127 households earning $200,000 or more. But out of a total of 455,502 households in the state, that’s equal to 8.4 percent of all households. Hawaii is tied for the largest increase in $200,000-earning households, rising by 34.2 percent from 2015 to 2017.

Connection Between High Incomes and Inequality

A notable pattern among these states is wealth inequality. Five of the states with the most high-income households also possess the highest levels of wealth inequality in the country: Washington, D.C.; New York; Connecticut; California; and Massachusetts, in that order.

The Gini index is a metric used to gauge wealth inequality, with a value of 1 equal to complete inequality, and zero equal to complete equality. According to the most recent Census data, the national Gini index is 0.4815, so anything higher than that has wealth inequality that’s worse than the national average.

Here’s a breakdown of these states’ Gini coefficients and the percentage of households with incomes of less than $25,000 vs. the percentage of households with incomes of $125,000 or more.

State Income Inequality Comparison State Gini Index (bold = greater than U.S. average) Households Earning Less than $25,000 Households earning $125,000 or more 1. California 0.4889 18.7% 23.9% 2. New Jersey 0.4802 16.6% 28.4% 3. Maryland 0.4520 14.2% 28.1% 4. Massachusetts 0.4831 18.3% 27.1% 5. Washington, D.C. 0.5314 21% 31.1% 6. Connecticut 0.4950 16.6% 26.8% 7. New York 0.5129 21.5% 22.1% 8. Virginia 0.4666 17% 23.6% 9. Alaska 0.4180 13.6% 24.3% 10. Hawaii 0.4404 15.3% 24.6% 2017 U.S. Gini Index = 0.4815

States with higher Gini coefficients than the U.S. average tend to have very high rates of low-income households — many are close to a fifth of all households.

