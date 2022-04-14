Is America prepared for another COVID crisis? | Opinion

About two years ago, the front page of the country’s most famous newspaper read: "U.S. Deaths Near 100,000, An Incalculable Loss." As we now near 1 million American deaths due to COVID-19, it's worrisome what we are now choosing to accept.

There are many of us who do not like needles but it’s widely agreed that an inoculation against a deadly virus is worth the pinch. Moreover, choices cannot only be about ourselves, they must serve the greater good of the public. Large numbers of people unprotected against (and spreading) a deadly virus is unacceptable.

The argument for reopening during the pandemic lockdown was “but the economy." However, can stores remain open if so many of the workforce have to call out sick? Can anyone even afford to miss a day of work whether they are sick or not? Can parents utilizing schools as a form of childcare go to work if schools are closed? If schools are open, how long before there’s an outbreak and they have to close anyway? The answers are obvious but they just lead to more problems. Goods and services must be available, but at what cost?

If it wasn’t already obvious from healthcare to housing, the pandemic has revealed our government is woefully underprepared for a crisis. Somewhere between 100,000 and 1 million deaths, our leaders pretended like we crossed the finish line. The headlines went from “We’re all in this together” to “Here are the steps YOU can take to protect yourself. Good luck!” Although some people like to pretend, the COVID-19 pandemic is not entirely in our rearview mirror. People continue to get infected, people continue to die, and more than 22 million U.S. adults are living with long COVID.

Ricardo Williams is the host of Nerd Nite Orlando and the owner of Sovrinos, LLC, a Florida-based media firm.

Amidst all of this, we’re told that the economy is booming and the White House often brags about low unemployment numbers and high job creation. This is meant to suggest that things are not only back to normal but better than they were before. But better for whom?

It is true there have been significant strides made in the last year that should not go unnoticed. According to Oxfam, during the pandemic the 10 richest men in the world more than doubled their fortunes, from $700 billion to $1.5 trillion. During that same time, the income of 99% of the world’s population decreased and 160 million people were forced into poverty. The most recent U.S. jobs report shows wages are up 5.6% over the past year. Unfortunately, when you factor in a 7.9% inflation, wages actually represent a 2.3% decrease. The economy is booming but in the wrong direction.

The criteria of measurement for how well we are doing as a society is something that must be reconsidered. Much of our discourse is spent moralizing the actions of famous people and using it as a metric for what we should or should not do. However, what elected officials have done and continue to not do is the actual measurement for human life en masse. Here in Florida we have politicians crusading against The Walt Disney Corporation while doing nothing for the residents facing skyrocketing rent and higher power bills. Engaging in a culture war is not a substitute for public service.

Scientists have already suggested that the coronavirus is here to stay and may become a seasonal problem. With new variants causing lockdowns around the world it’s only a matter of time before the next wave hits the U.S. and gives our exhausted populace one more reason to stress. Our leaders must make sure that all of us are best prepared for whatever comes; anything else is unacceptable.

