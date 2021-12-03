‘America’s Got Talent’ contestant Jay Jay Phillips dead from COVID-19 at age 30; he was unvaccinated

Big-haired rocker Jay Jay Phillips, who rose to fame on two seasons of “America’s Got Talent,” has died from COVID-19 complications at age 30.

The keyboard player spent Thanksgiving week fighting the virus, a family member told TMZ, with his symptoms getting worse the day before the holiday.

He was unvaccinated but told people that he planned on getting the shot shortly before he began feeling sick, the family member added.

Phillips’ family pushed for him to go to the hospital while he was sick, but he thought he’d be fine if he just slept it off, the gossip site added.

The rocker’s girlfriend went to check on the musician on Thanksgiving and found him dead. He lived with his dad, who’s currently on a ventilator, TMZ reports.

Phillips — who played the keyboard and sported over-the-top ‘80s-style rocker hair and clothing — appeared on both season 4 and season 12 of the NBC talent show competition.

Reps for “America’s Got Talent” declined to comment Friday.