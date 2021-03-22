America’s Farm Belt Looks Safe From Latest U.S.-China Spat

1 / 2

America’s Farm Belt Looks Safe From Latest U.S.-China Spat

Kim Chipman and Michael Hirtzer
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- High-level talks between Beijing and Washington may have broken down into bickering, but American farmers are still selling boatloads of corn to Chinese importers.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced almost 4 million metric tons of corn sales to China last week. That’s on top of 5 million tons sold in January and February, or more than five times the amount a year earlier.

It just goes to show what some farmers have long been hoping for: When China needs to make big purchases of crops like corn, the country will have little choice but to do business with the U.S.

“As long as the U.S. is the most competitively priced source, trade with China will be outside the noise of politics,” Ken Morrison, a St. Louis-based independent commodity trader, said by email.

The market may get fresh indications of where trade relations are headed following U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack’s discussion with his Chinese counterpart Monday night.

TikTok, Hong Kong and More U.S.-China Flashpoints: QuickTake

During Donald Trump’s trade war with China, the Asian superpower’s appetite for American crops slowed as the world’s biggest buyer of corn and soybeans turned to Brazil to meet demand. But that also corresponded to a time when Chinese hogs were being ravaged by deadly African swine fever, curbing the need for livestock feed.

Now that the pig herd is being rebuilt, demand is on the upswing again. Plus, it’s coming at a time when South American farmers have suffered through some adverse weather and China has depleted its corn stockpiles.

As a result, China, the world’s No. 1 pork producer, has bought a record amount of corn this season, and soybean purchases are running at the highest level in USDA data going back to 1991. That’s sent futures for the commodities to multi-year highs.

New Study

A new analysis from Iowa State University shows that the Asian country’s reported pig losses last year were larger than the official figures indicated. Scott Irwin, an agriculture economist at University of Illinois, said the report’s findings should translate into “large demand for both corn and soybean meal as the herd recovers for real into 2022.”

As far as U.S.-China trade relations, there’s speculation that the most recent flurry of corn purchases could portend well for upcoming negotiations.

“It’s interesting that the purchases happened the week of the meeting,” said John Baize, an independent agriculture trade analyst based outside of Washington. “China wanted to send a positive signal,” he said.

“They are very good at timing things.”

Baize, who also advises the U.S. Soybean Export Council, said he thinks the corn sales to China that the USDA reported last week represented fresh demand, rather than bookings that were made previously and then just switched to American sellers.

Still, China in 2020 fell short of meeting its pledge to buy $36.5 billion in American agricultural goods during the first year of the phase-one trade deal. Baize and others said they expect robust demand to continue, and that will benefit grain markets even if the country again doesn’t quite meet its commitment, which for 2021 is about $43.5 billion.

“The bottom line is China needs to buy a lot of grain,” said Dan Cekander, a fourth-generation corn and soybean farmer in central Illinois. “It would take something pretty severe to stop China’s purchasing of U.S. agriculture commodities.”

(Adds Vilsack meeting in the fifth paragraph, Iowa State study in ninth)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. trade chief Tai focused on USMCA, China ties in first trade calls

    New U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai mapped out her priorities and Washington's desire to rebuild alliances in initial calls on Monday with her counterparts from Canada, Britain and the European Union. Tai, sworn in on Thursday as President Joe Biden's top trade negotiator, emphasized climate change, racial equity and the need to work together to address concerns about forced labor and other issues related to China, her office said. U.S. allies have been anxious to start talks with Tai after years of tariffs and tensions during the Trump administration.

  • People’s Bank of China Official Says Fully Anonymous Digital Yuan ‘Not Feasible’

    The central bank needs to balance privacy for users with "international consensus" on risk control, the director of the PBoC's Digital Currency Research Institute said

  • EU, China impose tit-for-tat sanctions over Xinjiang

    The European Union imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials on Monday (March 22) for human rights abuses in Xinjiang.It's the bloc's first sanctions against Beijing since it imposed an arms embargo in 1989 following the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy crackdown, which is still in place.Those targeted with these sanctions include Chen Mingguo, the director of the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau. In its Official Journal, the EU accused Chen of "arbitrary detentions and degrading treatment inflicted upon Uighurs and people from other Muslim ethnic minorities, as well as systematic violations of their freedom of religion or belief."China blacklisted 10 EU individuals and four entities on Monday in response to the sanctions.Saying that they were among those who "severely harm China's sovereignty and interests and maliciously spread lies and disinformation".Activists and U.N. rights experts say at least 1 million Muslims are being detained in camps in the remote western region of Xinjiang.The activists and some Western politicians accuse China of using torture, forced labor, and sterilizations. China denies any human rights abuses and says the camps provide vocational training and are needed to fight extremism.The sanctions are mainly symbolic, but they mark a significant hardening in the EU's policy towards China.China is the EU's second-largest trading partner after the United States. Brussels has long regarded it as a benign trading partner. But now views it as a systematic abuser of basic rights and freedoms and is deeply worried about the fate of the Uighurs. Britain, Canada, and the United States have also expressed serious concerns.

