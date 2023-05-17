America needs online privacy standards that protect consumers and small businesses

I have been an entrepreneur and advocate for small business in Florida for over 35 years. Throughout the course of my career, I launched business ventures in lighting, real estate, and publishing. In 2007, I was named President of the National Entrepreneur Center in Orlando, a public/private partnership where over 120,000 Florida entrepreneurs have been coached and trained.

New and small businesses are truly my passion, and I know their importance to not only Florida, but our country at large. I also understand their unique needs and vulnerabilities, which is why I am so concerned about legislation passed by the Florida legislature earlier this month, SB 262.

The bill is intended to protect consumers’ online privacy – an objective I strongly support. But if signed by the Governor, the bill will in fact undermine consumer choice by impairing the ability of Florida’s new and small businesses to effectively advertise online. By severely restricting the collection of user data on which digital advertising is based, the bill would impose some of the most onerous online marketing restrictions in the country, making Florida much less friendly to new and small businesses.

Digital advertising is an increasingly important way for new and small businesses to attract new customers. Digital platforms are affordable, easy to use, and enable small businesses to compete with large, entrenched businesses and their substantial advertising budgets. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the digitalization of new and small businesses as American businesses and consumers alike embraced digital platforms and tools.

SB 262 will dramatically increase the cost of digital advertising for Florida’s small businesses who utilize online advertising to attract those customers most interested in their product or service. To survive, many will simply pass these cost increases on to consumers at a time when many of Florida’s households are reeling from today’s inflationary economy. For many others, engaging in digital advertising will simply become too expensive, forcing them to either close or relocate to other states with more favorable regulatory conditions.

Protecting Florida’s consumers from rampant or unnecessary data harvesting is important. However, policymakers must balance consumers’ need for privacy with the equally critical need of maintaining a regulatory environment that keeps entrepreneurs and small businesses operating in Florida, and suppling the products that consumers demand!

I believe the real solution to this challenge is a national, uniform, comprehensive, and consistently enforced data privacy standard that protects all American consumers while providing regulatory clarity and consistency for businesses. I am encouraged by the progress Congress is making toward that goal, with the House Committee on Energy and Commerce Committee having conducted an important hearing on this subject on March 1st.

As part of this process toward a national standard, it is my hope that our state legislators and governors across the country will reach out to their elected representatives in Congress to share their support for a national privacy policy that will protect the interests of both consumers and businesses alike. A state-by-state approach of conflicting standards will only create a confusing tangle of inconsistent laws and regulations that increases costs for everyone, undermines new business formation and growth, and fails to serve the American consumer.

Jerry Ross

Jerry Ross served as the president of the National Entrepreneur Center in Orlando from 2007 until earlier this year, and the 2022 U.S. Small Business Administration’s Small Business Advocate of the Year for the state of Florida.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: America needs online privacy standards that protect consumers and small businesses