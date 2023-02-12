America is overtaking us on green fuel, warns British Airways chief

Luis Gallego, CEO of IAG, photographed in London on 31 August 2022Image: Luis Gallego, chief executive International Airlines Group (IAG)Credit: International Airlines Group (IAG) - Nick Morrish

Rishi Sunak is failing to deliver one of the UK’s flagship green policies, the chief executive of British Airways’ parent company has said.

In a rare intervention, Luis Gallego, chief executive of International Airlines Group (IAG), says Britain has fallen behind the US in the production of green aviation fuels because of Government inaction.

Writing in the Telegraph, Mr Gallego said “time is running out” for the UK as America establishes a lead by virtue of billions of dollars of White House subsidies.

“If there isn’t enough of these alternative fuels to go around, which at the moment there isn’t, UK aviation’s net zero ambition is put at risk,” he said.

“Jet Zero” was one of 10 commitments made in November 2020 under Boris Johnson's £12bn programme to deliver a “green industrial revolution”. The Government’s 10-point plan said: “Moving to sustainable fuels is one of the key steps to success that we can unlock.”

A strategy for reaching net zero aviation by 2050 was subsequently published last summer.

However, the industry is increasingly concerned by the laissez-faire attitude in Westminster towards funding SAF.

Mr Gallego’s concerns are shared by John Holland-Kaye, the chief executive of Heathrow airport.

He told the Telegraph: “Britain is being leapfrogged by the US and Europe in the race to scale-up SAF production and unless we act fast we’ll lose out on the huge prize this new sector can deliver for UK plc.

“The Government says it is chasing economic growth, that it needs to decarbonise to hit net zero and that the UK needs to keep better control of its energy supplies in the future.

“That’s exactly what creating a domestic SAF industry delivers. The Government needs to get out of the changing room and join the race.”

The aviation industry is the latest sector to sound the alarm over the direction of Government policy, amid concerns about long-term growth.

Tom Glover, the UK boss of German energy giant RWE, told the Sunday Telegraph that the energy industry was at risk of “death by a thousand cuts” due to a combination of windfall taxes and flip-flopping policies.

Meanwhile, the boss of FTSE 100 pharma giant AstraZeneca said last week the company had chosen Ireland rather than the UK for a new $400m drug factory because of the UK’s “discouraging” tax regime.

A new survey of businesses by BDO consultancy found that optimism across the UK stagnated last month. Ed Dwan, partner at BDO, said hiring intentions are at their lowest levels in over a year as executives face into a “bleak” economic outlook.

“Businesses need the right support in place to ensure they can weather the challenges ahead and focus on continuing to drive the growth of the UK’s economy,” he said.

Mr Gallego is calling on Mr Sunak to roll out “a contracts for differences” scheme – similar to that successfully used to incentivise investment into UK wind farms – to kickstart the production of SAF in the UK. This mechanism would help guarantee a price for the fuel, giving investors more certainty when investing in production.

Mr Gallego said support for SAF would be “a golden opportunity here – to drive economic growth, to create new jobs, and to get to Net Zero, all at the same time.”

An independent review of net zero for the Government by former science minister Chris Skidmore, published last month, called for “an adequate price stability mechanism” to incentivise the production of SAF.

America already has four incentive schemes for SAF production and the EU recently pledged carbon credit allowances worth €2bn to incentivise the take-up of the eco-fuel.

Although the sector currently only accounts for 2pc to 3pc of harmful emissions, decarbonising aviation is challenging and is likely to take longer than many other industries. This means that as other sector’s wean themselves off hydrocarbons, the proportion of carbon emissions represented by flying is likely to rise.

Free-marketeers dispute the need for incentives to stimulate SAF production, however, and argue that SAF plants will be built by foreign companies. Developments could be funded by forward selling the fuel to airlines.

A Government spokesman said: “Our sustainable aviation fuel programme is one of the most comprehensive in the world and our £165m Advanced Fuel Fund is kickstarting its production in the UK by supporting investment.”

Time is running out to meet Britain’s green fuel goals

By Luis Gallego

Aviation is a force for good. It generated nearly £90bn of value in the UK economy in 2019 through jobs, supply chain, and the wider tourism and trade it enables.

The industry has social and cultural benefits too, bringing people together from different continents and backgrounds. The stories we hear directly from our customers, and their passion for travel and exploration, are evidence of that.

At IAG, we are firm believers that we can retain the benefits of flying, while making the transition to cleaner skies. But we must be honest about the scale of the challenge and recognise that the industry can’t do it alone.

Aviation, as well as being one of our most vital industries, is one of the hardest to decarbonise. Most of aviation’s carbon emissions come from the fuel needed for aircraft engines. Other innovative technologies that reduce emissions, like hydrogen and batteries, are years, maybe even decades, away from commercial use. Even then, they might not be able to support longer journeys.

The industry is already making progress in many areas: buying planes that consume less fuel, managing operations more efficiently. But there is more we could do.

We need airspace modernisation, so aircraft fly more directly, and we need support when it comes to new technologies and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), which is crucial for decarbonising long haul travel.

Proven to be capable of powering existing aircraft engines right now, SAF is produced from a variety of substances including old cooking oil and takeaway coffee cups that would otherwise become landfill. Its use can reduce life cycle CO2 emissions by up to 80pc.

The benefit of SAF is clear and potentially transformative. Recognising this, the Government has announced a mandate that 10pc of UK aviation fuel come from sustainable sources by 2030.

IAG has already committed $865m towards future production, including plans with British Airways to support the construction of the first waste-to-fuels plant in Immingham in Lincolnshire.

But there isn’t enough of these alternative fuels to go around. This puts the UK aviation’s Net Zero ambition at risk.

To meet just 10pc of UK fuel needs by 2030, the country will need around 1.2 million tonnes of SAF. In 2022, Britain only produced 1pc of that figure.

Perhaps just as concerning, the UK and Europe risk being overtaken when it comes to SAF development and production. In the US, the Government is offering billions of dollars of incentives for new SAF plants, which is already encouraging investment.

What is needed for this country to be a leader in the production of sustainable fuels?

The industry is asking the Government to put in place some mechanisms, in addition to the 10pc mandate, to attract investment and kick start the construction of new plants by 2025. This is not unprecedented – the Government took similar action with offshore wind power.

Research shows that we could see 14 new SAF plants across the UK in the next few years, creating thousands of jobs and contributing £2.7bn to the economy.

There is a golden opportunity here – to drive economic growth, to create new jobs, and to get to Net Zero, all at the same time. In doing so, the UK could create a reliable domestic supply of fuel.

But time is running out. For plants to be in construction by 2025, we need this support in place now to enable investment decisions to be made this year and next.

The vision of Global Britain has always depended on connecting the country with the rest of the world. Now, the Government has quite rightly set an ambition to play a leading role in the green industries of the future. Choosing to back SAF with measures to encourage investment in 2023 would see that ambition take flight.

Luis Gallego is chief executive of International Airlines Group (IAG)