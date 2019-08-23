Trump walks into a ‘nightmare’ G7

President Donald Trump heads into the G-7 summit in coastal France more isolated than ever — and perhaps never more in need of the international coordination he has repeatedly assailed.

The president faces warnings of a U.S. economic downturn driven partly by his fractious trade negotiations with China. He blames other countries' trade policies for mounting economic risks in the U.S., even as many of those countries teeter on the edge of recession. And Trump is expected to spend his time in southern France urging fellow leaders to follow his lead rather than changing course himself.

Trump administration officials said the president is heading to Biarritz this weekend with resolve to tackle common global economic challenges — even as they continue to downplay fears of a U.S. economic slump around the corner.

“The great advantage of the G-7 is that these are challenges that are collectively shared by the world’s most advanced industrialized economies, and they can really dig in and come up with … solutions,” a senior administration official told reporters, adding that the U.S. specifically requested a session on the “global economy” at the summit.

The problem is, Trump has rarely embraced global governance and many economists blame his “America First” approach for propelling the widespread sense of economic uncertainty rippling across the globe.

“Each of these global meetings has become more adversarial,” said a former senior administration official, who cited the president pulling out of the Paris climate agreement, the Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Iran deal as top-line ways in which Trump has blown up the global order.

“That’s the consequence of the president’s non-orthodox approach: In general, America is more isolated,” the former official said.

Ever unpredictable, Trump adopted a take-it-or-leave-it attitude that blew up last year’s gathering of G-7 countries in Canada, distanced himself from European leaders in Paris at a World War I centennial commemoration last fall, and injected chaos into the G-20 summit in Japan this summer. In between those international gatherings, he launched Twitter broadsides against the since-removed British ambassador to the U.S., threatened to slap tariffs on French wine after the country enacted its digital services tax, and recently criticized European allies over what he views as inadequate contributions to NATO.

“G-7 summits have turned into a bit of a nightmare for all concerned and chances are this one could be especially terrible,” said Richard Gowan, an expert on multilateralism at the International Crisis Group.

The G-7 and G-20 became critical forums over the past decade for the world's leading economies to confront ballooning crises. Their coordinated message and shared action in 2009 helped calm markets in the depths of the global financial crisis and spur a global economic recovery. Leaders used the gatherings in the years that followed to tackle the rockiest stages of the European debt crisis.

Trump’s animus toward international bodies, combined with his protectionist vision on trade, “means it’s really hard to see him having the sort of constructive private conversations that in its early days the G-7 was meant to foster,” Gowan said.

Trump heads into this round of G-7 meetings as the odd man out — breaking from long-standing norms for how advanced nations conduct economic policy.

“The great irony is that if other countries took the approach we did, they would be racking up huge deficits and politicizing the central bank,” said Douglas Rediker, a senior nonresident fellow at the Brookings Institution.

“If everyone were to emulate U.S. policy, then you would have a race to the bottom,” Rediker said.

The White House’s message heading into the G-7 remains as #MAGA as ever — with plans to tout the administration’s policies of tax cuts and deregulation as the panacea to other countries’ policy ills. The administration wants to urge other countries to follow the same path, or “bend to Trump’s will,” as one administration official put it.

“What the U.S. pushed for, while I was at the White House, was for countries to take actions to deal with their economic problems and to promote pro-growth economic policies — tax cuts and deregulation among other things. I think they will push that quite hard this weekend,” said Clete Willems, the former deputy assistant to the president for international economics in the Trump White House who is now a partner at Akin Gump.