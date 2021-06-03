This is America: I was arrested in the USA. My mother was detained in Israel.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrea May Sahouri, USA TODAY
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As I was transported to Iowa’s Polk County jail, my hands zip-tied behind my back and eyes burning with pepper spray, I thought about my mother’s experience being strip searched and thrown in an Israeli detention cell.

Her crime?

Traveling to Palestine for her brother’s wedding in July 2009. My mother was born and raised in Palestine. Her homeland has been occupied by Israel for more than half a century.

My crime?

Reporting on the protests that erupted in Des Moines in May 2020, after George Floyd was murdered under the knee of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. I was charged with failure to disperse and interference with official acts, and later taken to trial. (I was acquitted by a jury in March.)

I almost let out a laugh in the back of the Des Moines police van. Like mother, like daughter, I thought to myself.

Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri is arrested by Des Moines police May 31 while covering a protest near Merle Hay Mall.
Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri is arrested by Des Moines police May 31 while covering a protest near Merle Hay Mall.

But first, race and justice news we're watching

Don't miss this week's top stories from the USA TODAY Network.

Witnessing my mother’s trauma

Des Moines Register journalist Andrea Sahouri photographed in Bethlehem with her brother, Alex Sahouri, and mother, Muna Tareh-Sahouri, during a childhood visit to Palestine.
Des Moines Register journalist Andrea Sahouri photographed in Bethlehem with her brother, Alex Sahouri, and mother, Muna Tareh-Sahouri, during a childhood visit to Palestine.

In July 2009, my mother, brother, and I were interrogated by Israeli authorities upon arrival at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel. Having spent my childhood summers in Palestine, I was used to the interrogations— they happened every time.

We were sent to a room we sarcastically call “the VIP room.” There, Palestinians like my family are grilled for hours about our expected travel and activity in the country, our family members, political affiliations, and even our social media.

In previous years, we were then allowed to enter Israel and make our way to Beit Jala, a village in Palestine’s West Bank where my family lives.

This time was different.

My brother and I were told we could go through Ben Gurion because we were born in the United States. As for my mother, she was told her luck “ran out,” despite being a U.S. citizen who has traveled to Palestine via Ben Gurion numerous times before.

“Don’t you know you’re Palestinian?” an Israeli soldier said to my mother before she was strip searched.

“Take off your clothes.”

I could tell my mother tried hard not to cry in front of her children. But as she was ushered to another room, I saw black streaks of mascara run down her face.

Then the door shut.

While my brother and I reunited with my grandfather outside of the airport, my mother was taken to a building surrounded by a tall wall topped with barbed wire, she later told me. Armed guards were posted outside.

She suspected it was Israeli prison, but she was never told where she was, only where she had to go: First a detention cell, then back to the United States.

The cell was dark, cold, and filthy, she said. Without knowing if her children were safe, she could not sleep.

After begging Israeli soldiers not to deport her back to the U.S., they agreed to send her to neighboring Jordan if she had cash to pay for the flight. She did.

There, Israeli authorities allowed her enter Palestine-Israel with a warning never to go through Ben Gurion again.

Des Moines Register journalist Andrea Sahouri and her brother, Alex Sahouri, photographed in Jerusalem during a childhood visit to Palestine.
Des Moines Register journalist Andrea Sahouri and her brother, Alex Sahouri, photographed in Jerusalem during a childhood visit to Palestine.

Like mother, like daughter

At the Polk County Jail, I had to strip down and shower in front of female correctional officers to wash away the pepper spray that had spread all over my body like poison ivy.

It was May 31, 2020, nearly 11 years since my mother was detained in Israel. But when an officer told me to undress, I heard the soldier’s voice directing my mother to do the same.

Everything was cold in jail: the water from the shower, the handcuffs around my wrists, the cell I was detained in. But hearing that voice again – it gave me chills.

After my shower, I was dressed in correctional clothing and sent to a cell littered with food, trash, and dirt. There was no bed, so I tried to map out sections of the floor remotely clean enough to sleep on. There were none. (Thankfully, I was released after a little over an hour in jail).

