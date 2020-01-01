America Ferrara announces pregnancy with sweet family photo originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

America Ferrara announced on Tuesday evening that she is pregnant.

The "Superstore" star and her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, shared the happy news in matching Instagram posts, featuring a family photo.

This will be the couple's second child. They welcomed their son, Sebastian "Baz" Piers Williams, in 2018.

"Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020! Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch," Ferrara wrote.

Added Williams: "So much to look forward to in 2020, but one thing in particular sticks out! Can't wait to welcome another beautiful creature into this world. Happy New Years!!"

Ferrara, 35, and Williams, 38, got engaged in 2010 after several years of dating, and they wed in 2011. In 2018, the Time's Up co-founder told Health magazine that parenthood had changed her and her husband.

"For so long, it's been just the two of us, and we've had an amazing life together. I don't know that either one of us could anticipate how much we love him and how it makes everything new again," she said. "We've traveled to many wonderful places, and we've seen many things -- and just getting to imagine that somewhere down the line everything that we've already done and seen, Baz will be seeing for the first time ... it's amazing."