America is about to hit a 'vaccine wall' as demand drops — with or without Johnson & Johnson

Andrew Romano
·West Coast Correspondent
·10 min read

When U.S. officials temporarily paused the use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday to warn patients and providers of an “extremely rare” blood clotting issue that has so far affected just six of the millions of Americans who have received the vaccine — all six of them women ages 18 to 48 — many observers worried the abrupt move would stop a substantial number of Americans from getting vaccinated.

But if you take a closer look at the data, it’s clear that unless regulators end up pulling J&J from the market — an outcome experts have all but ruled out, given the vaccine’s robust track record of safety and effectiveness and the relatively minuscule risk of clotting — this week’s (likely brief) time-out may ultimately have little impact on the larger dynamics of America’s vaccination campaign.

A box of syringes to be filled with COVID-19 vaccine. At the Giorgio Companies site in Blandon, PA where the CATE Mobile Vaccination Unit was onsite to administer Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines to workers Wednesday morning April 14, 2021. (Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)
A box of syringes to be filled with COVID-19 vaccine. (Getty Images)

Why? Because even before the J&J news, the U.S. was already approaching a “vaccine wall” — the point at which supply outstrips demand, the country’s rapid pace of vaccination starts to slow down and every American who wants a shot can easily get whatever shot they want, whether it’s Pfizer, Moderna or the one-and-done J&J.

The question then is whether there will be enough Americans willing to get vaccinated — not whether there will be enough vaccines for Americans who are willing.

By all measures, the U.S. has made remarkable progress on vaccination. When President Biden took office on Jan. 20, the country was administering an average of 900,000 doses a day. Now, less than three months later, the pace has nearly quadrupled to 3.4 million daily doses. On Saturday, 4.6 million shots were reported — a new record. More than 63 percent of U.S. seniors have been fully vaccinated, up from 2 percent at the start of Biden’s term; nearly half of U.S. adults have already gotten at least one jab. And that’s before eligibility has even opened up to all Americans 16 or older, a threshold the country is officially set to cross on April 19.

Again, remarkable progress. But things are about to change.

For the next few days or weeks, Americans won’t have access to J&J, and as a result demand for Pfizer and Moderna will rise. As the New York Times reported Tuesday, “mobile vaccine clinics in rural areas” of California and Colorado that depended on J&J doses “were canceled. In Chicago, vaccination events for restaurant employees and aviation workers were postponed indefinitely. At colleges in Ohio, New York and other states, where the one-dose vaccine offered a chance to quickly inoculate students before they left campus for summer, appointments were called off en masse.”

And so “in the very short term, we do expect some impact on daily averages as sites and appointments transition from Johnson & Johnson to Moderna and Pfizer vaccines,” White House pandemic coordinator Jeff Zients explained Tuesday.

People are checked in at the Northwell Health pop-up coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination site at the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center in Staten Island on April 08, 2021 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
People are checked in at a Northwell Health pop-up coronavirus vaccination site in Staten Island, N.Y., on April 8. (Getty Images)

But the “very short term” won’t last long. First, as Zients put it Tuesday, the U.S. has “more than enough Pfizer and Moderna vaccine supply to continue or even accelerate the current pace of vaccinations”: 440 million doses to be delivered by the end of May, with an extra 3 million of those doses to be made available while J&J is sidelined this week (during a period when J&J supply was already expected to fall 80 percent because 15 million doses were ruined in a factory mixup.) Second, longer-term U.S. supply — which could include up to 200 million Johnson & Johnson doses once this week’s issues are ironed out — will soon start to exceed demand.

In many places, it already has. Last week, the New York Times reported that a “pileup of unclaimed appointments in Mississippi” — 73,000 open slots at the time of publication — “reflects … mounting supplies” but also “exposes something more worrisome: the large number of people who are reluctant to get vaccinated.”

Local headlines, meanwhile, are starting to register a similar shift. A few recent examples:

Vaccine demand falls at University of Arizona state POD

University says thousands of appointments are going unclaimed

Vaccine demand reaching 'saturation' in Galveston County (Tex.)

“Now we’re moving on to the reluctant, uninformed and hesitant, as well as the people who are just like, ‘Hell no, I don’t want it.’”

