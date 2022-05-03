America Movil teams up with Mexican national guard to beat cybercrime

Americal Movil corporate offices, in Mexico City
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican telecoms company America Movil will work with the country's National Guard to tackle cybercrime, sharing technical information on criminals and threats, the government said Tuesday.

Scitum, a cybersecurity division of America Movil's Telmex unit, signed an agreement with the National Guard that will lead to preventative actions and detection of risk factors in information technologies, a government statement said.

Scitum will share its "experience and solutions to prevent cyberattacks," the company told Reuters.

America Movil, which is controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, launched its 5G network in Mexico this year with the expectation that it will become the largest 5G commercial network in Latin America.

"We are convinced the only way to deal with cybercrime is by working together, and that collaboration must take place between academic and government institutions and the private sector," Scitum Chief Executive Cristina Hernandez Fernandez said in the government statement.

Mexico's National Guard has investigated more than 5,800 cybercrimes since 2019, including human trafficking, threats, fraud and child pornography.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Sandra Maler)

