This is America: No I don't eat pork, but yes I'd love a glass (or five) of wine. Not all Muslims practice Islam the same

Rasha Ali, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Me: "Can I get that with no bacon, please?"

Unnamed person: "You don't like bacon?"

Me: "I don't eat pork."

UP: "You're Muslim?"

Me: "Yup!"

UP: "... but we just finished having drinks ... you took shots ..."

Hello again, it's your girl Rasha. I'm a Black Muslim woman and the above was a variation of the many conversations I've had about my lack of pork consumption due to my religious beliefs, despite enjoying the occasional sangria or whisky shot (it depends on the day, OK?).

Most everyone I meet is surprised to learn I'm Muslim for multiple reasons: I don't wear a hijab. I drink. I could be found in the club pre-pandemic poorly twerking what my mother did not give me.

But I'm also not an exception to the "rule."

And as Ramadan begins, I'm here to remind you that Muslims are not a monolith. And neither is the way we practice.

But first: Race and justice news we're watching

Important stories of the past week, from USA TODAY and other news sources.

Are you fasting?

Ramadan is the holiest month in Islam and this year it will span from April 13 to May 12 (maybe, there's a whole moon sighting thing that goes down so the dates could vary). During Ramadan, Muslims are supposed to abstain from food, drink and sexual activity from sunrise to sunset. The ninth month of the Islamic calendar is supposed to be a time of spiritual reflection and is dedicated to worship, charity and community.

And though most if not many Muslims are partaking in Ramadan, there are a few who may choose to forego fasting altogether or will be participating in a different way.

That's because Muslims are, say it with me everyone, not a monolith!

Some Muslims may very well do Ramadan the traditional way where they don't eat and drink anything (no, not even water) from sun up to sundown, but others may choose to give up certain things like social media or behavior deemed "sinful" for the month.

Others may decide to just drink water throughout the day, but not eat. A few may have a glass of wine as they break their fast. There are even Muslims who may be extra religious during the month, praying the obligatory five prayers a day, wearing a hijab and giving up alcohol.

In short: If you see me with a mouthful of French toast and a glass of bubbly at brunch this upcoming month, keep it moving.

Muslims on TV

Growing up most, if not all of the Muslims I saw on TV or in movies were portrayed to be an "exotic" love interest at best and a terrorist at worst.

At that point, I was just excited I didn't have to read the subtitles when an Arab Muslim father was arguing in Arabic with his "rebellious" daughter about dating an American white boy and how she's a disgrace to the family. Hey, some representation was better than none right?

But as time went on, Muslims on screen got more and more cringeworthy and frankly annoying to watch.

So when Ramy Youssef's "Ramy" premiered on Hulu in 2019 and followed the story of an Egyptian-American millennial who was struggling with his religion, I was intrigued. Yes, it was still about an Arab family, but they touched on taboo-ish topics like sex, drugs and dating outside the religion.

But even "Ramy," though entertaining, fell flat with its portrayal of Muslims – especially Muslim women. Ramy's sister Dena was characterized as rebellious. A Muslim woman Ramy went on a date with turned the titular character off because she was too sexually aggressive and Ramy wasn't expecting a Muslim woman to be so sexually liberated. In the second season, we're introduced to Ramy's new love interest: a Black Muslim woman named Zainab (Dear Allah finally, yes!).

And though I'm thankful Zainab's character allowed the series to spotlight racism within Islam, even her portrayal was a bit stereotypical.

We want to see Muslim women in all their glory living their best lives on TV. Show me the women having a drink with her parents. Show me the one who makes her boyfriend lie about his religion so her parents will accept him. Show me the one who makes Hennessy sangrias and hosts taco nights for her friends.

Just show me authentic Muslim women. Not what you think Muslim women are like.

Muslim women are not "rebelling" for living

There are many Muslim women who have tattoos, eat pork, marry non-Muslims, have sex, wear bikinis and get drunk at 11 a.m. on a Tuesday. Most of which are behaviors that are considered haram (forbidden/sinful). And while there's a good portion of Muslims who don't abide by what's perceived as "normal Islamic behavior," oftentimes media portrayal of Muslims leads us to believe there's only one way to be Muslim: Arab, hijabi, oppressed, judgmental, etc.