Pa. ‘incredibly concerned’ about falling demand for COVID-19 vaccine as eligibility expands Tuesday

“We’re reaching a tipping point. While we still need more [vaccine] at this stage, it’s going to require us to be more convincing of folks.”

[Wisconsin] health officials 'concerned' about COVID-19 vaccine supply outpacing demand

“After the first rush, the first flood of people who wanted to get the vaccine, it has quieted down significantly."

Vaccine supply increases while demand falters across Ohio

“Vaccine appointments that were once nearly impossible to find now sit unfilled. One reason is more doses are available, but health officials are also seeing a drop in the number of people signing up.”

Mid-Missouri vaccine supply outpacing the demand

“Groups that administer the vaccine are seeing appointment slots go unfilled, even after the state deemed anyone old enough to get the shot eligible last week.”

Signups slow for vaccine appointments [in N.C.]

“Demand for COVID-19 vaccine has declined drastically over the past few weeks.”

Chambers County (Tex.) scaling back COVID-19 vaccination appointments due to decrease in demand

“Despite best efforts to share information regarding appointment availability, the number of people visiting the county-run vaccine clinic has begun to decline.”

The trend is even beginning to surface in New York City, where competition for available doses has been fierce. “For the first time in 4 months, vax appts in NYC are not being immediately filled,” City Council member Mark D. Levine tweeted Wednesday.

The latest CDC numbers reinforce these reports. So far, 14 states have administered less than 75 percent of the doses distributed to them (in ascending order): Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Georgia, Alaska, Wyoming, Louisiana, Tennessee, West Virginia, Florida, Hawaii, Oklahoma, Indiana and South Carolina. Among them, only Hawaii has at least partially vaccinated a larger share of its residents than the national average (about 37 percent).

At the other end of the spectrum, 22 states have administered more than 80 percent of the doses distributed to them (again, in ascending order): Pennsylvania, Washington, Nebraska, Virginia, Connecticut, Colorado, Nevada, New York, Vermont, Iowa, New Mexico, Massachusetts, Utah, Wisconsin, New Jersey, Rhode Island, North Dakota, Minnesota, Maine and New Hampshire. Among them, only North Dakota, Utah and Nevada have at least partially vaccinated a smaller share of their residents than the national average.

The gap between doses distributed and administered can’t perfectly capture differences in demand from state to state; disparities in delivery systems, individual access and data reporting may also play a part.

But roughly speaking, a pattern is emerging: redder, more Republican states across the South and Great Plains are tending to see supply outstrip demand before bluer, more Democratic states in the Northeast and elsewhere.

Compare these two maps created from CDC and Health and Human Services data by Benjy Renton, a researcher tracking the vaccine rollout for Ariadne Labs.

Note how closely they resemble each other, suggesting a correlation between local vaccine hesitancy and statewide gaps in supply used. Note too how closely they resemble the 2020 U.S. presidential election map.

This tracks with recent polling. According to the latest Yahoo News/YouGov survey, conducted earlier this month, 60 percent of Democrats say they’ve already been vaccinated, versus just 41 percent of Republicans — and the share of unvaccinated Republicans who insist they will “never” get a shot (49 percent) is more than twice as high as the share of unvaccinated Democrats who say the same (23 percent). A separate poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that a combined 30 percent of rural Americans say they’ll only get vaccinated if required (9 percent) or they “definitely” won’t get vaccinated at all (21 percent). In suburban areas that combined number falls to 21 percent; in urban areas it falls further, to 16 percent.

Yet while Republican areas seem to be hitting the vaccine wall first, the rest of the U.S. will almost certainly follow. According to a report Saturday in the Washington Post, “states have delayed” even “ordering hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses available to them”; at one point last week, 13 states had more than 100,000 doses apiece available and not ordered. And as Renton notes, the gap between doses distributed and administered may be increasing faster in a state like Mississippi than a state like Massachusetts right now — but it’s “increasing in all states” just the same.

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Moderna Inc. Covid-19 vaccine at the Delta Health System The Medical Center drive-thru site in Greenville, Mississippi, U.S., on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (Rory Doyle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
A health care worker administers a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Greenville, Miss., on Jan. 15. (Getty Images)

A new report from Surgo Ventures, a leading global health data foundation, shows why: Vaccine acceptance, which has steadily risen in recent months, is unlikely to keep rising forever without a shift in strategy.

