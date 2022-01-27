America Movil still without Mexico pay-TV permit after regulator vote -source

FILE PHOTO: Americal Movil corporate offices, in Mexico City
Cassandra Garrison
·2 min read

By Cassandra Garrison

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A vote by Mexico's telecoms regulator concluded on Wednesday without granting authorization to telecoms giant America Movil to enter the country's pay-TV market, according to a source with knowledge of the process.

The vote means that for now, America Movil, controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, will remain without a license to enter pay-TV. The prospect of its getting one has caused major concern among companies operating in the sector.

The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) was voting on a proposal to deny America Movil's request for its Claro TV business to enter the sector.

Two of the IFT's five commissioners voted in favor of denying the company's concession, while three commissioners voted not to support the proposal, arguing that it contained "procedural defects," the source said.

"Although the three (commissioners) clarified that this did not mean that at the time they would vote to grant the concession," the source said, adding, "There's no certainty of a new proposal."

Ultimately, the matter does not appear to have been formally resolved.

America Movil declined to comment. A spokeswoman for the IFT did not immediately have a comment.

Ernesto Piedras, head of Latin American market consultancy The CIU, called the outcome of the IFT vote "magnificent news for the telecommunications sector as a whole, competing operators and consumers."

Far and away the biggest telecom player in Mexico, America Movil has been barred from providing the service in its homeland since the privatization of state phone company Telmex in the early 1990s, which later evolved into America Movil.

Deemed a "preponderant agent" by the IFT due to its large market share, America Movil has had the permit withheld.

Ahead of the vote, the United States had raised concerns to Mexico about the implications for competition if America Movil enters the TV market, Reuters reported https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/exclusive-us-voices-concerns-mexico-ahead-decision-america-movil-pay-tv-license-2022-01-24 on Monday.

America Movil executives said Tuesday https://www.reuters.com/business/america-movil-says-happy-meet-us-officials-discuss-plans-2022-01-25 they were seeking to meet with U.S. officials and argued that entering pay-TV would boost coverage, penetration and connectivity in the market.

Mexico's Telecommunications Law Institute (IDET), a civil organization, hailed the IFT vote, and called on regulators to continue prohibiting America Movil from pay-TV because it would "harm competition to the detriment of millions of users."

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Dave Graham and Leslie Adler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US-China tech war: chip maker Micron to close DRAM design operations in Shanghai, move key engineers to US, India

    US memory chip giant Micron Technology has confirmed it will close its DRAM design operations in Shanghai by the end of this year, with industry sources saying some of the 150 Chinese engineers will be asked to relocate to the US or India. Micron said in a statement on Wednesday that its DRAM engineering team "will vacate from the Shanghai Design Centre", with the process expected to be completed before December 2022, adding that the rest of its operations in the city would not be affected. The

  • Lumber Sinks for Seventh Day as Lofty Prices Cancel Home Builds

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply chain chaos and lofty prices have sparked a reversal for lumber.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseLumber futures tumbled by the exchange limit to $1,053.70 per 1,000 board fe

  • We tested N95 and KN95 masks on Amazon. These 7 options are your best bets

    N95 and KN95 face masks offer greater protection against COVID. Here's where to buy them on Amazon from brands like 3M, Powecom, WWDOLL, and more.

  • Idaho cities top the list of most overvalued real estate markets

    Data: Fitch Ratings; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosIdaho real estate prices continue to soar, with home prices in ’tater state cities topping the ranks of the country’s most-overvalued markets, according to Fitch Ratings.The credit rating company compares current market prices with a proprietary estimate of “sustainable” prices, using the discrepancy to determine which cities are “overvalued” or “undervalued.”Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Id

  • Hong Kong risks exodus over extended COVID isolation, Euro chamber says

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong may not reopen until early 2024 because of its strict COVID-19 policies, which could trigger an exodus of foreign firms and staff and jeopardise the city's role as a financial hub, its European Chamber of Commerce said in a draft report. The limited effectiveness of locally developed vaccines has forced mainland China to maintain tight restrictions on travel, the chamber said in the draft, which was reviewed by Reuters but has not been made public. The European Chamber of Commerce declined to comment on the report.

  • Here's Why a New House Costs a Lot More in 2022

    The national average cost of a new house plateaued at around $389,400 between 2017 and 2019, and ticked up just a bit in 2020, according to Statista. Housing prices, both new construction and existing units have been on a tear since the pandemic. The price of a pre-existing home is set to have its slowest growth in almost a decade this year, staying put at around 2.9%, according to "Fortune." This is all relative, of course, as the increase in prices might be slowing down, but home prices are still rather high overall, as the median home price has risen roughly 30% over the past decade, according to CNBC.

  • The Chip Shortage is Even Worse Than Biden Thinks

    The supply of chips that power and move Americans has never been tighter, according to a U.S. Commerce Department report. Is a Strategic 'Chip' Reserve on the way?

