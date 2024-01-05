America Museum seeks to highlight the struggles and sacrifices of our forebears

The America Museum is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization located inside the Eastern CT Veterans Community Center at 47 Crescent St., Willimantic.

The museum currently hosts exhibits, holds monthly Liber Teas highlighting a famous historic figure; holds weekly “shorts” on Wednesday mornings focused on brave men and women who have served our country; hosts “America The Great” Cabarets combining music, theatre, dance, and history with period food; and offers children’s educational programs, partnering with the Windham After School Program and local home school programs.

According to the museum’s website, its mission is to “have visitors reflect upon and understand the events, struggles and sacrifices for freedom, equality, and democracy.”

“Americans must acknowledge and honor the brave, relish our victories, study the failures, help heal the scars, and ensure that we learn from the past,” continues the website.

In a recent letter to “friends, colleagues, supporters, and history lovers,” Curator Bev York said that the museum has been providing programming and exhibits for more than two years.

York goes on to highlight current exhibits, which include “CodeTalkers,” “The Tuskegee Airmen,” “Women in the Military,” “Vietnam: The Agent Orange Crisis Continues,” and “Remembering September 11.” The Anne Wood Elderkin Chapter of the D.A.R. also has an exhibit about its work to promote patriotism.

“The museum is self-guided and the exhibits are located in the foyer, hallways, and three small exhibit spaces at the Eastern Connecticut Veterans Community Center in Willimantic,” writes York.

Monthly Liber Tea programs have featured “24 Americans and events that have contributed

to our freedom and democracy,” according to York, noting that some of the best-attended programs have included Harriet Tubman, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and Windham’s own Col. Eliphalet Dyer, who was a member of the Continental Congress in Philadelphia.

Cabaret Series of concerts, featuring historical music programs, are funded by the Leo and Rose Pageau Trust.

The museum has also provided outreach to historical societies, libraries, and festivals, with topics including the contributions of Nathan Hale, Mark Twain, Mother Jones, Henry Ford, Benjamin Franklin, Rachel Carson, and hands-on art activities.

“Reaching youth is an extremely important mission, and the America Museum provides monthly and

weekly programs of history to home school groups where children and their parents learn about people and events reinforced with art and drama activities,” writes York, noting that funding from CT Humanities helped support the museum’s weekly Children’s Summer Program.

A 2024 Road to Revolution series is planned in preparation for the nation’s semiquincentennial.

The America Museum is funded by grants and donations. It is a nonprofit project of the Windham Region Chamber of Commerce Foundation. The museum shares the Veterans Community Center with Veteran programs and services, Windham Arts and the Coffee Break Art Gallery, and the Windham Regional Chamber of Commerce office.

“We are able to provide our exhibits and programs because of the generosity of our donors, sponsors, and funding partners. We are not a political organization but we do advocate for veterans and their families,” reads the website.

York said that, due to popular request, Liber Tea programs going forward will be held on the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. The next one will be on Jan. 11, and will focus on Dr. Mary Walker, the only woman ever to receive a Medal of Honor. Suggested donation is $5.

Other upcoming Liber Tea programs: Feb. 8, Prisons and Prison Ships of the American Revolution; March 14, Stubby – The Canine War Hero of WWl; April 11, Early American Bundling, Brides and Childbirth; May 9, “I Never Knew my Father” Memorial to Soldiers and Stories of their Families; June 13, Noble and Cooley Drums: “Drum ‘Role’ Please” Fife and Drums in Early America; July 11, Outhouses – Their role in the Revolution; August, TBD; Sept.12, The Resolute; Oct.10, Merci Trains of WWll; Nov.14, Uncle Sam; Dec. 12, Washington Crossing the Delaware.

Exhibits at 47 Crescent St. upcoming for 2024 will include: Jan./Feb., Dr. Mary Walker – Medal of Honor Winner; March/April, Stubby – The Canine Hero of WW l; May/June, “I Never Knew my Father,” focused on people whose father died in the service; July/Aug., Outhouses, Privies, and Necessaries (and how gun powder is made!); Sept./Oct., The Mysterious Resolute Ghost Ship and the Desk in the Oval Office; and Nov./Dec., George Washington Crossing the Delaware.

York said that she is also planning three living history reenactments: Events that took place in 1774 – King approved the Boston Port Bill; Intolerable Acts took Effect; and the First Continental Congress Meets in Philadelphia (including Col. Dyer from Windham). She also plans to have people on a soapbox act out at 3rd Thursday Street Fests.

For more information go to www.americamuseum.org, or call 860-423-6389. The museum is staffed on Fridays, from 11 to 3 p.m., for tours and discussion. Also, guided tours and groups are available by appointment.