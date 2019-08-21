America has no good options in Afghanistan and is literally negotiating with terrorists because of it

All roads in Afghanistan lead to bad outcomes for the US, which doesn't want to leave behind a disintegrating and violent country but also is wary of spending billions more and risking more US lives on America's "forever war."

The Afghan government isn't involved in the talks, which means the Trump administration is betting on the Taliban, an extremist group that continues to stage brutal, deadly attacks on Afghan forces and civilians.

The roughly 14,000 US troops in Afghanistan forces are stopping the Taliban from gaining even more than half the country and a hasty withdrawal will certainly have consequences — from bad to catastrophic.

Just because the US plans to pull out, that doesn't mean the situation in Afghanistan will become any less of a crisis — it will just be someone else's crisis.

There are concerns ISIS not only poses a threat to Afghanistan, but will also use it as a launching pad for global attacks, and that the Taliban and the central government won't have the capability or ambition to stop it.

After nearly 18 years of conflict in Afghanistan, the situation has become so dire that the US is negotiating to withdraw its forces from the country with the terrorist organization it originally invaded to destroy following the 9/11 attacks.

The war has been a costly disaster for the US and has gone on so long that it's virtually been forgotten on the homefront. During Defense Secretary Mark Esper's confirmation hearing in July, he was not asked a single question about Afghanistan, even as US service members continue to be killed there.

Meanwhile, ISIS has gained a foothold in Afghanistan and recently killed 80 in a suicide bombing at a wedding celebration in Kabul, the capital of a country that earlier this year was designated the most dangerous place in the world by the Global Peace Index.

It is in this context that the US is attempting to tiptoe away from the conflict and is currently in negotiations with the Taliban over a plan to withdraw troops from Afghanistan.

But while peace talks between US diplomats and the Taliban are reportedly progressing, the Afghan government isn't involved in the talks, which means the Trump administration is betting on the Taliban, an extremist group that continues to stage brutal, deadly attacks on Afghan security forces as well as civilians. The Taliban in recent weeks have been accused of suicide attacks, a roadside bomb that killed 35 bus passengers and blasts that devastated markets and city centers.

"It is extremely difficult to choose between negotiating with an Afghan government, which seems to be failed at this point," and the Taliban, Anthony Cordesman, the Arleigh A. Burke chair in strategy at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told Insider. "On the civil side, there's no clear sign of progress. Tbe government is dependent on outside aid and will remain so indefinitely."

Indeed, all roads in Afghanistan lead to bad outcomes for the US, which doesn't want to leave behind a disintegrating and violent country but also is wary of spending billions more and risking more US lives on what's been dubbed America's "forever war."

President Donald Trump on Tuesday told reporters, "We've been a peacekeeper there, in a way, for 19 years and at a certain point you have to say that's long enough."

Most Americans, including a majority of veterans, say the war in Afghanistan was not worth fighting, according to a recent Pew Research Survey.

The roughly 14,000 US troops in Afghanistan are there to train the country's still struggling military, as well as launch targeted raids against terror groups. The US doesn't have many things urging it to stay in Afghanistan, but these forces are stopping the Taliban from gaining even more than half the country and a hasty withdrawal will certainly have consequences — from bad to catastrophic.

"This peace may end up dividing the country," Cordesman said. "You have to worry about the fragmentation of Afghanistan."

And it could spell the end of the current Afghan government and the limited gains for democracy, women's rights and education fostered by the US.

"We can say, if the US does not provide financial support and firepower, the [Afghan] government will be overthrown," Mark F. Cancian, a retired US Marine Corps colonel and a senior advisor for the Center for Strategic International Studies (CSIS) International Security Program.

