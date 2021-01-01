How America has changed Prince Harry

Harry’s Californication seems complete

This Friday will mark one year since Harry and Meghan handed in their notice to the Royal family. Ahead of the anniversary of that ‘bombshell’ announcement – when the pair took to Instagram to reveal their intention to “step back” from royal duties and “balance” their time between the UK and the US, taking on paid work to gain their financial independence – it feels like the Sussexes are preparing for a new media assault.

In recent days, they have issued a new year message to launch a website for their non-profit organisation, Archewell. In its opening line, the Duke of Sussex states: “I am my mother’s son”, next to a photograph of the late Diana, Princess of Wales. There is, however, no mention of his father, the man who saved the couple’s wedding day when he walked Meghan halfway down the aisle, in the absence of her own father. When the pair gave up their elaborately renovated home in Frogmore Cottage, Windsor, and moved to the US, it reportedly fell to the Prince of Wales to help them.

The pair also ask for their devotees to write in with suggestions for how to “activate compassion” around the world. Someone should tell them there is no button to press; it is already there in our hearts and souls.

The Sussexes’ message, which includes a plea for “courage, healing and connection”, comes just days after the launch of their much-heralded podcast for Spotify. The first 30-minute episode, a “holiday special” that’s part of a deal believed to be worth £18 million a year, makes no mention of the upset prompted by the couple’s unexpected departure from royal life last January.

Instead, it features contributions from all-star guests (Sir Elton John, James Corden) and less famous but in-favour friends (spoken word artist George the Poet, mental health campaigner Hussain Manawer, “democracy advocate” Stacey Abrams), who each take turns offering a couple of pre-recorded sentences about how difficult 2020 was. I suspect most listeners knew that already.

In the dying seconds of the episode, Master Archie, who his father had long been determined to keep out of the spotlight, is brought up to the microphone to speak in public for the first time. His exclamations – “Fun!” and “Happy new year!” – are far better articulated than any 19-month-old I’ve ever dandled on my knee.

The Duke, meanwhile, having seemingly taken to the ‘woke’ West Coast life, is changing his accent to fit. Phrases such as “twenny twenny” and “I wanna” suggest his ‘Californication’ is well under way. He and the Duchess also repeat, several times, a favourite phrase of theirs: “Love wins.” I don’t think many senior members of the Royal family have felt much of that love over the past 12 months.

Certainly, the Sussexes’ “stepping back” declaration came as a seismic shock, as no one in the family – not even the Queen – had been forewarned of it.

It proved to be an extraordinary lapse by Prince Harry, who had been brought up to have impeccable manners. Always a people person, he was often the first to try to unravel any Royal family feud. When I spent months accompanying him on official engagements when researching his authorised biography, he told me how much he adores and admires his grandmother.

Harry has tucked his family away in a multi-million-dollar mansion in California, making himself look out of touch

A year on from the Sussexes’ ‘Megxit’ announcement, the key question is: in finding their freedom in the US, has it made them as happy and fulfilled as they had hoped?

It is clear to see that the Duchess of Sussex has blossomed back in her native country, and how a short stint with a royal title has opened many doors, enabling her to upgrade her contacts book and giving her new opportunities to showcase her impressive skills. After signing up with the Harry Walker Agency, which has the Obamas and the Clintons on its books, the Duchess could yet become one of the world’s most in-demand public speakers.

Her husband, however, has become a shadow of the prince I once knew. Throughout the 15 months I spent with him, he exuded an extraordinary combination of royal stardust, accessibility, confidence and mischief, a mixture that enabled him to connect instantly with people of all ages and types. “It was very important for me,” he explained, “that what I do is authentic.” He particularly excelled with anyone who had been damaged, physically or psychologically. Several former servicemen at the Help for Heroes Centre in Wiltshire told me that he had given them a reason to live.

I watched him tell teenagers from dysfunctional homes that “you guys have got to believe a leopard can change its spots”. It was, he subsequently told me, also true of himself.

Those enviable qualities are far less visible today. He seems to have discarded his life as an action man to become an airy-fairy do-gooder. It is so out of character for him to lecture us on how to live our lives (Don’t take flights! Have fewer children! Be aware that unconscious bias can lead to racism!). Last year, he was even moved to wonder out loud: “What if every single one of us was a raindrop…?”

Ever since Prince Harry’s days at Sandhurst, he had been a firm believer in working as a team. He told me: “If you want to be a success, you have to be a team player. You can’t get anywhere without the support of other people.”

He was understandably thrilled when Meghan lovingly said to him during their engagement interview that “it is time to work as a team with you”. But are they an equal team of two? Of course, he would not be the first man to be besotted with a beautiful woman with a different agenda that he then meekly adopts as his own. While he balked at being “the spare” to Prince William, he seems to accept being second to Meghan.

Long-admired for his deep-seated patriotism and sense of royal duty, Prince Harry was once determined to fight for his country, having yearned for the front-line experience he received fighting in Afghanistan in 2012. He told me: “We [he, William and Kate] are royal, and not a bunch of celebrities, and I do not want to go down a celebrity route.”

And yet Finding Freedom, the Sussexes’ biography published last summer, is little more than a gossipy hagiography, full of the couple’s grievances. It was similarly cringe-making to see the pair mark Remembrance Day “in their own way”, with Prince Harry wearing his military ribbons as he walked with Meghan around Los Angeles National Cemetery, with a chosen celebrity fashion photographer in tow. They were accused of turning a solemn occasion into a PR exercise. It was very unlike the old Harry, clearly smarting from having stepped down from his military appointments.

In the months since the couple left the UK, the country has been fighting a war against a hidden enemy, Covid. In this crisis, the Royal family have been extremely stretched, and Prince Harry in particular would have excelled at giving people hope and strength. Instead, he has tucked his family away in a multi-million-dollar mansion in California, making himself look out of touch; the couple’s endless announcements about clinching one money-raising deal after another – before the Spotify contract, there was the eye-watering deal with Netflix, which could net the Sussexes’ new production company $100 million – could be seen as insensitive at a time when hundreds of thousands of livelihoods were lost.

Meghan’s investment in a female-run “wellness start-up business” producing superfood lattes won’t go down well at the Palace, either: the Queen does not like senior royals to take advantage of their position for commercial purposes. The Sussexes launched Archewell, their non-profit umbrella organisation supporting “uplifting and inspirational” humanitarian issues, after they agreed to abandon the Sussex Royal trademark.

Prince Harry told me he hated “living in a goldfish bowl”. However, near-daily press releases from the Sussexes ever-growing staff detail what he and Meghan are doing professionally and personally. Surely, he was effectively allowing the family’s privacy to be invaded last June when Meghan wrote for The New York Times about her miscarriage? “I felt the clamminess of [Prince Harry’s] palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears.”

The Megxit deal thrashed out with the Palace last March stipulates a review at the end of the first year. It has been reported that Prince Harry now wants a 12-month extension to it. There are several possible reasons. He may miss his family and all the privileges that entails. He may be keen to reconnect with the charities he once supported, and regain his honorary military titles.

Or perhaps he just realises that royalty is forever, but celebrity is not.