I wondered how this cell compared with the one my mother was detained in years ago, but I had a feeling where she was held was worse. If she could make it through Israeli detention overnight, I could survive a night in Polk County Jail, I told myself.

My mother has always been my guiding light. My strength.

I gathered the courage to look at my reflection through the cell door’s glass windows, but looking back at me was my mother, black mascara running down her cheeks.

Des Moines Register journalist Andrea Sahouri photographed with her mother, Muna Tareh-Sahouri, at her graduation from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in May 2019.
Des Moines Register journalist Andrea Sahouri photographed with her mother, Muna Tareh-Sahouri, at her graduation from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in May 2019.

More essential reading

--

This is America is a weekly take on current events from a rotating panel of USA TODAY Network journalists with diverse backgrounds and viewpoints. If you're seeing this newsletter online or someone forwarded it to you, you can subscribe here. If you have feedback for us, we'd love for you to drop it here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: A reporter's arrest in Iowa connects to her mom's experience in Israel

Recommended Stories

  • Jewish community members hold anti-Semitism rally at Holocaust Memorial Miami Beach

    Waksal, who was born in 1924, lost his entire family in the Holocaust. Thursday’s rally marks the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began that religious leaders, politicians and community members gathered at the Holocaust Memorial Miami Beach to denounce anti-Semitism and hate of any kind.

  • Netanyahu, battling for political life, attacks deal to unseat him

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday scorned as "dangerous" and "left-wing" a cross-partisan coalition cobbled together by his rivals to unseat him, even as the nationalist named to lead it echoed his hard line on the Palestinians. Netanyahu, facing the prospect of an end to his 12-year run as premier, mounted the social media attack the day after centrist opposition leader Yair Lapid's announcement, about 35 minutes before a Wednesday night deadline, that he had succeeded in forming a governing coalition. Under the deal, nationalist Naftali Bennett, 49, a former defence minister and a high-tech millionaire, would become prime minister and hand over the post to Lapid, 57, a former TV host and finance minister, in about two years.

  • UN Gaza relief chief called in by bosses after comments over Israeli air strikes

    The Gaza director of the U.N. agency that deals with Palestinian refugees has been called in for consultation with his bosses in Jerusalem after angering Palestinians with comments they said favoured Israel during last month's fighting. Protests have erupted in the territory over the comments by UNRWA Gaza chief Matthias Schmale in an interview with Israel's N12 television on May 22, in which he said he did not dispute Israel's assertion that its air strikes were "precise".

  • Thousands join Pride parade in conservative Jerusalem

    Pride events in Jerusalem, which is home to a large ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, tend to be less raucous than those in more liberal Tel Aviv. A radical ultra-Orthodox Jew stabbed a 16-year-old girl to death at a Pride event in 2015, an attack that was condemned across the political spectrum. “I think we are getting better and better,” said one of the marchers, Fabio Abulafiya, while acknowledging that more needed to be done.

  • Asian American Soldier Who Dreamed of Flying, Struggled With Grades is Now a US Army Pilot

    The U.S. Army launched an animated series earlier last month, featuring soldiers such as First Lieutenant David Toguchi, an Asian American pilot who turned his lifelong dream of flying into a reality. "The Calling"  follows five young Americans as their different life experiences lead them to serve in the Army. Toguchi was one of the five soldiers chosen from almost 100 candidates to star in the series.

  • Lillard wows, then turns the page with Blazers on the brink

    Lillard had 55 points, including 12 3-pointers, and 10 assists in one of the best individual playoff performances ever. The Suns can also clinch their series against the Lakers on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

  • Doorbell cam shows a bear get a little too close to a Florida home. Then it kept moving

    Bears are on the move, and it’s scary stuff.

  • ‘Who pushes a bear?’ Teenager who fought off animal reveals what really happened in viral video

    ‘I didn’t have much time to think,’ girl says

  • Two people shot near downtown Miami, and it could be connected to a drug deal, police say

    Two people were injured in a shooting near downtown Miami early Wednesday, police said. Based on the preliminary investigation, Miami police said it’s possible that the two were wounded during a drug deal.