If you see a Muslim woman wearing a mini dress and downing shots at the bar while loudly recounting a story filled with expletives, please remember she's not "rebellious." She is just a woman who is living her best life and who happens to be Muslim. And just because she doesn't fit neatly into the category of what a Muslim is supposed to look and act like, does not mean she's any less of a Muslim.

As of 2017, there are at least 3.45 million Muslims in the United States and in about 20 years Islam will replace Judaism as the second-largest religion in the country after Christianity, according to the Pew Research Center.

There's absolutely no way all 3.45 million practice the same way.

Exhibit A:

P.S. Ramadan Mubarak!

This is America is a weekly take on current events from a rotating panel of USA TODAY Network journalists with diverse backgrounds and viewpoints.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ramadan: Why not all Muslims will practice the same way

    The storm over the construction of the grand mosque in Strasbourg has been long brewing. Frederick Florin/AFP via Getty ImagesAmong the anti-Muslim slogans discovered sprayed across an Islamic community center in western France on the morning of April 11, 2021, was a reference to a mosque that hasn’t even finished being built yet. “EELV = Traitors” read the graffitied message, alongside others including “No to Islamization” and references to the Crusades. It was spray painted on an Islamic center in Rennes, but its target was Strasbourg’s leading Green (EELV) party, members of whom voted on March 22 to subsidize the construction of the Eyyub Sultan mosque – also known as the Grand Mosque of Strasbourg – with a grant of 2.5 million euros (US$3 million), or 10% of the total costs. Construction of what is slated to be the largest mosque in Europe – and especially the state’s role in its financing – has sparked controversy for many reasons. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has condemned Strasbourg’s decision, citing the potential of “foreign meddling.” His concerns relate to the future mosque’s leadership – the French branch of the Turkish-based Milli Görüs Islamic Confederation, an Islamic political organization for the Turkish diaspora across Europe. A man prays inside the Rennes Islamic center, which was subjected to racist graffiti two days ahead of the holy month of Ramadan. Jean-Francois Monier/AFP via Getty Images The vote and its backlash also come on the heels of a series of measures imposed in France under the guise of reinforcing secularism and stamping out radicalization – ones that critics say unfairly target the country’s Muslim population and contribute to a climate of Islamophobia. This includes the French Republican principles bill that was passed by the French Senate on April 12, 2021, with stricter regulations on Muslim dress and prayer locations added to the text. So where does the Strasbourg mosque controversy fit into all this? Is it motivated by geopolitical concerns and fears of an Islamist threat? Does it merely reflect confusion over state funding for religion in France? Or is it simply an extension of broader debates over how Islam fits into French secularism? My research surrounding the politics of religion, secularism, Islam and pluralism in France over the past 10 years suggests that it is most likely a mix of all of these factors. Funding religious buildings One contributing factor to the controversy over the Strasbourg mosque is the confusion over French laws restricting the funding of places of worship. Notably, laws about the separation of church and state, or “laïcité laws,” do not apply equally to all French territories. In 1905, when church and state were officially separated, certain territories were exempted, such as Guyane, where the Catholic Church remains the only recognized religion. At that time, the now-French region of Alsace-Moselle – in which Strasbourg is situated – was part of Germany. When France recovered the territory in 1918, the region negotiated an exception to the 1905 law, instead choosing to remain under the Concordat of 1802, which officially recognizes certain religions – though not Islam – and allows for direct state subsidizing of places of worship. As such, officials in Strasbourg are well within their rights to finance the mosque or any other house of worship, so long as they adhere to local laws that limit funding to 10% of construction costs. But just because it’s legal doesn’t mean the move is popular. In a 2021 poll by the French Institute of Opinion and Marketing Studies (IFOP), more than two-thirds of respondents said they opposed all public funding of religious buildings or ministries. That number rises to nearly 79% when it comes to Islamic centers. Specifically, 85% of the overall French population said they oppose state funding for the Strasbourg mosque, with 79% of Alsace-Moselle residents against the move. Geopolitical fears Such opposition hasn’t been formed in a vacuum – the mosque’s