  • U.S. goods trade deficit hits record high; retail inventories surge

    The U.S. trade deficit in goods widened to a record high in December as imports increased for a fifth straight month amid strong domestic demand, suggesting that trade likely remained a drag on economic growth in the fourth quarter. But imports are helping to replenish depleted inventories, with the report from the Commerce Department on Wednesday showing strong restocking at retailers and wholesalers last month.

  • Crude Oil Wave Analysis – There Should Be a Correction

    Crude was in an uptrend since the ease of travel restrictions globally. Even the Omicron variant plaguing the world doesn’t stop the profit-hungry travel industry, which has been struggling during the pandemic.

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The metaverse is undoubtedly one of the hottest tech trends today. It refers to a network of persistent, real-time, seamless, and immersive 3D virtual reality or mixed reality worlds and simulations, wherein humans can interact with digital-world objects through a range of devices. The metaverse is expected to enable people to shift more and more activities done currently in the physical world to the virtual world.

  • U.S. working to cut NATO Europe's reliance on Russian oil and gas

    U.S. working to cut NATO Europe's reliance on Russian oil and gas

  • Boeing posts $4 billion loss tied to problems with 787 jet

    Boeing is reporting a $4.16 billion loss for the fourth quarter as the financial fallout from production flaws in one of its best-selling planes keeps getting worse. The aircraft maker took a charge of $3.5 billion to cover additional delays in delivering copies of its 787 jetliner and compensation for airlines that are still waiting to get their planes. The company also said problems with the 787 will add $2 billion in unusual production costs, double the earlier projection.

  • Qatar Can’t Help Europe Much If Russian Gas Is Interrupted

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar wouldn’t be able to significantly ramp up supplies of natural gas to Europe in the event of any disruption to Russian flows, according to three people familiar with the situation.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Attempt Fails as Clock Ticks on Fed: Markets WrapStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseBiden Bristles at Fox Inflatio

  • What Kai-Fu Lee-backed AInnovation tells us about China's smart manufacturing

    The enthusiasm to find paying customers for artificial intelligence continues in China. AInnovation, a Chinese computer vision and machine learning startup backed by Kai-Fu Lee's Sinovation Ventures and SoftBank, is trying to automate China's massive manufacturing industry. Merely four years old, the startup has filed to go public in Hong Kong, and its prospectus is offering a rare glimpse into the commercial viability of smart manufacturing, which is a key part of China's industrial blueprint for the next few years.

  • Banks Push Back Against China’s Plan to Curb Foreign IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- Global banks are raising concerns to Chinese authorities about a plan to tighten rules on overseas stock listings, saying the draft rules are ambiguous and will expand Beijing’s regulatory reach outside the nation’s borders.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapS&P 500 Slumps 2% Amid Fed, Russia-Ukraine Jitters: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine Up

  • Xcel Energy proposes new natural gas rate hike in Colorado with winter bills already soaring

    A month after explaining to Colorado regulators why consumers are paying more for natural gas this winter, Xcel Energy Inc. has filed for three years of natural gas rate increases starting this fall. The power utility on Monday filed a request at the Colorado Public Utilities Commission outlining new, higher rates for its 1.4 million natural gas customers in the state. “This proposal is another step along the path to deliver reliable, clean and affordable natural gas service to customers in the coming years.”

  • Why the global chip shortage threatens the economy, national security and Americans' 'status quo'

    In an increasingly digitized world, almost no industry has been left unscathed by the global shortage of electronic chips. The shortage also clobbered the auto industry with disproportionate furor, leading to skyrocketing new and used vehicle prices -- which in turn drove one-third of all of the painful inflation Americans saw in 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The crisis has exposed just how bedeviling the pandemic has been for policymakers and business leaders who failed to foresee the fallout from this shortage coming, as well as exposed the risks for U.S. business that results from a majority of the world's chip supply being produced in Asia -- and more specifically, political tripwire-ridden Taiwan.

  • Oil Prices Keep Rising on Ukraine Worries, Supply Problems

    Oil prices kept rising to new seven-year highs Wednesday with geopolitical concerns weighing on markets, and continued supply problems due to output shortfalls on the part of some OPEC members. Prices of Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 0.7% to $87.77 a barrel, up 11% since the beginning of the year, a level last seen in September 2014. West Texas Intermediate was up 0.5% to $86 a barrel.

  • Morgan Stanley Reiterates Bullish Rating on Exxon Mobil

    Exxon Mobil continues to lag oil prices and could catch up soon

  • Blackstone's REIT Buying Binge Continues as It Agrees to a $3.7 Billion Apartment REIT Deal

    Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) is at it again. The private-equity giant is buying another real estate investment trust (REIT). This time, it's paying $3.7 billion to acquire Resource REIT, a non-traded REIT focused on owning apartment buildings.