  • Jazz’s Conley has mild right hamstring strain, will be re-evaluated before Game 1 of next round

    No timeline for his return was set.

  • Arab Islamist helps clinch Israel's new anti-Netanyahu government

    RAHAT, Israel (Reuters) -It was a photo opportunity for the history books: An Islamist politician from Israel's Arab minority grinning alongside a far-right Jewish leader and his allies, moments after endorsing him as prime minister and handing him a governing majority. Common cause against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu helped bring Mansour Abbas into the political fold late on Wednesday, his tiny Islamist faction securing a paper-thin majority for Jewish parties hoping to unseat Israel's longest serving premier. The United Arab List would be the first party drawn from the country's 21% Arab minority - Palestinian by heritage, Israeli by citizenship - to join an Israeli government, whose parliamentary approval is still pending.

  • Job vacancies soar as skills shortage bites

    Hospitality and tech are the two sectors most lacking workers in May, a report suggests

  • Dwayne Johnson Shares Snap with Huge Fish as He Spends Some 'Self Care' Time at Family Farm

    "So good to get away to my farm this past weekend to decompress, take mental inventory and of course - spend time with my babies," the actor wrote, referring to the fish he raises

  • Nearly 200 Facebook employees say pro-Palestinian content is being unfairly removed, and demand that Zuckerberg launch an internal review

    Nearly 200 Facebook staff claimed pro-Palestinian content was unfairly removed during recent fighting in Gaza, and called for an investigation.

  • Mexico's top security official: Violence unrelated to races

    Mexico’s secretary of the interior said Thursday that attacks that have killed 35 candidates or contenders for nominations and threats to others are largely unrelated to Sunday’s elections. Olga Sanchez Cordero, Mexico’s top domestic security official, called the violence “isolated incidents” and said they might affect races in less than 10 of Mexico’s over 2,500 municipalities. Sanchez Cordero said “the vast majority have no relation to the elections.”

  • Nicaraguan police place opposition leader under house arrest

    MANAGUA (Reuters) -Nicaraguan police stormed into the home of opposition leader Cristiana Chamorro on Wednesday, escalating a political battle ahead of elections later this year in which longtime leftist President Daniel Ortega is seeking to hold on to power. The police placed Chamorro under house arrest, according to Chamorro's brother, journalist Carlos Chamorro, and continued to occupy the property in the capital Managua after raiding it more than five hours earlier, he wrote in a post on Twitter. Social media and local television broadcast live images of police entering and surrounding Chamorro's home earlier on Wednesday, in which police could be seen using force to eject other journalists who had arrived to cover the scene.

  • Russia within 62 miles of finishing Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline -report

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea is almost complete with just 100 kilometres (62 miles) left to build, TASS news agency quoted Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak as saying on Thursday. "We hope that construction works on Nord Stream 2 will be completed by the end of this year," Novak told reporters of progress on the pipeline, which will allow Russia to ship more gas to Western Europe, while bypassing Ukraine.

  • Buckingham Palace Responds to Allegations of Previous Prejudiced Hiring Practices

    "The Royal Household and the Sovereign comply with the provisions of the Equality Act, in principle and in practice," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson tells BAZAAR.com.

  • Peruvians to pick new president amid relentless pandemic

    Amid an unrelenting coronavirus pandemic that has overwhelmed cemeteries, Peruvian voters will choose Sunday between a political novice who has scared business by promising to overhaul the key mining industry and a career politician whose father is a former president jailed for corruption and human rights violations. The polarizing runoff election between rural teacher Pedro Castillo and Keiko Fujimori, making her third run for the presidency, comes on the heels of the Peruvian government’s admission that the death toll of the pandemic is at least 2.5 times higher than previously acknowledged. While Castillo’s stance on nationalizing key sectors of the economy has softened, he remains committed to rewriting the constitution that was approved under the regime of Fujimori's father and his rivals have compared his leftist policies to those of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez.

  • Dad saws through door to strangle daughter for being ‘disrespectful,’ Louisiana cops say

    Police said the girl was visiting from out of town.