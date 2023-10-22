America has boosted its levels of share ownership – so should Britain

The United States is home to almost all the most valuable companies in the world. Its stock indices easily outperform any of their rivals. And it is increasingly becoming the destination of choice for fast-growing companies from around the world to list their shares.

We are already used to the idea that the New York stock exchange is by far the most important in the world. But now it is pulling ahead in another way as well.

The levels of individual share ownership we learned this week are hitting record highs. America has created levels of popular capitalism that are unimaginable on this side of the Atlantic – and the UK needs to learn how to match that before it is too late.

In the US, owning shares has never been more popular than it is now. The Federal Reserve’s Survey of Consumer Finances, a comprehensive study released every three years, last week showed that 58pc of American households now own shares, either directly or through mutual funds or an investment account.

That is the highest level on record, beating the 53pc it reached at the height of the dotcom bubble, and before the 2008-09 financial crisis. It has almost doubled since the early 1990s.

Within that, the level of direct ownership of equities has risen from 15pc of households three years ago to 21pc now, again the highest level on record, with the rest held in funds. The average American family now has a stake in the stock market for the first time.

The contrast with the UK could hardly be more painful. The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics showed individual share ownership falling again, with individual ownership of the UK’s stock market down to just 12pc of the total, compared with 13.1pc three years ago.

Measured by the number of people owning an Isa, the figures are little better, with only 18pc of us owning an investment vehicle. Britain is way behind the US, and so is every other major European country. Share ownership has been declining steadily for three decades now. The British could hardly be less interested.

True, there are some special factors helping the US. It is a lot easier to be interested in the market when it is home to Apple, Tesla and Netflix, instead of United Utilities, Vodafone and Legal & General. During the pandemic, stock trading caught on as a popular craze, with day traders going crazy over meme stocks.

The steady outperformance of New York’s markets meant it has been a lot easier to make money, while the FTSE 100 has generated almost no meaningful returns over the last two decades. And of course the US is now a far richer country, thanks largely to its tech and energy industries, which means that people have more spare cash to invest. That all helps.

Even so, the US has managed to significantly widen equity ownership. That will hugely benefit the economy. Wider share ownership, as Margaret Thatcher recognised in the 1980s, enables people to have a direct stake in a free market system.

The benefits of free and open competition are not just theoretical, but clearly evident in their portfolio. It enables ordinary families to benefit from the success of the country’s major corporations, and also to build up significant levels of personal wealth.

Indeed, the Fed survey found the net worth of the average American family had surged by 37pc over the last three years, rising to $193,000 (£159,000) per household. That is a great financial cushion.

On top of all that, wider share ownership means that more money goes directly into the productivity economy. All that capital goes to companies to build factories and warehouses instead of just going into housing or buy-to-let portfolios. And it is harder for populist politicians to impose punitive taxes or regulations on corporations.

In this country, it would be a lot harder to put a windfall tax on the energy giants if it meant the BP shares in your portfolio immediately crashed in value. The more people own shares, the better an economy will perform.

Britain could imitate America if it wanted to. It could abolish stamp duty on share trading, a minor and pointless tax that contributes almost nothing to the public finances but which makes it more expensive to buy and sell shares.

The UK could increase the Isa allowances so that people could put more money into the market every year. It could lower the rate at which capital gains tax is levied on share portfolios so that you pay less to the Treasury of any profits you make.

Given that inheritance tax needs to be urgently reformed anyway, we could exempt any direct equity holding from death duties in the same way that shares held on the Aim market are right now.

Perhaps most of all, Britain could move a lot faster on deregulating the stock exchange, stripping away many of the absurd governance codes that have proliferated over the last two decades, so that more companies felt it was worth listing their shares.

With all that, the UK could create a genuinely virtuous circle of rising investment, wider ownership and, and faster growth.

The US has shown us over the last few years that it is still possible to create a genuinely popular form of capitalism, with the majority of households participating in that, and benefitting from the wealth it creates.

Sure, the US has its problems, with the Biden administration wasting money on an epic scale on its “green industrial revolution”. But the depth of equity ownership is a real strength, and one that will help it to overcome many obstacles.

Here in the UK, we should summon up the political will to follow its lead – because if we don’t we will just keep on falling further behind.