According to Surgo’s latest survey, a combined 59 percent of U.S. adults now say they’re either already vaccinated or plan to be as soon as the shot is made available to them. At the current rapid pace of vaccination, Surgo concluded, the U.S. is likely to burn through this vaccine-enthusiastic population in fairly short order — meaning “the supply-demand shift for the vaccine will happen earlier than expected — as early as the end of April — and before the nation reaches the 70-90% threshold for achieving herd immunity.”

Vaccination rates will then slow, and Surgo’s projections show that if what Americans now say about their preferred timelines for getting vaccinated is true — “as soon as it’s available,” “in three months,” “in a year,” “don’t know” and “would not get vaccinated” — overall U.S. coverage will plateau around 52 percent of the population by July. When combined with people who have already been infected, the overall immunity rate overall may hit 65 percent by then, according to Surgo — still not high enough for herd immunity.

To reach that threshold, Surgo estimates the U.S. will have to flip as many as a third of American adults from “noes” or “not sures” to “yeses” — and/or start vaccinating children en masse. That won’t be easy, especially if COVID-19 cases plummet amid warming weather and widening immunity, and many reluctant Americans say “why bother?” as a result. (In Israel, the world’s leading vaccinator, coverage hit 50 percent one month ago and has increased only incrementally since then.)

A vaccination center in Los Angeles
A vaccination center in Los Angeles. (Getty Images)

To keep its vaccination campaign chugging along, the U.S. will have to stop relying on demand and start strengthening its persuasion tactics and its delivery systems, particularly in underserved communities. It will have to start meeting people where they are.

Right now, it’s impossible to say precisely how the Johnson & Johnson pause will play out. Some experts are worried it will increase overall vaccine hesitancy; others predict a wash as those eager to get vaccinated either follow updated J&J guidance or shift to a different vaccine, with long-term trust actually rising because the government chose to be transparent.

Either way, any American who wants a shot will soon find it all too easy to get one — and the U.S. will find it harder and harder to give them out.

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • Americans might start getting a 3rd booster shot for Moderna vaccines this year

    Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said his company intended to get authorization for booster shots by this summer.

  • Trevor Noah Questions How Pausing J&J Shot Will Affect Vaccine Hesitancy

    "It's a setback for a country that's already dealing with a sh*t-ton of vaccine hesitancy," the "Daily Show" host said.

  • Joe Manchin: Barrier to progress or voice of reason?

    His position as the most conservative Democrat in a Senate with a 50-50 partisan split gives him enormous sway over which elements of Biden’s legislative agenda become law.

  • Confidence is key issue with Johnson & Johnson vaccine

    The Biden administration said on Tuesday that it had plenty of doses of the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines, making assurances just hours after many states stopped administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over concerns of blood clotting.

  • Olympics: Australia must prepare for swimmers to miss out on COVID-19 vaccine - CEO

    Swimming Australia (SA) hopes its Olympic team will receive COVID-19 vaccines before the Tokyo Games but must prepare for the scenario that they miss out, the governing body's newly appointed Chief Executive said on Thursday. Australia has restricted the roll-out of its favoured AstraZeneca vaccine to people under 50 over blood clotting concerns, slowing the national vaccination programme further after the European Union blocked exports to the country.

  • If the US doesn't un-pause the J&J vaccine it will hit a key vaccination threshold almost 2 months later, analysts say

    Without the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the US would vaccinate 75% by September 17, according to an analysis from Airfinity.

  • Stubborn husky throws hilarious bathtub temper tantrum

    This is why they say huskies are stubborn! In memory of Zeus, who had his share of priceless moments like this!

  • AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has 'stronger link’ to blood clots, but benefits outweigh the risk to all ages, Health Canada urges

    Following the first reported case of a blood clot with low platelets after an individual in Quebec received the the COVISHIELD Serum Institute of India version of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Health Canada still maintains that the vaccine is safe, even for all age groups. "We know that the risks of getting these side effects from the vaccine are very rare and we know that the risk of getting infected with COVID-19 and potentially experiencing serious health consequences, hospitalization or even death from the disease, are very real," Dr. Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser with Health Canada said at a press conference on Wednesday. "Health Canada wants to reassure people that the AstraZeneca vaccines continue to be safe and effective at protecting them against COVID-19 and that the benefits of immunization outweigh the risks."

