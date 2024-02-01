America’s Cratering Math Scores Spark Call to Action from Education Experts

The numbers are beyond discouraging. According to the latest international PISA report, math scores among American students fell 13 points between 2018 and 2022, the equivalent of two-thirds of a year of learning.

Only 7% of U.S. students can do advanced math, and affluence is no guarantee of student performance.

These disappointing stats will be examined in the next online panel presented by the Progressive Policy Institute and The 74 at 1 p.m. ET Thursday. Panelists will put the PISA outcomes into perspective and offer answers to the inevitable, “Now what?” moment of reckoning.

The speakers include Dr. Peggy G. Carr, commissioner of the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics; Andreas Schleicher, Director of the Directorate of Education and Skills at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development; and Jonathan A. Supovitz, professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School of Education.

Sign up for the Zoom right here or tune in to this page Thursday at 1 p.m. ET to stream the event.

Go Deeper: Explore more coverage surrounding America’s math crisis: