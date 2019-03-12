America first: Trump boosts domestic spending on HIV but slashes help for those overseas

US President Donald Trump delivering his State of the Union address where he pledged funds to end HIV transmission - AP

The US government has pledged nearly $300m to help end HIV transmission at home but has also announced a huge cut to foreign aid programmes fighting the disease around the world.

In his new budget, unveiled on Monday, Donald Trump made good on promises to provide new money to fight HIV in the United States but slashed funding to the State Department and USAID, which describes itself as the world's "premier international development agency", by 23 per cent.

In his State of the Union address in February Trump took the Aids community by surprise when he made an ambitious commitment to end the HIV epidemic in America by 2030.

The fight against the disease has stalled in recent years in the US, with the number of new infections plateauing at 39,000 a year.

The 2019 budget promises $291m in the first year, with $50m focused on expanding access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a daily pill which has been shown to cut HIV transmission by as much as 80 per cent.

It is thought that just 10 per cent of those who would most benefit from the drug in the US have access to it.

Michael Ruppal, executive director of the AIDS Institute, welcomed the new money in the budget.

“These goals will not be accomplished in one year and funding this initiative will require a long-term investment, but it is an investment we must make.

“Not only will it save people’s lives, but it will save money in the long run with saved medical costs. We urge Congress to approve this vital funding and set the nation down the path toward ending new HIV infections in the United States.”

But the budget, which needs the approval of Congress, also proposes cuts of $845 billion to Medicare and $241 billion to Medicaid. The institute said that it could not support such “massive” cuts from programmes which people living with HIV rely on and which are crucial to cutting the epidemic.

The budget also unveiled a reduced US contribution to the Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria, which this year is looking for its next three-year tranche of funding.

The US will contribute $3.3bn between 2020 and 2023, a reduction on its previous contribution of $4.3bn.

In a statement the global fund said: "he United States is the leading supporter of the Global Fund, and we are confident that the U.S. Congress will continue the strong funding that is urgently needed to improve global health security by ending epidemics. Various proposals are being considered and we look forward to final budget decisions taken by Congress in the coming months."

The fund is looking for at least $14bn for the next year and, as the US donates around a third of the total, its contribution will mark a significant reduction on previous years.

Mr Trump also proposes a $12.3bn cut to the State Department and USAID, marking a 23 per cent cut from the previous year. USAID, through the President's Emergency Programme for Aids Relief, is a key player in the United Nations programme to eliminate HIV around the world.

The budget statement also calls on other countries to step up.

It says: “The budget supports America’s reliable allies, but reflects a new approach toward countries that have taken unfair advantage of the United States’ generosity.

"The budget also recalibrates American contributions to international organizations to a more sustainable level, maintaining American leadership while asking other nations to increase participation.”

But the likelihood of achieving the proposed cuts is uncertain as Congress has reversed previous proposals to slash the foreign aid budget.

Michael McCaul, lead Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said: “We must be careful that cuts don’t have unintended consequences that cost us more in the medium and long term. This is especially true of impactful cuts to humanitarian and developmental assistance."