  • Mississippi dad suffers stroke after Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Here’s what happened.

    The Ocean Springs man got the vaccine and went back to work. He fell out of his office chair an hour later, unable to talk or move his right side. Here’s more from his family.

  • What to know about rare blood clotting connected to Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine

    Experts say there’s no need for widespread​ alarm about the rare condition linked to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

  • Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny has difficulty speaking, loses more weight, wife says

    Hunger-striking Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was having difficult speaking and had lost more weight, his wife said in a social media post on Tuesday, after visiting him in prison. Navalny, 44, a prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, announced a hunger strike at the end of March in protest at what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to treat him properly for acute back and leg pain. In an Instagram post, Yulia Navalnaya described his condition after speaking to him by phone through a glass window.

  • White House: Jill Biden 'tolerated' medical procedure 'well'

    Jill Biden had a “common medical procedure” on Wednesday, came through it “well” and was expected to resume her normal schedule, the White House said. President Joe Biden accompanied his wife to an outpatient center near the campus of George Washington University. The Bidens returned to the White House after two hours.

  • Former Minnesota Police Officer Kim Potter Will Be Charged In Shooting Death Of Daunte Wright

    A prosecutor said Wednesday that he will charge a white former suburban Minneapolis police officer with second-degree manslaughter for killing 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright in a shooting that ignited days of unrest and clashes between protesters and police. The charge against former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter will be filed Wednesday, three days after Wright was killed during a traffic stop and as the nearby murder trial progresses for the ex-officer charged with killing George Floyd last May, Washington County Attorney Pete Orput said. The former Brooklyn Center police chief has said that Potter, a 26-year veteran and training officer, intended to use her Taser on Wright but fired her handgun instead. However, protesters and Wright’s family members say there’s no excuse for the shooting and it shows how the justice system is tilted against Blacks, noting Wright was stopped for expired car registration and ended up dead. Kim Potter Photo: Hennepin County Sheriff Intent isn’t a necessary component of second-degree manslaughter in Minnesota. The charge — which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison — can be applied in circumstances where a person is suspected of causing a death by “culpable negligence” that creates an unreasonable risk or consciously takes chances to cause the death of a person. Asked how he arrived at the charging decision, Orput said: “I think it’ll be evident when you read the complaint,” which was not yet available. Potter, 48, was arrested Wednesday morning at the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in St. Paul. Her attorney did not immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press. Potter and Police Chief Tim Gannon both resigned Tuesday. Concrete barricades and tall metal fencing had been set up around Potter’s home in Champlin, north of Brooklyn Center, with police cars guarding the driveway. After Floyd’s death last year, protesters demonstrated several times at the home of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis officer now on trial in Floyd’s death. Police say Wright was pulled over for expired tags on Sunday, but they sought to arrest him after discovering he had an outstanding warrant. The warrant was for his failure to appear in court on charges that he fled from officers and possessed a gun without a permit during an encounter with Minneapolis police in June. Body camera video that Gannon released Monday shows Potter approaching Wright as he stands outside of his car as another officer is arresting him. As Wright struggles with police, Potter shouts, “I’ll Tase you! I’ll Tase you! Taser! Taser! Taser!” before firing a single shot from her handgun. Wright family attorney Ben Crump said the family appreciates the criminal case, but he again disputed that the shooting was accidental, arguing that an experienced officer knows the difference between a Taser and a handgun. “Kim Potter executed Daunte for what amounts to no more than a minor traffic infraction and a misdemeanor warrant,” he said. Experts say cases of officers mistakenly firing their gun instead of a Taser are rare, usually less than once a year nationwide. Transit officer Johannes Mehserle was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to two years in prison after responding to a fight at a train station in Oakland, California, killing 22-year-old Oscar Grant in 2009. Mehserle testified at trial that he mistakenly pulled his .40-caliber handgun instead of his stun gun. In Tulsa, Oklahoma, a white volunteer sheriff’s deputy, Robert Bates, was convicted of second-degree manslaughter after accidentally firing his handgun when he meant to deploy his stun gun on Eric Harris, a Black man who was being held down by other officers in 2015. Potter was an instructor with the Brooklyn Center police, according to the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association. She was training two other officers when they stopped Wright, the association’s leader, Brian Peters, told the Star Tribune. In her one-paragraph letter of resignation, Potter said, “I have loved every minute of being a police officer and serving this community to the best of my ability, but I believe it is in the best interest of the community, the department, and my fellow officers if I resign immediately.” Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said Tuesday that he hoped Potter’s resignation would “bring some calm to the community,” but that he would keep working toward “full accountability under the law.” Police and protesters faced off again after nightfall Tuesday, with hundreds of demonstrators once more gathering at Brooklyn Center’s heavily guarded police headquarters, now ringed by concrete barriers and a tall metal fence, and where police in riot gear and National Guard soldiers stood watch. About 90 minutes before a 10 p.m. curfew, state police announced over a loudspeaker that the gathering had been declared unlawful and ordered the crowds to disperse. That set off confrontations, with protesters launching fireworks toward the station and throwing objects at officers, who launched flashbangs and gas grenades, then marched in a line to force back the crowd. State police said the dispersal order came before the curfew because protesters were trying to take down the fencing and throwing rocks at police. The number of protesters plummeted over the next hour, until only a few remained. Police also ordered all media to leave. Brooklyn Center, a suburb just north of Minneapolis, has seen its racial demographics shift dramatically in recent years. In 2000, more than 70% of the city was white. Today, a majority of residents are Black, Asian or Hispanic. Elliott said Tuesday that he didn’t have at hand information on the police force’s racial diversity but that “we have very few people of color in our department.”

