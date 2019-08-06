America First Tax Exempt Investors (ATAX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Chad Daffer -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to the second-quarter 2019 ATAX earnings call. This afternoon, I'd like to share my thoughts on the economy, interest rates, and a few notable trends and actions. Then Craig Allen, ATAX CFO, will present the partnership's second-quarter financial results.

At the end, we look forward to taking your questions. Economic data remain positive for the second quarter. Labor markets continue to perform well, with the unemployment rate at historically low levels. Economic expansion continues to be driven by strong household spending, with business spending starting to show some weakness, given the going concerns over U.S.

trade policy and the threat of slower global growth. Inflation continue to trend at the Federal Open Market Committee target of 2%. Given this data, the FMOC lowered the Fed funds rate for the first time, since December of 2008, by 25 basis points, citing uncertainty with global trade and weakness in the global economy. This mid-cycle rate cut was supportive of the committee's goals for max employment and price stability.

The U.S. Treasury market experienced a significant downward move in rates since the start of the first quarter. The two-year treasury opened the quarter at a yield of 2.33%, moving down by 72 basis points to a yield of 1.61%, with the 10-year treasury opening this quarter at 2.49%, moving down 72 basis points, as well, to 1.77%, maintaining the 2-10 spread consistently at 16 basis points. The flattening of the yield curve has allowed the partnership to extend maturities and convert from variable-rate mode to fixed-rate mode, leveraged on the mortgage -- on the revenue bond portfolio from 38% variable rate and 62% fixed rate on January 1 of this year to the current level of 26% variable rate and 74% fixed rate as of this call.

This continued follow-through of a strategy-defined set in motion in the fall of 2016, mitigating the exposure of the partnership's portfolio, the volatility, and variable rate interest rate cycles. At this time, I'd like to turn over the call to Craig Allen, ATAX CFO, for presentation of the second-quarter 2019 partnership financial performance. Craig?