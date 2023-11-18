Is America Beholding an ‘Immaculate Disinflation’?

The term “immaculate disinflation,” which is roughly synonymous with “soft landing,” may conjure the immaculate conception of the Virgin Mary or, for the more sports-minded, the “immaculate reception.” But in economic terms, it is meant to imply that getting price increases down without a big pop in unemployment would be nearly miraculous. (Melanie Lambrick.The New York Times)

Inflation has slowed in earnest over the past year without a recession, coming down to 3.2% in October from a peak of more than 9% in the summer of 2022. Now the labor market seems to be cooling gently. That’s fueling hope that the Federal Reserve will be able to bring price increases to heel without causing a big jump in the jobless rate — what some economists have recently described as “immaculate disinflation.”

The term, which is roughly synonymous with “soft landing,” may conjure the immaculate conception of the Virgin Mary or, for the more sports-minded, the “immaculate reception” — the touchdown pass that carried the Pittsburgh Steelers to victory in the last seconds of a 1972 playoff game against the Oakland Raiders.

But in economic terms, it is meant to imply that getting price increases down without a big pop in unemployment would be nearly miraculous. Inflation was so hot in 2022 that history suggested a recession would be necessary to quash it.

A version of the term surfaced in February 2022 when Financial Times columnist Martin Wolf warned that an “immaculate stabilization” of inflation was unlikely.

J.P. Morgan chief economist Michael Feroli was quoted in The New York Times using the phrase “immaculate disinflation” the next month. Feroli says he does not know whether he coined it or had read a variation of it.

What is clear? Within weeks, the phrase was everywhere, including in an April article in The Economist titled “Can the Fed Pull Off an ‘Immaculate Disinflation’?”

By summer 2023, inflation was coming down quickly and the economy remained solid, but top government economists still avoided declaring victory.

“I wouldn’t call this disinflation immaculate,” Jared Bernstein, a top White House economist, said on CNBC in late August.

There’s a reason for that caution. Wrangling the last little bit of inflation could prove more difficult than the cool-down that has happened so far. Still, Fed officials are increasingly hopeful that they will pull off the gentle landing — or at least they have been pledging to try.

“A soft landing is a primary objective,” Jerome Powell, the Fed chair, said in September.

In the end, an immaculate disinflation is likely to be in the eye of the beholder. Is it “immaculate” as long as there is no recession, even if there is a little bit of labor market pain?

Unemployment has already crept up slightly, and top Fed officials still think the economy needs to slow somewhat to get price increases back to normal. But they’re happy to see it holding up so far.

“I think everyone has been very gratified to see that we’ve been able to achieve pretty significant progress on inflation without seeing the kind of increase in unemployment that has been very typical of rate-hiking cycles like this one,” Powell said at a news conference on Nov. 1.

