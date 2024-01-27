'America can do better': Haley responds to verdict in Trump's defamation case

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley slammed her opponent, former President Donald Trump, after a federal civil jury reached a decision Friday in advice columnist E. Jean Carroll's defamation case against him.

"Donald Trump wants to be the presumptive Republican nominee and we’re talking about $83 million in damages," Haley wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, shortly after the verdict was announced.

"America can do better than Donald Trump and Joe Biden," she added.

Carroll had accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in a department store in 1996. She won a previous case against him last May, when a jury in New York found Trump guilty of sexual abuse and defamation.

Her latest lawsuit accused Trump of defaming her while first denying her sexual assault claims back in 2019. The jury of nine decided on heavy penalties for the former president after several days in the courtroom.

Trump's closest competitor, Haley had said previously she "hadn't paid attention" to Trump's ongoing legal battles.

"All I know is that he's innocent until proven guilty," Haley told CNN earlier this month ahead of the New Hampshire primary. "If he's found guilty, then he needs to pay the price."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nikki Haley responds to Donald Trump's E. Jean Carroll verdict