  • France's COVID-19 death toll breaches 100,000; eighth-highest in world

    PARIS (Reuters) -France's COVID-19 death toll rose on Thursday to more than 100,000, according to the latest hospital figures from the health ministry, marking a bleak milestone for President Emmanuel Macron's government. Data from the health ministry's GEODES website said French hospitals registered another 300 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, which, added to the April 14 overall death figure, pushed the overall tally to more than 100,000. France has the world's eighth-highest COVID-19 death toll.

  • Blood clots as prevalent with Pfizer and Moderna vaccine as with AstraZeneca's: study

    A study by Oxford University found the number of people who receive blood clots after getting vaccinated with a coronavirus vaccine are about the same for those who get Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as they are for the AstraZeneca vaccine that was produced with the university's help. According to the study, 4 in 1 million people experience cerebral venous thrombosis after getting the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, versus 5 in 1 million people for the AstraZeneca vaccine. The risk of getting CVT is much higher for those who get COVID-19 -- 39 in a million patients -- is higher than it is for those for get vaccinated. AstraZeneca's vaccine use has been halted or limited in many countries on blood clot concerns.

  • UPDATE 1-Moderna COVID-19 shot production unlikely to rise significantly in next few months - CEO

    The pace of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine production is unlikely to speed up markedly in the next few months, though the U.S. drugmaker expects output to have increased significantly by 2022, its chief executive said on Wednesday. The U.S. government has urged Moderna to speed up its production and delivery schedules for the shots after it temporarily halted the shipment of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine amid reports that six women developed rare blood clots after getting the shot. "Adding big chunks of capacity takes time," Chief Executive Stephane Bancel said during a Wednesday investor call.

  • Ukraine rehearses repelling tank attack near Russian-annexed Crimea

    Ukraine's armed forces rehearsed repelling a tank and infantry attack near the border of Russian-annexed Crimea on Wednesday, the Ukrainian military said in a statement. The drills came a day after U.S. President Joe Biden phoned Russian President Vladimir to discuss a build-up of Russian troops near eastern Ukraine and in Crimea, among other U.S. concerns. Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and fighting has increased in recent weeks in eastern Ukraine, where government forces have battled Russian-backed separatists in a seven-year conflict that Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people.

  • Rising P/E: An Overlooked Strategy to Pick Winning Stocks

    Want to try an out-of-the-box approach? Tap five stocks with increasing P/E ratios.

  • Pfizer is ramping up vaccine production and will meet its goal of 300 million doses 2 weeks early, its CEO says

    Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Twitter that his company was ramping up production of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • A key component of J&J vaccine could explain link to extremely rare blood clots

    One person has died and another is in critical condition after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. But is the shot to blame?