  • Israelis head to the polls as restrictions are rolled back amid COVID vaccination campaign

    Israel is set to hold its fourth national election in two years, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been running for reelection on the efficiency of the nation's vaccine rollout. Current polls show Netanyahu with a 50-50 shot at victory. Elizabeth Palmer has more.

  • U.S. Inflation Risks Mount Along With Debt Concern, Survey Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation risks are mounting in the U.S. after unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus, according to economists who are also growing increasingly concerned about a corresponding surge in government debt.More than 60% of respondents polled by the National Association for Business Economics say inflation is a greater risk now than it has been in the past two decades, according to a survey conducted Feb. 22-March 5.At the same time, nearly 90% say they are concerned about the trajectory of public debt.Earlier this month lawmakers effectively added to the U.S. budget deficit when they enacted a new $1.9 trillion economic stimulus measure. While parts of the economy continue to improve amid accelerating vaccinations and as states ease pandemic-era business restrictions, high unemployment persists and the Federal Reserve has kept benchmark interest rates low.Some 41% find the current fiscal policy is “about right,” up from the 37% who thought this in the August 2020 survey. Thirty-four percent indicated fiscal policy was too stimulative, double the share that said so in the previous survey. All responses in the latest survey were submitted before the American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law.Almost two-thirds of respondents believe structural changes are needed to address the deficit, with more than one-third support less spending or increasing taxes, the survey found.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. will not 'rule out any actions' on China -WH

    White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, speaking to reporters at a briefing on Monday (March 22), said the United States cannot rule out any further actions on China and that it continued to have concerns about human rights related to China's Xinjiang region.

  • Match-winner Kohli to stay as T20 opener after India success

    Skipper Virat Kohli said he will continue to open the batting in Twenty20 cricket after his unbeaten 80 set up India's series-clinching win over England.

  • China the ‘big trade winner’ from lockdowns in the West

    China has emerged as the “big winner” from Western economies being in lockdown after grabbing market share during a “warp speed” trade recovery, new figures have revealed. The Asian manufacturing powerhouse has boosted its goods exports to around 110pc of pre-Covid levels during a rapid trade rebound, recovering to normal volumes in just seven months, according to economists at Société Générale. Global trade reached its pre-virus peak in November, but the US, eurozone and many emerging markets are still short of normal levels. Chinese trade fully recovered within seven months and ha,s along with Japan, even boosted exports since Covid struck. Meanwhile, SocGen’s data showed that eurozone and US goods exports are at 99pc and 97pc of their pre-Covid level, respectively, while Africa and the Middle East and eastern Europe have further to claw back at around 90pc. “China has come out the big winner,” said Klaus Baader, chief economist at the French bank. “It clearly has grabbed additional market share in global trade. It is also true for the emerging market Asia economies outside of China, but some of the other emerging economies have had a pretty difficult time of it.” While economies have suffered historic recessions, demand for goods has recovered rapidly as the Covid blow has fallen largely on the services sector. Manufacturers across the world have largely shrugged off renewed lockdowns as spending shifted in locked down economies from shuttered services to goods. Mr Baader said the bounce back in global trade from the initial Covid plunge has been “remarkably fast”. He explained: “This really is a warp speed trade recovery. It is so different from the Great Recession… The decline this time was more rapid and nearly as deep in global trade, but the rebound was practically instant.”

  • India to launch supercharged push for global electric vehicle players

    India plans to offer fresh incentives to companies making electric vehicles (EVs) as part of a broad auto sector scheme it expects to attract $14 billion of investment over five years, according to industry sources and a document seen by Reuters. The country's efforts to promote EVs to reduce its oil dependence and cut pollution have been stymied so far by a lack of investment and weak demand, as well as the patchwork nature of existing incentives that vary from state to state. The new automotive sector scheme, however, has been under discussion since mid-2020 to provide a more focused approach, industry sources close to the matter told Reuters.

  • Supreme Court could reinstate death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber, but it's still 'unclear' if he would be executed

    The U.S. Supreme Court will consider whether to reinstate the death penalty for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who was convicted in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. The court on Monday agreed to review a federal appeals court's decision that overturned Tsarnaev's death sentence, CNN reports. The Supreme Court had been asked to take on the case by former President Donald Trump's administration. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned Tsarnaev's death sentence in 2020, saying that the judge in his case didn't sufficiently screen jurors for possible biases, The Associated Press reported. "But make no mistake: Dzhokhar will spend his remaining days locked up in prison, with the only matter remaining being whether he will die by execution," Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson said at the time. But CNN notes that even if the Supreme Court were to reverse the lower court's decision, it's still unclear whether Tsarnaev "would actually be put to death given the Biden administration's opposition to the federal death penalty." The case presents Biden "with an early test of his opposition to capital punishment," The Associated Press wrote, and MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Alene argued Biden's DOJ could take a "bold step" by rejecting "the death penalty in all cases." Retired federal judge Nancy Gertner also argued to The New York Times that "given that Mr. Tsarnaev will never leave prison," the Biden administration "should consider whether continuing to pursue a death sentence for him is unnecessarily traumatizing for the victims' families and the City of Boston." CNN Supreme Court analyst Steve Vladeck said, though, that the DOJ wants the Supreme Court to "clarify" the issue of "just how carefully district courts in capital cases have to screen prospective jurors," even "if it has no intention of carrying out a potential death sentence." More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefits5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's filibuster threatBiden's early successes prove experience matters

