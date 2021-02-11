This is America: Life in ˈblak and (h)wīt'

Welcome back to "This is America", a newsletter centered on race, identity and how they shape our lives. My name is Lokela Blanc and I’m a Saint-Lucian/Haitian-American Social Visuals Producer at USA TODAY. (It’s my job to make the words look pretty.)

For this week’s newsletter, and in homage to Black History Month, I’d like to share with you a poem about how I’ve experienced my Blackness at different points in my life, whether it be navigating it through predominantly white spaces, or feeling the need to legitimize it in predominantly Black spaces.

Black poets in today’s spotlight like Amanda Gorman have served as an inspiration for young Black women like myself to use poetry as a medium of expression amid a global pandemic and a year of racial reckoning:

Most of the quotes or questions asked in this piece have been said to or asked of me at some point in my life. Some names have been changed to protect the "privacy" of haters/oppressors.

Lokela Blanc is the author of ˈblak and (h)wīt'

ˈblak and (h)wīt

by Lokela Blanc

I’ve never felt comfortable in predominantly white spaces / Scared to have my Black face seen in a sea of white faces. / Scared to have to part my full lips and / give half-assed explanations about / who I am, where I come from / and answer questions like / “you’re not Haitian?...right?”

It’s in this moment I’m in fight or flight fighting for acceptance at the expenses of my culture, / which to you was from a country rooted in poverty, / where people scrap for life like vultures, / are uneducated and “smell weird” and have “Nappy hair” and skin dark like leeches

I could see this / wasn’t the status quo, at least ’round this way / So in this fight or flight moment I quickly shake my relaxed 4c hair “No” / to dismay / any confusion on who this “Black broad” / might or might not be / not realizing the whole time / the confused one / was me.

I’d never told anyone I was Haitian until I got to college.

You see it was white people who taught me I was “Black” / In class I’d always get asked / “Lokeylah, why do you sound like that?”

“Sound like what?”

“So… ghetto”

???

Because I say “What’s good” instead of “Hi” when I greet you after attendance / and I drop my “-ing”s at the ends of my sentence?

It was verbal strings like that from students, faculty and staff / Perpetually making me their puppet / Later, when I spoke I made sure to / E-NUN-CI-ATE / every syllable of my words because / I was an “educated Negro” and / “not ignorant like the rest / of ‘my kind’ of people”

I was a victim of my first microaggression in the 5th grade.

The students, faculty and staff would put their fingers to their temples and laugh / trying to figure out where the emphasis fell in my name / so / I used to pass a board around class and ask girls like Blaire and Jane / to put a tally mark down next to what they’d thought would be more manageable and tame: / Nikki, Haley, Jasmine, or Harmony?

I was called the N-word every day at school before anyone ever properly pronounced my name.

And I should tell you

That I’ve also rarely felt comfortable in predominantly Black spaces

Scared to open my mouth in a room full of Black faces when I was / Growing up I was afraid to interact with what some would call “real Haitians” / As somebody from the crowd yells to me “Sak kap fet” and I look down in devastation / because, / no one ever taught me how to respond to that question / only never to question why no one in my household felt the need to teach me Kreyòl.

Do you know how many jokes somebody can make about you, when your last name translates to “white”?

You see it was Black people who brought about in me that plight

I was picked on, bullied and beat down, and no I’ve never been in a fight / with my hands / But I’ve been battling with my words since before English composition class / Remember we would be chatting it up outside until finally someone asked / “Lokela, why do you talk like that?” / “Talk like what?”

“So...white”

???

Because I say I’m “present” instead of “here” during attendance / and I keep all the “-ing”s at the ends of my sentence?

It’s in this moment I’m in fight or flight fighting for the acceptance / of my own people

confused because figured / the vernacular I’ve spent all this time to transfigure

was “Black”....right?

Wrong.

I was called “Oreo” and “Moun blan” before anyone ever properly pronounced my name.

A wise woman once said “nobody will tell you how to survive as a Black woman” / Yet everyone who is not one will try / Last summer, I wanted to do nothing but sit in my room and cry / because I realized at any moment / I could be one of the hundreds of Black women who didn’t.

Breonna Taylor, Dominique Fells, Aiyana Mo'Nay Stanley-Jones, Natasha McKenna, Sandra Bland, Korryn Gaines.

Say. Their. Names.

A wise man once said “The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman”

Some days,

I want to get up and leave this place.

But then I ask myself “Where can I go where there’s no anti-blackness”

Where can I go? / To a place where Black is / Beautiful, Black business is fruitful / Black wealth and Black health and Black education and / Black liberation / Are a #1 priority

Atlanta, maybe?

Most days, I wish I could spit out my self-hating past like Colgate.

It took me 23 years to learn that I shouldn’t shake / when faced with stupid questions and dumb state / Ments / thrown at me by white and Black “friends”

Yes this is my real hair and no I’m not “pretty for a Black girl” / I’m beautiful for a Black woman.

No you can’t call me “this” or “that” / You can call me by my name / the same way that you can pronounce / Jane John, Ansel Elgort and Jack / I’m not sorry if my name is intimidating because it “sounds too black” / You’ll get it eventually

Because my mother didn’t labor for 12 hours and bestow that name on her Black child / for you to take it away from me / you blatantly / Show your disrespect with your microaggressions, / and your stares / and the clutches of your purses in the Chanel store.

But I should let you know

That nowadays, / I realize that I am not the gray area in these Black and white spaces / And nowadays, with my wash n go’ed 4C curls and full lips and skin chocolate like / Hershey’s kaysis (kisses) / I’m not afraid to raise my Black fist / and piss off a couple white racists / especially when I’m at a football game or my / Black cousins’ graduation / from a predominantly white institution

And even now

As I bring this poem into its creation / My Blackness is empowered by that 22 year old / Black girl who blessed the inauguration / As just a 23 year old Black girl hoping to be an inspiration / To the millions of Black girls sitting at home across the nation / Wondering where are the Black girls who aren’t afraid to say / they play Guitar Hero, / and watch Golden Girls, / and like lacrosse as a sport, / and listen to Eminem, / proudly, / And without hesitation

It took me 23 years to find my voice. And some days I still search for it. / A wise woman once said she knows why the caged bird sings.

Thank you for listening to my song.

--

Blanc will be performing her poem and speaking about its creation on USA TODAY's 5 Things podcast on Sunday. You can tune in here.