controversy comes amid broader political debates over foreign intervention and fostering an “Islam of France” that conforms with what is perceived as the national identity. One of the main arguments against the mosque stems from its leaders’ affiliation with the Turkish-based Milli Görüs. The French branch of Milli Görüs is one of the few Muslim organizations in France that refused to sign the recent state-imposed charter of principles of Islam in France. The authors of the charter, the French Council of the Muslim Religion (CFCM), along with the French government that initiated its formulation, say that it serves as a reminder that Republican principles must come before religious convictions. The charter strictly condemns political Islam and any foreign interference in mosque management. But French Milli Görüs leaders have accused the state of “interference with Muslim worship” and political manipulation of Islam. They complain that they were not consulted at all in the charter’s drafting and that Milli Görüs is being unfairly accused of being “less Republican” than other Muslim organizations for their abstention from signing. Those wary of Milli Görüs’ leadership of the mosque also cite ties between the group and Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan’s ruling AKP. It has prompted concerns over the possibilities of Turkish government meddling in French sociopolitical affairs. These fears of foreign intervention reflect a major policy shift in France over the past few decades over how it perceives foreign ties to French Muslim organizations. Before the 1990s, the French state encouraged such relationships in a bid, some have argued, to keep Islam “foreign.” But this changed as the public presence of Islam in France grew and amid post-9/11 suspicions of foreign manipulation. By 2016, then-Prime Minister Manuel Valls was calling for a ban on foreign funding for mosques. This ethos has continued with provisions in the recent French Republican principles bill that require strict declarations of any foreign funding for religious organizations and give authorities the ability to ban any donations if there is sufficient evidence of a “serious threat affecting a fundamental interest of society.” From this standpoint, allocating state funds to subsidize a mosque with foreign ties seems to run counter to efforts to foster an “Islam of France” that’s more integrated into secular French Republican values. Mosques, moderation and Islamophobia Of course there are those who just don’t want more mosques in France no matter how they are funded, spurred by erroneous conflations between radicalization, Islamist separatism, and places of worship. But research in the U.S. has shown that mosque attendance is often an indicator of greater “social and political integration” and civic engagement. Mosques are not just places of worship. They are gathering places, cultural centers, educational centers, community outreach hubs, interfaith facilitators, social resource centers and even sometimes places for non-Muslims to learn about Islam. This is especially true for “grand mosques” such as the Grand Mosque of Paris or the Grand Mosque of Lyon, where space is deliberately allocated for public visits, educational programs and community events. Having visited Milli Görüs centers in France and spoken with some of their members, directors and school officials, I believe these mosques seem to fit this same community and civic engagement profile. Regardless, many French politicians and ordinary citizens believe that the secular principles that undergird French society need to be protected from a growing “Islamist threat.” Sentiment is riding particularly high in the long lead-up to the 2022 elections, in which President Macron may attempt to appeal to anti-immigrant voters to curb the power of the far right. In such an environment, those looking for Islamist threats seem to find them everywhere. Such fearmongering has seen scholars studying Islam and Islamophobia accused of advancing an Islamo-leftist agenda, the dissolution of the nation’s largest anti-Islamophobia organization, and home-schooling parents blamed for radicalizing Muslim youth. The controversy surrounding the Strasbourg mosque has obvious geopolitical groundings and clearly fits into dominant political narratives of protecting France’s secular principles. But it also fits into popular Islamophobic rhetoric of an omnipresent Islamist threat – rhetoric that hinders French Muslim citizens from finding community and belonging in France, whether in mosques or elsewhere. [3 media outlets, 1 religion newsletter. Get stories from The Conversation, AP and RNS.]\This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Carol Ferrara, Emerson College. Read more:Beheading in France could bolster president’s claim that Islam is in ‘crisis’ – but so is French secularismMuslim schools are allies in France’s fight against radicalization – not the cause Carol Ferrara does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