  • Scaramucci Says More Companies Should Be Holding Bitcoin on Their Balance Sheets

    Asked he if sees SkyBridge having an Ethereum-based product some day, Scaramucci said, "Yes, I see that happening.

  • Oil steadies after sell-off but European lockdowns hurt outlook for demand recovery

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil steadied on Monday as hopes for a pick-up in demand later this year helped arrest last week's broad sell-off, but prices stayed under pressure as new European coronavirus lockdowns made a quick recovery look less likely. Brent crude was up 6 cents or 0.1% to $64.59 a barrel by 1:33 p.m. ET (1733 GMT), while U.S. oil for delivery in April fell 22 cents, or 0.4%, to $61.20 a barrel ahead of expiry.

  • Roger Penske plans to discuss Talladega strategy after Daytona 500 melee

    Roger Penske talks about his plans to discuss Talladega strategy with the rest of Team Penske after this season's Daytona 500 melee.

  • Man arrested after taking toddler into zoo elephant enclosure

    Jose Navarrete charged with child cruelty and held on $100,000 bail

  • Biden news: DHS chief blames Trump for border situation as president to announce new vaccine targets

    Follow the latest on US politics

  • Democratic Party fundraising for February is highest ever for non-presidential year

    Haul of $18.4 million for first two months of 2021 follow in the wake of Georgia’s Senate runoff races

  • ‘Do not come’: White House tells migrants to avoid US-Mexico border as administration opens ‘overflow’ housing

    More than 15,000 migrant children in government custody, as White House balances demands for humanitarian aid with scrutiny over immigration policy

  • Jeopardy! fans vow to boycott episodes hosted by Dr. Oz

    We'll take unlikely — and controversial — Jeopardy! hosts for $1,000. Dr. Mehmet Oz, known for hosting The Dr. Oz Show, will step in as guest host of Jeopardy! for two weeks starting on Monday. He's the latest in a series of temporary guest hosts the show has been bringing in since Alex Trebek's death, but let's just say fans aren't exactly thrilled with the pick. After all, Oz has been slammed for "promoting quack treatments and cures," as a group of doctors wrote in a 2015 letter to Columbia University, and in 2014, a study found that "medical research either didn't substantiate — or flat out contradicted — more than half of Oz's recommendations," The Washington Post reported. So when Oz was tapped for Jeopardy! last month, some users on the show's subreddit immediately declared they'd be skipping his episodes, with one fan blasting Oz as a "charlatan champion of pseudoscience" in a highly-upvoted comment. In February, The Ringer also heard from Jeopardy! champions who were none too pleased with the selection, with four-game winner Lindsey Shultz saying, "When you've made your career in the popular media by at best conveying confidence in unproven remedies — and at worst implicitly causing your audience to doubt the process the rest of us live by and have been at wit's end trying to defend for a full calendar — I'm not sure a show based around facts is the best place for you." Ahead of Oz's first episode, a Reddit thread on Monday was devoted to the question of whether fans should tune in. Some said they'd still watch to support the contestants despite opposing Oz as host, while others said they'll tune out to register their disdain for the pick. Jeopardy! hasn't yet announced who will take over for Trebek permanently. But after this backlash, producers may have just ensured whomever they pick will receive a warm reception among fans — if only because they're not Dr. Oz. More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefits5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's filibuster threatBiden's early successes prove experience matters

  • The weight lifting rep range rule is a myth - here's how you should work out to build muscle and strength

    Traditional gym lore says sets of 3-7 reps build strength, 8-12 builds muscle, and 12+ is endurance training or "toning." But this isn't true.

  • Americans who don't receive direct deposit by March 24 will be mailed checks, Treasury says

    The next batch of direct payments from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package will be sent this week, and Americans who don’t receive a direct deposit by March 24 will get the money via a check or a prepaid debit card in the mail, the Treasury Department announced in an update Monday. The big picture: Some people will see the money in their accounts earlier, either as a provisional or pending deposit. The Treasury said last Wednesday it had sent $242 billion worth of payments to 90 million Americans.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe payments are the largest economic relief check disbursement yet. Individuals making less than $75,000 and married couples jointly making less than $150,000 should expect to receive $1,400 and $2,800, respectively.Use the IRS "Get my Payment" tool to find out more informationLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.