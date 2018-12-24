Is America’s Car-Mart, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRMT) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future?

While small-cap stocks, such as America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) with its market cap of US$485m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Specialty Retail businesses operating in the environment facing headwinds from current disruption, even ones that are profitable, tend to be high risk. So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes essential. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. However, I know these factors are very high-level, so I recommend you dig deeper yourself into CRMT here.

How does CRMT’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

Over the past year, CRMT has ramped up its debt from US$141m to US$167m – this includes long-term debt. With this growth in debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at US$679k , ready to deploy into the business. Moreover, CRMT has generated cash from operations of US$8.6m during the same period of time, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 5.2%, signalling that CRMT’s current level of operating cash is not high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In CRMT’s case, it is able to generate 0.052x cash from its debt capital.

Can CRMT meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

At the current liabilities level of US$32m, it seems that the business has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of US$459m, leading to a 14.17x current account ratio. However, many consider a ratio above 3x to be high, although this is not necessarily a bad thing.

NasdaqGS:CRMT Historical Debt December 24th 18 More

Does CRMT face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

CRMT is a relatively highly levered company with a debt-to-equity of 68%. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. We can check to see whether CRMT is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In CRMT’s, case, the ratio of 7.78x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as CRMT’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

Next Steps:

Although CRMT’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for CRMT’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I suggest you continue to research America’s Car-Mart to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



