America’s ‘most damaging’ Soviet spy dies in prison

Robert Hanssen, pictured in prison following his arrest in 2001, was found dead at a maximum security prison in Colorado - Polaris/eyevine

America’s “most damaging spy”, who spied for Russia over more than two decades during and after the Cold War, has been found dead in prison.

Robert Hanssen, 79, was found unresponsive at a maximum-security facility in Florence, Colorado, where he was serving a life sentence.

Hanssen was one of the FBI’s most notorious spies but his work as a double agent for Moscow went undetected for years.

Three hundred agents worked on his case. During his arrest, he asked: “What took you so long?”

Robert Hanssen, a former FBI agent, spied on and off for Moscow into the 2000s - Reuters

Hanssen became a double agent in 1979, and spied on and off for Moscow into the 2000s under aliases including “Ramon Garcia”.

His tips included disclosing that the US government dug a tunnel underneath the Soviet embassy in Washington to eavesdrop on its staff.

He also informed Moscow about three KGB officers who were secretly spying for America. Two of them were later executed.

In exchange for passing along national secrets, Hanssen received around $1.4 million (£1.1 million) in cash, bank funds and diamonds from Moscow.

To this day, the FBI describes him as “the most damaging spy in bureau history”.

The bureau began the hunt for him after the 1994 arrest of Aldrich Ames, a CIA agent who was also spying for Russia, when the bureau realised that classified information was still being leaked.

The identification and business card of former FBI agent Robert Hanssen in a display case at FBI Academy in Quantico - PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP

But it was not until 2000 that investigators finally honed in on Hanssen, when the FBI received an audio recording of the double agent from a former Russian intelligence officer.

In 2001, agents arrested Hanssen in a Washington suburb near his home as he carried out a “dead drop”, leaving classified material for his Russian handlers under a wooden footbridge.

He told interrogators that the FBI’s lax security amounted to “criminal negligence”, but pleaded guilty to 15 counts of espionage to avoid the death penalty. He was sentenced in 2002 to life in prison without parole.

He told the FBI that he was inspired as a teenager by Kim Philby, the British spy turned Russian agent.

Hanssen had lived a double life in more ways than one - outwardly an anti-Communist and devout Catholic father of six, but a frequenter of strip clubs who secretly filmed pornographic videos of his wife.

He was found unresponsive in his cell on Monday morning. A cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

