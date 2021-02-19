This is America: Black excellence is an ancestral declaration that exceeds hashtags

UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis competes in the vault against Arizona State.

I don’t think I’ve said “go off, sis” so many times in less than two minutes until UCLA college senior Nia Dennis blessed us with her gymnastics floor routine, "The Culture," in January.

Blending sounds from Missy Elliott to Kendrick Lamar, Dennis effortlessly combined the discipline of gymnastics with millennial house party keepsakes.

Of course, it went viral and I fell into a rabbit hole, reading hundreds of shout outs—including from Michelle Obama—coining this routine as an example of Black excellence.

Almost immediately, I noticed comments from people that were taken aback by the use of the phrase "Black excellence."

Well, why can’t it just be excellent?

Why does color even matter?

Pause.

Black excellence is not a modern day divider. It’s a declaration that runs deeper than a trend or a hashtag. Period.

Before I back bend into all of that, welcome to the "This is America" newsletter centered on race, identity and how they shape our lives. I’m Jasmine Vaughn-Hall, your friendly neighborhood taco connoisseur and diversity and inclusion reporter for the York Daily Record in Pennsylvania.

Black excellence fosters representation

The origin of Black excellence dates back to when Black people were facing and overcoming overt legal and other notorious inequalities in America like during the civil rights movement.

Story continues

Saying someone or something exudes Black excellence is a hats off to Black people who have already done extraordinary things or who've sacrificed so that others could be positioned to do so.

Black excellence is also a way to amplify those making history right now which uplifts so much representation that it enables the following generations to aspire for greatness.

In an interview with The Lily, Dennis mentioned how there were only a handful of Black gymnasts at the gym in Ohio, where she's from, and it often made her very critical of herself.

“There is a certain style, a certain look, that people are looking for and I never fit the look,” she said.

Imagine if she had stopped right then and there, internalizing the lack of representation as a "sign" that she didn't belong. (Right, I don't even want to consider that either.)

Black people are constantly put in situations and environments where they are the only person of color or one of a few. Seeing someone make it, witnessing them defy the odds is inspiring, especially when you draw a direct similarity with them.

Dennis has said that her goal with her talent and platform is to inspire young Black gymnasts. Representation matters and Black excellence elevates it greatly.

It's all about the history

When I think about Black excellence, the first thing that comes to mind is— don’t call it a comeback, we’ve been here for centuries.

Hopefully, you’ve heard at least some narratives regarding the journey of Black people in the United States, so I’ll spare you the extensive history lesson, but ultimately, adversity and perseverance are at the forefront.

As a young Black professional, I’ve been told on multiple occasions by family and others that I’ll need to work two times harder than my white counterparts just to be deemed competent. Is it fair? Hell no, but it stems from generations of Black people being told through segregation and other petty tactics that they were inferior human beings.

I used to struggle with the idea of Black excellence and ask those same questions, wondering why my culture and the color of my skin are tethered to my accomplishments. I’d even go as far to say that that line of questioning directly fueled my impostor syndrome for some time.

Does what I have to offer in this life only bring value (or doesn’t) because I’m a Black woman?

The more I learned about my skin’s history—you know, the stuff they somehow fail to teach us in its entirety in high school—I started to thoroughly understand.

A poster of the definition of Black excellence hangs in Harrisburg's first black-owned coffee shop, Good Brotha's Book Cafe.

Part of it says:

Black excellence is a state of being, forged from the history of our struggle…

Existing in a country that once counted Black bodies as three-fifths of a person makes present day accomplishments even more pertinent. Black excellence is a historical clapback to racism, prejudice, inferiority and all of their little friends on the bandwagon.

Look Ma—no limits

In 2019, over a dozen medical students from Tulane University posed outside the slave quarters of a Louisiana plantation. Part of the caption of the photo mentioned that they were truly their ancestors' wildest dreams.

Think about it—land that once inhabited Black slaves was embraced by a group of free, melanin-blessed students in white coats, entering a profession that was not always an option.

The concept of Black excellence is a reminder that Black skin is not a limitation for what one can accomplish.

Continuing to strive for Black excellence and uplifting those moments when it occurs, is a gesture of thanks to ancestors and a retrospective way of saying “we'll take it from here.”

